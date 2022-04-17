IPL 2022 Prediction: Who Will Be The Best Cricketer This Year?

We’re still barely halfway through this year’s Indian Premier League but people can’t help but talk about the possible winners this season. More specifically, many are already on the lookout for players who could get awards like the orange and purple cap, the maximum sixes awards, player of the match during the final, the most valuable player, and more.

So, which names are people talking so much about this year? We’re here to give you a rundown of the IPL stars to watch out for and the ones who could get awards for this 2022 IPL.

Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Rider’s right arm batter has always been one of the favorites. He has been playing in the IPL since 2015 and he has already scored 2,498 runs in all 92 matches he has played in including this year.

It is also refreshing to see Iyer playing in a different team. Since 2015, he has been playing for Delhi Capitals. In this year’s Mega Auction, KKR purchased Iyer for 12.25 Cr.

Here’s Iyer’s current IPL Stats (Batting and Fielding):

Matches Inn N.O. Runs HS Avg. S/R 100 50 4s 6s

5 5 1 123 54 30.75 148.19 0 1 15 2

Virat Kohli

For a long time, Virat Kohli had Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captaincy but this year, he has finally shed the burden and passed it on to Faf du Plessis. Because of this, people are looking forward to seeing how Kohli will change his gameplay without being the captain.

He’s now the team’s right-arm middle-order batter. Kohli has been playing in the IPL since the beginning of 2008, and he has only ever played for RCB. In total, Kohli has already scored 6,389 runs in all of his 211 IPL matches. In this year’s Mega Auction, RCB retained him with the price of 15.00 Cr.

Here are Kohli’s current IPL stats (Batting and Fielding):

Matches Inn N.O. Runs HS Avg. S/R 100 50 4s 6s

4 4 1 106 48 35.33 135.90 0 0 8 2

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan may not have a long IPL experience but he has played for Tamil Nadu since 2014. Khan only joined the IPL last year under Punjab Kings and he is still playing for the same team this year. Punjab Kings purchased Khan at the Mega Auction for a big amount of 9.00 Cr.

Khan is known for his strong hits and he rightfully has the role of an all-rounder. He has only played 15 matches in the IPL since last year and has already scored 198 runs. Here are Khan’s current IPL stats (Batting and Fielding):

Matches Inn N.O. Runs HS Avg. S/R 100 50 4s 6s

4 4 1 45 24* 15.00 102.27 0 0 1 4

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s batting skills is hard to ignore since the 2021 domestic season. He has also been scoring a lot of runs and in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy alone, he was able to score 259 runs at an average of 51.80. It’s not surprising that in just three years of participation in the IPL, he was already able to score 857 runs.

Since his entrance into the IPL, he has only ever played for Chennai Super Kings. This year, CSK was able to keep him for 6.00 Cr which is a big increase from how much the franchise paid for him last year which was at 20.00 Lac.

Here is Gaikwad’s running 2022 IPL stats:

Matches Inn N.O. Runs HS Avg. S/R 100 50 4s 6s

4 4 0 18 16 4.50 72.00 0 0 3 0

Jos Buttler

English wicket-keeper and batter Jos Buttler is still playing for Rajasthan Royals this year. He has been part of the squad since 2018 and he was purchased for 10.00 Cr during the Mega Auction earlier this year. Before Rajasthan Royals, he also played for Mumbai Indians from 2016 to 2017.

In all of his 69 IPL matches, he was already able to score 2,186 runs with an average of 37.05. Buttler is dubbed as one of the most destructive willow wielders of this era. Here is Buttler’s running 2022 IPL stats (Batting and Fielding):

Matches Inn N.O. Runs HS Avg. S/R 100 50 4s 6s

4 4 1 218 100 72.67 141.56 1 1 15 15