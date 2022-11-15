Investors Flocking Towards 5 New Projects Leaving DOGE Behind

The ongoing situation in crypto markets is getting out of hand as the clash between two crypto giants, Binance and FTX, grows serious. The broader market continued to shed as news surrounding FTX's insolvency dominated market sentiment. But among the worst losers were the top altcoins, which included popular memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

If you have been keeping an eye on the crypto market’s losing performance for the past 24 hours, then you know that Dogecoin has been plummeting. Since yesterday, when the crypto market shed more than $44 billion, DOGE has lost up to 12% of its original value. While DOGE continues to suffer from the FTX crisis, investors are focusing on 5 alternative crypto projects, including D2T , IMPT , and RIA.

Dogecoin falls as the cryptocurrency market continues to bleed

Investors of the most influential memecoin started to panic as DOGE hit $0.01 yesterday.

A crypto project with a huge following like Dogecoin is going through a huge setback this month despite starting on a positive note. Billionaire Dogecoin supporter Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition shot DOGE on an upward journey, but most of its profits are gone now.

It is interesting to note that while the individual prices for Dogecoin took a hit, its trading volume jumped over 30% in just 24 hours.

5 better crypto projects as alternatives to Dogecoin

Experts and skilled investors are looking for worthwhile alternative cryptos, which include the following projects:

Dash 2 Trade

With a promising world-class crypto analytics platform, Dash 2 Trade is opening doors to profitable opportunities that will benefit crypto traders. The team behind Dash 2 Trade is aiming to build the first-ever crypto data intelligence platform that helps market participants make informed decisions. The goal of this project is to help both experienced and novice traders operate efficiently.

What makes Dash 2 Trade worthy of investment during these trying times is its range of useful features and other offerings. The Dash 2 Trade ecosystem is built to give users access to accurate and timely trading signals, social sentiment, on-chain analysis for spot trading coins, a world-class strategy builder, and various other tools. The D2T token serves as the central piece of this ecosystem.

The ERC20 native token, D2T, will provide holders exclusive access to the most powerful social trading features. Dash 2 Trade observed early success during its public presale launch that started last month. As a nascent crypto project that is currently under development, D2T tokens have recorded extraordinary growth and raised more than $5.8 million collectively.

IMPT.io

To reverse the dire consequences of global warming and climate change, the carbon offset market has provided some efficient solutions. Taking a similar path, IMPT.io has emerged as a green crypto investment that prioritizes carbon offsetting for individuals and businesses. IMPT.io is going to simplify how crypto market participants can contribute to global sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint.

With its revolutionary blockchain-based platform and carbon credits approach, IMPT will be a secure place for people to shop using crypto and receive incentives. Around 10,000 of the world’s largest retail brands have committed to join the IMPT marketplace. Not only that, IMPT has set a few milestones of success during its presale launch that have raised more than $12.5 million by now.

Calvaria

When crypto gaming is becoming more popular day by day, Calvaria: Duels of Eternity has made headlines with its P2E gameplay. Calvaria is an epic fantasy P2E in the form of a battle card game. But the reason why Calvaria is reaching the top despite being in the presale phase is due to true digital ownership. Calvaria's native tokens, RIA, are becoming more valuable as a result of this and other features.

Terra classic

After weeks of lurking, LUNC has finally stepped into the green zone in an unexpected way. In the past 24 hours, LUNC prices have seen a 2.5% increase, according to the data available on CoinMarketCap. Though LUNC prices are still way below $1, chances are that this unexpected gainer could top the altcoins.

Loopring

Investors are considering stabilizing LRC prices in a bid to avoid losses, which is why it has been gaining traction since yesterday. Currently, Loopring is trading for $0.25, but its trading volume is down 15% since yesterday.

Conclusion

The biggest memecoin is no longer on the list of top crypto gainers for the time being, which gives investors an opportunity to invest in emerging cryptos.