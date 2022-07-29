Investing trends of resident Indians in London’s thriving Real-Estate Market 

Top-notch educational institutions, ease of doing business, a cosmopolitan outlook, language familiarity and growing investment opportunities are some of the major reasons why Indians have always preferred to invest in London and other cities of England. The Real Estate market in England, specifically in the city of London, is something that high-net-worth Indian buyers are quite interested in, given the fact that it is an investment that is likely to help them fetch safe and stable dividends over a period of time backed by a strong currency, stable capital appreciation and decent rental yield income. Despite two years of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the property market in London has witnessed a northward surge.

Assisting resident Indians in this sale and purchase of properties in London is Acquist, a Mumbai headquartered venture founded by Sanjay Guha, a seasoned marketing analytics and consultancy entrepreneur, who is now using the same tools and skillsets for the London-based developers in identifying potential buyers in India for London properties.

Talking about the journey and vision of the brand, Sanjay Guha, Founder and CEO of Acquist, stated

“When we started our London Market Journey in 2018, we realised the tremendous potential of offering London as an investment destination to the resident Indian buyers and investors who till that point were not fully exposed to the nuances and the fine print of buying real estate in London. Four years now, and multiple transactions and happy satisfied customers later, even our team has gone up the learning curve fully with respect to the London property market and we aim to handhold Indian buyers to buy London real estate in the most seamless and transparent manner.”

Acquist helps resident Indians to invest in the London property market at an affordable price as it allows the investors with better risk diversification options along with their traditional investment channels. Additionally, a similar legal and administrative system between India and the United Kingdom further smoothens the entire process.

Mayfair, Kensington, Battersea, Marylebone and other Zone 1 or 2 Central London locations ( INR 10 Crore onwards) are the ones which Indian home buyers prefer and fancy to buy as trophy assets. Also, in vogue with the Indian buyers are locations like Slough, Reading, Staines, Birmingham. These are emerging and upcoming markets and offer good rental yields and capital appreciation with low entry price barriers (INR 3 Crore onwards) as compared to prime Central London locations. These places are fast becoming investment hotspots fuelled by new infrastructure growth.

Recently, Acquist was also a part of the august gathering of the British Delegation which was hosted by the British Deputy High Commission office in Kolkata. Taking note of the work done by Acquist in the area of investment in Real Estate, Sandip Chaudhuri, the Head of Investment-Eastern India, British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, said,

“Residential property, particularly in different parts of London, is a sound place to invest money. There are two ways in which property can provide a good return on investment: rental income or by selling it later on for a higher price. Now is an opportune time to look at London, with its wide range of residential property options, quite simply because of ever increasing demand and rental yields. It's good to know that Acquist is looking to connect Indian investors to property investment opportunities in London.”

Based out of the Financial Capital of India - Mumbai, Acquist, is helping Indian buyers and citizens of other South Asian countries to invest seamlessly in properties. Their extended team in London consists of Accountants, Solicitors, Letting Agents, and Mortgage Brokers who look after every nitty gritty and provide Resident Indians with end-to-end solutions under a single roof.

Acquist is also a part of the Global Network of Marketing and Sales partners of Berkeley Group, Barratt London and Taylor Wimpey in South Asia, all A-league top property developer brands of London who work to revive underused land and create sustainable, unique, and nature-rich places all over London and England.

Stuart Leslie, International Sales and Marketing Director, Barratt London, commented,

“We are seeing strong demand from India and with travel opening up we are seeing a lot more Indian visitors to London to purchase properties for their families, children studying at school or university here or to invest into our stable and long term property market. Many clients are coming to us through Acquist, an agency based in India assisting buyers with all their London property needs. We are working closely with their team to help customers from India to navigate investment options, financing, furnishing and lettings.”

“It is great to see the amount of interest coming out of India presently and we believe we are well placed to capitalise on it with the help of our partners, Acquist, who have always been a valuable asset to us in India. Sanjay, Ankita and team continue to deliver strategic advice and positive results across a range of our UK based developments.” says Jack Gillingham, Business Development Manager, Berkeley Group, MENA.

“It has always been a great pleasure working with ACQUIST, assisting buyers in India with all their London property requirements. Sanjay, Ankita and their team at Acquist have been very professional and have always delivered the best service to their clients and to us. I enjoy our strategic partnership and look forward to an organic growth in the future!” according to

Yi Zou, Head of Asia Pacific, Taylor Wimpey, London.

Comments by the leading property developers in London sum up the investment mood and scenario of Indian buyers in London and the ongoing efforts being made by Acquist to act as a bridge between the two countries for the buyers and sellers in the real estate segment.

