Invest In This $15m Crypto While On Presale- Get IMPT Now!

After raising more than $16.1 million in two months, IMPT.io, a carbon offsetting and climate change initiative, is nearing the end of its token presale. The presale appears to have raised significantly more money before ending on December 11th, with over $1 million raised in the last 24 hours alone.

The project connects users to hundreds of environmental projects around the world by collaborating with thousands of well-known retail brands who donate a portion of each sale on the platform to the projects.

The IMPT token will be listed on exchanges at a price of $0.0253, which is 10% higher than the presale price. LBank and Changelly have already confirmed listings, and seven more exchange listings are in the works.

How To Invest In Carbon Credits / How To Buy Carbon Credits

Carbon credits have become an integral part of the modern industrial process as regulators seek to curb greenhouse gasses and their environmental effects. Greenhouse gasses are primarily associated with industrial activities that contribute to global warming. This is why there has been a consensus on the need to reduce its impact, which results in environmental degradation.

A fun way to monitor and control the emission of greenhouse gasses is to invest in projects that look for ways to offset these ozone-destroying gasses. Luckily, global agencies such as the United Nations have implemented measures to curb carbon emissions. One of such measures is a carbon capping policy for companies through the purchase of carbon credits.

This week, all eyes are on the Impt.io crypto project as after an extremely successful presale they decided to cut things short and move forward with an initial exchange offering (IEO) on Uniswap. After this the environmentally conscious crypto will have two CEX listings on LBank and Changelly Pro.

However, before we reveal how you can invest in profitable carbon credits, let's briefly run you through what carbon credit entails.

How To Invest In Carbon Credits

There are several carbon credit futures and ETFs that give the investor the opportunity to invest in carbon credits. For the sake of this piece, we'll focus on IMPT tokens and Tamadoge Coins. These two are credible carbon-offsetting altcoins that enable investors to protect the environment and make some profit off these unwanted carbon emissions.

Impt.io: The Future of Green Tokens

Impt.io is a cryptocurrency project that enables individuals, businesses, and communities to invest in or buy carbon credits. Impt.io is linked to hundreds of environmental conservation projects so interested persons can invest in green energy and planet-conserving projects.

The Impt.io token, IMPT, which is currently on sale, can be converted to carbon credits on the Impt platform. The project goes further in its bid to attract planet conservationists by enabling owners of the IMPT token to have the option of converting their tokens to NFTs. This makes IMPT one of the pioneers of carbon credit NFTs in the industry. The IMPT carbon credit NFTs can be listed and traded on the platform’s marketplace.

Members of this pioneering community can contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions by burning their IMPT tokens on-platform. The token owner’s contribution to the preservation of the environment is compensated with a unique NFT after their IMPT token is burned and taken out of circulation.

They also have the option of holding the token over time, bearing in mind that the carbon credit and conservation market is a long-term policy that would see the value of the token rise.

Why Purchase IMPT Tokens?

A simple answer to this question is that the token may very well be this year's best long-term eco-friendly cryptocurrency. However, there's more to it.

Impt has partnered with major brands like Microsoft and Apple. The whitepaper indicates that over 10,000 brands are onboard the project, with many others in line to forge new partnerships and sell off or buy carbon credits.

Additionally, NFTs are a crucial part of the Impt.io platform. Investors on IMPT.io can use carbon credits to create revolutionary NFTs for sale. The carbon offset market is growing at a rapid rate, with IMPT operating in both the voluntary and mandatory markets. With these features, IMPT coins and NFTs have tremendous upside potential regarding use cases and price actions.

Summary

Investors and experts alike were already very excited about the IMPT project as could be seen by the success of the presale. However the announcement that the environmentally conscious project will cut the presale short and proceed with an IEO just strengthens its position.

Now investors can be confident their investment is secure because the three exchanges, Uniswap, Lbank, and Changelly Pro would have run thorough background checks on the project. The presale is also still continuing until its launch on Uniswap on the 14th of December. This is great news for potential investors as they can still get involved at a very low price before the big gains start.