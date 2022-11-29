INVESMATE Providing Financial Knowledge As Guiding Shields To The Stock Market Aspirants

For the last few years, the importance of financial education has increased immensely. A universal recognition of financial awareness among people has been comprehended. In a fast-growing economy like India, financial literacy is more important to imply inclusive growth. And for that proper financial awareness and education is an urgent need.

To fulfil this, need meaningful contribution from related sector leaders is important. INVESMATE is one of them who is working relentlessly to spread financial knowledge among the Indian masses.

A digitally enabled platform for stock market education, INVESMATE is successfully providing necessary share market knowledge to its participants from every corner of the country.

India’s one of the leading e-learning platforms in vernacular INVESMATE started its journey in 2019 with a vision of making people aware of the importance of acquiring knowledge about the stock market. From the very beginning, the main idea of INVESMATE was to impart knowledge to those who want to use the stock market as an instrument of regular earning. It started its operations in a small classroom only with 30 students. During the pandemic, it switched to the online mode which helped it to reach its purpose of spreading financial education more meaningfully as it could now accommodate more students than a physical classroom. Within a few months, it became the best e-learning platform in vernacular languages and is accepted as the most popular learning institution for the share market in West Bengal and Tripura.

Now slowly it is establishing its foothill in other parts of the country. Already more than 21000 students have passed from INVESMATE and more than 700 google reviews from the students testify to its success as a leading learning institute.

As Mr. Arunava Chatterjee, the founder of INVESMATE says, “When INVESMATE started its journey it was just a sapling. Now it has turned out to be a mature tree that provides shelter and helps many to survive and fulfil their financial goals to a greater extent.”

Lack of knowledge has been proven to be the reason behind the failure of 90% of traders or investors in the stock market. INVESMATE has identified various layers of this problem and come up with uniquely designed courses as solutions to those.

It has introduced study modules that deal with every aspect of the stock market. Basic to advanced level--all the courses offer in-depth knowledge about the market and the related arenas like Intraday, Derivatives, Forex, Mutual Funds, or other important market segments.

All the classes are conducted in vernacular languages to facilitate better understanding for the students. INVESMATE assumes that first-hand experience of practice is as important as classroom teaching. So, every course has accommodated the scope to learn by practicing during the Live Market Hour. And in this journey, the Mentors guide them through the step-by-step learning process.

Every teacher and trainer are a scholar of their respective field and certified with NISM/NIFM or MBA (Finance) from reputed business schools in India and abroad. They share their ideas and experience and communicate with the students in their own language that every student easily understands and give them a feeling of comfort and ease. During the lessons, equal attention is given to trading psychology so that the students can face the market confidently and be an expert in the share market.

The latest addition to its curriculum is INSIGNIA, a premium learning program that tends to cover all the technical aspects of the share market followed by hands-on problem-solving sessions. It focuses on providing professional learning series that deals with comprehensive practical learning with high-end services like Portfolio Checkups, One-to-One Mentorship with market experts, Advisory Recommendations and many more. These modules aim at delivering a combined active learning program that will include related market segments in a single module. A support program is also provided to get NISM certification to be a professional trader or investor. And all these unique features make this learning process a splendid experience in itself.

INVESMATE has attained collaboration with NSE Academy, an institution that promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill on the national level. Now INVESMATE’s students can have access to practice on NSE Smart Platform.

INVESMATE research team is relentlessly working and upgrading the study modules and keeping them up to the global standard. These efforts result in delivering all-inclusive learning programs and making a way for future traders and investors with the best market knowledge and expertise.

All its efforts have helped INVESMATE to reach the height of being the most searched for stock market learning institution in the country, which testifies to its credibility in itself.