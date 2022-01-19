JC Chaudhry is one of India’s top numerologists to set the first Guinness World record in the world for 2022. He is one of the most acclaimed educationists and an ambassador for Indian culture. He has won the international fame for conducting the largest digital numerology lesson and educating thousands of people about the 5,000 year old science.

Mr JC Chaudhry, Congratulations to begin with on your achievement. How do you see the accomplishment ?

My whole mission is to create awareness about wisdom that is radiating from ancient civilizations. These are intangible heritage of humanity that we need to preserve. Numerology was one of the most prevalent and wide spread wisdom that is available in many prominent ancient culture. No one culture can claim monopoly on Numerology or wisdom, but it is the duty of every culture to protect and preserve the insights and intelligence of our forefather. With this noble mission in my mind, I ventured to create the Guinness World Record. This will help generate awareness regarding the enigmatic relationship between human life and numbers.

Both International Numerology Day and Guinness World Record got global acclaim. What are your new initiatives ?

I came up with the notion of International Numerology Day also to codify and synergise this ancient insight and integrate it with the modern world in a more meaningful and profound way. It was inaugurated by Prof Rajendra Gupta (United Nations, IGF, Chairman). Some of the new initiatives which are coming up is Indian Institute of Numerology and International Numerology Forum.

IIN is for research, learning and development of this field. Codify and document the historical evolution of field, carry out documentation of various insights by mathematicians, philosopher and thinkers from the antiquity and also integrate modern technology for radiating the vision of numerology. This will help in creating world class numerologists from India who can be certified and they will also be empowered with all adequate skill to enhance the quality of life of the people who seek their mentoring.

What is ‘International Numerology Forum’ ?

An enigmatic science like numerology have remained non codified and non-organised for centuries. Ancient Mathematicians like Pythagoras pointed out that ‘God built the universe on number’. Numbers are some aspects we deal with daily. But we do not know the significance of it and by channelising it we can make our lives better. International Numerology Forum will bring together numerologists from various parts of the world. Synthesise the best from various cultures and integrate with researches and insights that the modern science and technology can bring.

International Numerology Forum is planning to open its headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and reach out globally to numerologists to synthesize various branches of the discipline and to initiate more researches into this domain.

We could see that various media houses in United States, Europe and Middle East are also featuring you and your initiatives in a big way. How do you view the response ?

Human beings from all spheres of life needs guidance to go ahead. You can call it in different names like mentoring, Guru, those who show path. They look forward for assistance from the Universe in various ways. As the world itself is built on ‘numbers’, measurement and management is intimately interwoven. They realise deep in their souls that there is inter connectedness to the entire universe. Numerology and all the enigmatic sciences brings out that inter connectedness that we have to the cosmos. This realisation is dawning on all major civilizations in the world now.

What is Numerology Audit and how can companies and organisations benefit from that ?

I have done Numerological audit of my company and plan to do for many corporates by taking relevant data of their employees. After doing calculation of their employees, I let them know how many percent of employees in their company are lucky, means whose Psychic and Destiny numbers are friendly to each other and how many are unlucky employees in their company.

In particular, I see their top management, who are passing orders down the line, Are they lucky or not for the company. If they are unlucky then company is bound to fall. In such cases, I advise to replace top management people to save the company for going down. I also advise the suitable dates on which the top management people should join the company according to their Name and Date of Birth, so that they

become fortunate for the company. Numerology can create synergy of energy between various people, teams and organisations and I have been practising this for the past 37 years of my life. I could also help many companies including mine, media organisations, movie, big corporates to achieve their goals with this ancient wisdom.



