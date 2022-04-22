Inspiring Journey Of Adi Reddy Boddu: From Youtuber To Musical Artist 

There would be no YouTube user in Telugu states, who have not heard about BodduVenkata Audi Narayana Reddy popularly known as Adi ReddyBoddu. Winning the hearts of over 3 lakhs subscribers and taking YouTube through a sensation, this young man has shown there is nothing impossible. Adi Reddy Boddu is a popular Telugu YouTuber, who is well known for his reviews on ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4’ and fantasy cricket. He also gained much attention for creating music albums, of late. Do you want to know more about him? Well, let’s have a look at the challenging yet inspiring journey of music artist Adi Reddy Boddu.

Born and brought up & qualification

Adi Reddy Boddu was born in Varikuntapadu Mandal in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh on June 5th, 1990. He completed his B. Tech (EEE) in a private college in 2013. He started working in a firm after completing his studies. Then, he got another job opportunity in Bengaluru as an Executive in Digital Marketing Field. He was really confident with what he wanted. But his time has not yet come.

Turning point

One fine day, he made a video and uploaded it on YouTube, which went viral and got a huge response from the viewers. Then, he decided to become YouTuber and started reviewing Telugu films on his YouTube channel ‘Movie Cric News’, and later, he changed it to Adi Reddy. It is one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels, with over 3.1+ Lakh subscribers. He took his YouTube channel’s popularity to the next level with his unique style of approach, unlike other YouTubers.

Full-time YouTuber

Then, he realized what he wanted in his life. Hence, he convinced his parents to let him do what he wanted. Hailing from an agricultural family, Adi Reddy and his family have struggled for their livelihood during his childhood days. So, it was a bid deal for him to convince his parents then. His dedication and passion for his work have already moved his parents, and they allowed him to pursue his dream. He quit his job to pursue his dream to become a successful YouTuber, and the rest is history.

Journey continues

BodduAdi Reddy has been using social media to promote his YouTube videos which have now become more popular. He has the knack for making videos on ‘Big Boss Telugu and fantasy cricket which have gone viral across social media. His content was different, and people started subscribing to his channel like a wildfire. People who are in his subscribers’ community really liked his work. He was able to engage with the non-subscribers as well.

Popular music artist

For the unversed, Adi Reddy Boddu has been a music lover since his childhood. Despite many attempts to learn music, financial difficulties prevented him from doing so. But it did not take long for him to accomplish what he set out to do. He fulfilled his dreams by composing music for songs. So far, he has released five music albums, and he is currently working on a couple of music albums, which will be unveiled soon.

Multitasker

Adi Reddy Boddu is just like a busy bee always on the go. Being a top Bigg Boss reviewer, as well as a fantasy cricket expert and a popular musical artist, he is said to be a multitasker managing too many things at the same time. This is not possible for most people. That is why he is considered a rare gem among thousands of YouTubers. His viral videos have changed his life and made him popular on all social media platforms.

Philanthropic work

AdiReddy Boddu has also started supporting others who are needy through his YouTube channel. He has completed seven fundraising campaigns for the people who have approached him through various sources for getting financial assistance for their treatment. He has supported their treatment by organizing fundraising campaigns and succeeded in them. He extended his support of around Rs. 30 lakh for 8 families with the help of his YouTube followers.