Innovative Approach And Visionary Leadership Driving The Growth Of Xapads Media

If there is one word that could define the growth and rise of Xapads Media in the past twelve years, it could be 'phenomenal'. The adtech company has not only provided high-tech advertisement solutions to numerous clients, but it has also largely been a pioneer in the adtech sector of the country.



In a dynamic external environment, a company's marketing and promotional activities should be highly focussed. Under the visionary leadership of Nitin Gupta , Xapads brings innovation in advertising and ensures that marketing efforts formulate into financial success by serving the clients with its progressive solutions. Since adtech is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country, it would be interesting to learn about the journey of the company in the past twelve years and how Xapads founded by dynamic entrepreneurs led by Mr Gupta has contributed in the overall growth of the industry.



Journey of Xapads, milestones and vision

Xapads journey has been an exciting one with many Ups and Downs, thankfully more ups than downs. What started as a Garage setup is now having 9 offices in 6 countries. Xapads has always been more of a technology first organization and has always invested in the adtech to bring out the solutions that can bring more transparency, speed, and reliability in the digital advertising segment.



AdTech market and innovations in the sector

Adtech market in India is riding high on the digital transformation we are seeing in various segments of India. Backed by mobile penetration, today advertisement has covered almost 80% of the digital population of India.



Adtech has always been innovating itself around the market need to stay a step ahead of demand, the next major innovation is the rise of Self Serve DSPs that can bring Omni Channel Supply partners under one umbrella in real-time.



Future trends in the AdTech sector and how Xapads is aligned with them

Adtech has seen unprecedented growth in the Year 2021 so we have all the reason to be excited about what the future holds for us. If we are to judge what seems to be the major factors of the future of adtech they would be:

User Privacy

CTV and OTT

Augmented Reality

Mobile-First Approach

Omni Channel Marketing

Metaverse and Web3.0

Robust Performance-based Self serve DSPs

Market this year as compared to last year and the reason for growth of Xapads Media.

“2021 will go down in history as a significant one that changed the world of digital marketing for good, but we have all the reasons to believe that 2022 will have an even better tally backed by Post-Covid growth, Innovations in various aspects of adtech, and more streamline demand,” said, Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO, Xapads Media.

Xapads growth in next 5 years

Xapads has seen over 100% Year-on-Year growth for the past two years, backed with its latest technological advancements the adtech major is expecting to maintain the same growth track for the next couple of years at least.



Primary reason for the growth journey of Xapads in India and globally

Xapads has always been Tech First organization, it has been committed to bring solutions to the digital advertising industry via technological advancements. From being India’s first few Open RTB Player to bringing revolutionary Performance-based Mobile Self Serve DSP, the company has always tried to lead the market trends. “Our vision is to be a Full Stack Ad-tech platform where marketers, advertisers, and agencies can plan, execute and optimize their campaigns’ in all phases, allowing them to Re-think and bring best-in-class Advertising experiences,” said Nitin Gupta,