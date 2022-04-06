Inkxpert reviews industry statistics and market trends to align content with target audience

Inkxpert offers a dedicated technical research and writing team for your day-to-day marketing collaterals, website content, Google SEO, social media management, case studies, and whitepapers in the current performing and demanding economy of Industry 4.0, where every company wants to minimize marketing costs and maximize revenue. While finding the best team of technical writers that understand the ins and outs of your SaaS business is never easy, Inkxpert might be the solution. Inkxpert reviews the services of its clients thoroughly to ensure that the content aligns with the target audience. The company's only purpose is to work as a collaborative agency that understands your product and develops content that effectively conveys your thought leadership.

As software companies transitioned to remote working, Inkxpert, which is funded by a host of Silicon Valley venture capital firms including Hudson Investments and KSA Partners, saw a steep rise in the ongoing disease. "I see it as a training ground for our technical writers; each of them is allocated to a certain client, where they are exposed to the products and collaborate closely with the operations and marketing teams to provide the best writing possible. In addition, we ensure that a writer with appropriate technical understanding of the client's industry is provided. This makes collaboration easier," adds Akhilesh Panigrahi, CEO of Inkxpert India. The major criteria of Inkxpert review of its writers includes technical expertise and grammar check to ensure excellent quality content.

While the traditional business in the writing industry is based on a per-word basis, Inkxpert creators have transformed it into a Netflix-style subscription model to assure a month-long 360-degree content marketing solution. Customers can start/stop the service at any moment during the month, which helps to reduce the yearly expenditures of managing a full-time staff. Content marketing spends in FY 22-23 are projected at $320 Billion as per Inkxpert Review of the market study across USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Inkxpert investors and creators are experimenting with extending to additional job types where freelancing is a viable option. According to reports, Inkxpert is presently valued at around $7 million, with a 400 percent year-over-year growth rate expected in FY 20-21. Having its offices in New York and India, as well as a global workforce of 400+ technical writers and marketing professionals, Inkxpert is working to make a difference in Industry 4.0 through its content marketplace. IT, Software Development, BFSI, and EdTech, as well as Fashion & Lifestyle, are some of the core domains they service.

Content marketing is becoming increasingly important to many IT and BFSI companies, as it has a direct impact on their search ranking, discoverability, builds trust with prospective clients, serves as a platform for in-house thought leadership, and persuasively portrays the company's product and work profile through brochures and case studies. While there are many rivals in the content marketing field, Inkxpert Netflix-style subscription model has set it apart in the technical writing area.

According to Yashdeep Singh, Marketing Manager at Inkxpert India, "The start of Covid has been a blessing in disguise for us. Previously, several of our clients required a face-to-face meeting before beginning a job. Everything is now done over Zoom/Google Meet conferencing. It has significantly decreased the time needed for new account acquisition and onboarding."

Inkxpert offers basic monthly membership rates ranging from NANO, MICRO, MINI, and MAXO to accommodate any marketing project's duration. So, now you know why the packed subscription model is better in terms of quality and cost-effectiveness than the picky per-word strategy. For every business, Inkxpert has something in their bag that will help them deal with their content needs with the finest of quality across the industry.

