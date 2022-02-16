Indrajeet Prasad - The New Age Mentor Building Dreams For The Millennials

Indrajeet Prasad is a junior scientist turned entrepreneur living in Prague, Czech Republic. He has been influencing the Indian youth to follow their dream of a successful career by introducing them to the European Commission’s biggest R&D opportunities. He has been living in Europe since 2011 and has been mentoring thousands of students. He is the co-founder of Pamakid, which is an AI-based data science-driven learning experience platform for kids to discover new strengths & hidden talents in a non-academic style. He is also working as a C&E lead of Honeywell in the Czech Republic. For over 6 years he has been mentoring STEM students for research careers in Europe via social media through his tremendous public speaking skills.

On record, he has mentored over 75 plus students helping them to receive fully-funded Ph.D. opportunities in Europe under European Commission's research projects. This also extends to 120+ students helping them to secure master’s degree opportunities in Europe. His success stories include 20+ public speaking events at various universities and R&D centers in Europe, Brazil & India including Google student’s developer circle. Indrajeet is also believed to be helping Indian students to win the European commission’s most prestigious Ph.D. fellowship of 1.2 Crores INR, as he received EU’s most prestigious Horizon 2020 Marie Curie fellowship twice.



His Instagram profile is his official set up which is used by him to provide all the critical and minute details to the students by mentoring them for a fully-funded Ph.D. course. His initiative called ‘How To Find and Win Europe’s Most Prestigious Fully Funded R&D Fellowships’ has been dedicatedly helping thousands of millennials with their big dream. From being a renowned name in the field of science to being an entrepreneur, it is an experience he wishes to share through his learning and mentorship skills.

Indrajeet Prasad is the next big “Edupreneur” helping in developing educational assistance through his personal experience. He is also all set for his one on one mentorship workshops launching soon. His idea is to reach as many people as he can becoming the new age mentor building dreams for the millennials.