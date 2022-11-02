India Taiwan Join Hands On Green Productivity

Press Release

1 November 2022

New Delhi

Green Growth and Green Productivity are the goals before the National Productivity Organizations of India and Taiwan. India’s National Productivity Council, an apex productivity promotion autonomous body under DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and China Productivity Center of Taiwan have been working together to give a boost to green productivity enhancement in Indian MSME through adoption of high technology products and processes in a range of sectors.

NPC India has been providing energy and environment solutions to Indian industry since the mid 1990’s. Recently NPC has embarked upon a major task to help Industry meet sustainable goals.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with Taiwan under the framework of the inter-governmental Asian Productivity Organization (APO Tokyo), NPC India welcomed at its Lodi Road New Delhi headquarters the 12 member Taiwanese professional team who are on an eight-day business mission to India.

The team members comprise of industry leaders, experts and service providers in green technology, climate resiliency, energy efficiency, smart e-mobility, wastewater treatment and smart agriculture. Technologies such as cloud connected e-mobility, power generating elevators, energy saving HVAC systems for buildings, Bionet and electrodialysis for industrial waste water treatment, IoT based grain processing and storage are the focus areas identified by NPC with its Taiwan counterpart.

NPC has facilitated the Indian cross-sectoral team from industry, central ministries, cooperatives and MSMEs for in industry focused business discussion with the visiting delegation. The first such interaction was kicked off at New Delhi today.

Ms. Lih Kuan Lee from China Productivity Center, Taipei said that based on her experience with Indian industry, she saw numerous possibilities for Taiwanese green technologies to reduce energy consumption by 10 to 15% while reducing an equal amount of green house gas emissions in India.

The Centre of Excellence on Green Productivityin Taiwanprovides support for promoting and implementing green technologies and practices based on Taiwanese expertise. The delegates would visit hospitals, effluent treatment plants, engineering institutions and other industries spread across Delhi, UP, Haryana and Tamil Nadu during their stay in India.

It is worthwhile to note that the Central Government has committed to reach its non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030 and 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030 in its journey towards Net Zero by 2070.