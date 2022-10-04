India's Pre-Hospital Medical Care Is A Game Changer: Overview By Ziqitza Healthcare

Numerous studies across the world have demonstrated that many patients with life-threatening injuries or conditions die within the first hour following their injury or illness. Within this hour, there is a greater chance of saving the patient or minimizing their disabilities. Therefore, it is often referred to as "Golden Hour". Stabilizing a patient can be done in an ambulance by providing first aid and primary treatment. Because of this, pre-hospital care is particularly important for reducing mortality, complications, and disabilities.

A team of Ziqitza's doctors has analysed data regarding emergency cases handled. Averaging the data from these states show that the top emergencies managed are pregnancy related emergencies, trauma (road traffic accidents and other Injuries), gastro-intestinal problems, chest pain or breathing problems and interfacility transfers (i.e., transfer between two hospitals). Transport of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases has been excluded.

Importance of pre-hospital care is discussed in these emergencies.

Pregnancy related emergencies can be fatal for both mother and the unborn foetus. They include severe bleeding, prolonged or obstructed labour, high blood pressure in pregnancy or infections. Unsafe abortions also contribute to the maternal mortality. The new-born may be at risk due to prolonged labour, low birth weight or failure of respiration immediately after birth.

The incidence of death and disabilities due to road accidents and other injuries are also remarkably high. Head, chest, and abdominal injuries, severe bleeding, assaults, burns, electric shock are the main causes. Wounds can become infected if not immediately cleaned and later can cause severe infection which can kill the patient.

Sometimes patient must be referred to a tertiary care hospital since manpower and facilities may not be adequate at primary care hospital. Life savings surgeries for head, chest and abdominal injuries, requirement of blood transfusions, or medical conditions such as heart attacks, life threatening infections can be treated in a hospital where advanced facilities are available.

Any sudden breathing difficulty or severe allergy or chest pain indicative of heart attack, are dire medical emergencies and needs rapid transport to the hospital to save life. Gastro-intestinal problems especially severe diarrhoea and vomiting can be fatal, especially in children since it leads to severe dehydration and low BP. Administration of Oral rehydration solution or IV fluids can save life. Similar observations were made by the team at Ziqitza Rajasthan.

Ziqitza Health Care Limited regularly partners with state governments and National Health Mission (NHM), to operate 108 Helpline for medical emergency for the general public. 108 ambulance services are run by respective state governments in all states. It is a free service available to the public for transport of emergency cases. Anyone who needs an ambulance can call toll-free number “108”. The call centre executives record the necessary details and depending on nature of emergency assign an ambulance for the case. The ambulance is manned by a trained Emergency Medical Technician and a driver trained in first aid. The patient is taken to the nearest Government Health Care Institution for management. The service is also used for interfacility transfer from primary health care institution to a higher centre when patient needs more advanced care. The EMT also may contact doctor on call for advice.

Mr. Jitendra Sharma – Government Business Head from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd remarked “Our EMTs stationed in the 108 ambulances on arrival assess the patient and initiate management of the patient on site and during transport. If necessary, doctor on call is consulted to further assistance for the patient onboard. When it comes to medical emergencies, every second is crucial to save a precious life. The earliest few seconds after any severe accident or other ailment urgencies are of utmost importance that can make a difference of life and death in most of the cases. In such unfortunate situations, emergency ambulance services can be proved as life saviours from multiple aspects. “

