India’s Leading Chartered Accountant Manoj Dembla’s Books Are All About Self-Help And Self-Motivation

It is rightly said that self-help is the best help. While you see many people having your back, the truth is that you only have to pat your back - in good times and the bad times. Igniting the motivation by helping everyone in improving a specific aspect of life, Manoj Dembla is offering a new perspective for readers with his books ‘Live Your Life the Smart Way!’ and ‘Impossible? No Way!’.



A prolific Chartered Accountant by profession, Mr. Dembla was born in Bikaner and brought up in Jaipur. He is currently based out of Mumbai and has a career of more than three decades in the field of finance and accountancy. A bright student in academics, Manoj is a former gold medalist in the Panjab University, Chandigarh in the B.Com (Hons) Examination of 1983.

In addition, he is also a rank holder and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Besides working in different industries like automobile, telecom, entertainment, infrastructure and real estate, he was always passionate to transform his thoughts into words. That’s when he turned author with two different books that are available on e-commerce platforms and other online stores.

With a complete belief in the almighty, Mr. Dembla has never let the circumstances overpower his life. His book ‘Live Your Life the Smart Way!’ gives an insight into the ways of living life effectively. “It is important to work hard toward your goals, but it is equally important to work smartly. When you work smartly, you create a room to learn different things in your life. The book is a guide about having a smart approach in life to achieve success”, he revealed.

On the other hand, ‘Impossible? No Way!’ gives insightful lessons about transforming the impossible into the possible. The book has simple guidelines on how one can change their fortunes by having a positive mindset to achieve the impossible. Always wanting to inspire the youth, his books have made the right impact on the younger generation.

As a finance professional, he is highly skilled in Working Capital Management, Finalization, Taxation, Audits-Internal & Statutory, Liasoning, Fund Mobilization & Treasury Management and leading group initiatives for organization objectives. He is currently working as an Advisor - Finance, Accounts & Taxation and is an IBBI Professional at T-Series. Additionally, he manages and overlooks a set of activities at the company like financial strategy, treasury management and cash flow analysis.