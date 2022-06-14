India’s Bespoke Jewellery Brand Anushka Jain Jewellery Is Home To Some Of The Best-Personalized Designs

There’s something special about jewellery that every woman can resonate with. Especially if it is flaunting initials, their name or has a symbolic representation, people love to choose the personalized jewellery accessories. Offering some elegant and daily wear jewellery pieces, Anushka Jain Jewellery is the name one can trust. Founded by Anushka Jain at 18, the homegrown jewellery brand is known for its lovely jewellery designs.



Unlike the mainstream accessories like necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, chains and pendants, Anushka Jain Jewellery gives its customers customized jewellery designs as per their choice. The brand offers different types of customized designs made in 925 sterling silver with its 18k gold design. The bestsellers by the brand are the name and initial necklaces and rings of distinctive designs. The brand was kickstarted during the pandemic, and surprisingly, it has become a popular choice among millennials and the youth.



The Jaipur-based jewellery brand is widely adored by celebrities from the tinsel town like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora to name a few. The best part of the jewellery brand is that it offers quality designs at affordable pricing. Moreover, Anushka comes from a family of jewellery designers and entrepreneurs. Started at 18 by Anushka, she has become one of the youngest and most successful entrepreneurs to incorporate an online jewellery brand.



Drawing inspiration from her father, Anushka Jain understands what the customers expect from the brand. In addition, the karigars working at Anushka Jain Jewellery create designs that are widely loved by one and all. She says, “Personalized jewellery remains an ideal gifting choice. Our main motive is to help our customers in choosing jewellery designs as per their choice. The accessories of our brand are handcrafted by artisans using traditional metalsmith techniques. We understand what is trending in the market, and offer products after thorough market research.”

Another merit that the jewellery brand has is that the accessories are designed for daily wear purposes. Heavy and designer jewellery products cannot be worn on every occasion. But the designs of Anushka Jain Jewellery are suitable for every occasion.

To have a glimpse at the products of Anushka Jain Jewellery, visit their website www.anushkajainjewellery.com .