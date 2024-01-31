Outlook Spotlight

India Design ID 2024 Gears Up To Celebrate Luxury Design & Decor

In its 12th year, India Design continues to weave a tapestry of creativity and cultural significance

Spotlight Desk
Spotlight Desk

January 31, 2024

India Design ID is the country’s most definitive design week
India Design ID is the country’s most definitive design week

India Design ID 2024, now in its 12th year, is set to celebrate design and decor excellence in New Delhi from February 15-18. Recognized as India's premier luxury design week, the event will showcase the finest Indian designs in interiors, decor, collectibles, and architecture, alongside selected international brands. Comparable to global design events like Maison et Objet in Paris and London's Decorex, this four-day extravaganza promises a rich blend of design, ideas, and trends. With over 130 design brands at ID Exhibit, 40+ experts at ID Symposium, contemporary discoveries at ID Collectible, and captivating art installations, India Design ID has become a highly sought-after international affair that lies at the intersection of art, design, and decor. Preeti Singh, Brand Director of India Design ID says, “This year ID is even bigger and better. We are merely keeping up with the huge strides that the India design industry is making. An exciting part of the show is the ideas exchange forum which is going to see some brilliant and talented design voices from around the world.”

ID Exhibit

KOKO by K2 India is one of the 130+ brands to be featured at ID Exhibit this year Credit: K2india
KOKO by K2 India is one of the 130+ brands to be featured at ID Exhibit this year Credit: K2india

Initially a single design pavilion in ID’s first year, ID Exhibit has evolved into a diverse showcase across 5 pavilions featuring Indian and international luxury brands, presenting everything from furniture, lighting and furnishings to kitchens and bath and home technology. This year, over 130 brands, including apartment9, KOKO by K2 India, Lladró Boutique, and more, will display their latest products.

ID Collectible

Scarlet Splendour brings their latest pieces to the 2024 ID Collectible pavilion Credit: Scarlet Splendour
Scarlet Splendour brings their latest pieces to the 2024 ID Collectible pavilion Credit: Scarlet Splendour

Introduced in 2023, ID Collectible is a pioneering platform in India spotlighting contemporary collectible designs that blur the lines between art and design. The 2024 edition will feature unique and limited edition pieces from distinguished design studios like Anantaya, DeMuro Das, Pieces of Desire, Viya, and Scarlet Splendour.

ID Symposium

Leading Indian and international designers and architects share insights at ID Symposium
Leading Indian and international designers and architects share insights at ID Symposium

An institution in itself, ID Symposium serves as a knowledge platform for architects, designers, and enthusiasts to exchange ideas and creative processes. The 12th edition will feature talks, lectures, workshops and panel discussions by industry luminaries, including Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor, French architect Odile Decq, South African architect Sumayya Vally, Raghu Rai, Ambrish Arora, Christiane Lemieux among others.

Special at India Design ID 2024

Architect, sculptor and paper artist, Ankon Mitra curates ON PAPER OF PAPER in collaboration with Apparao Galleries, for India Design ID 2024
Architect, sculptor and paper artist, Ankon Mitra curates ON PAPER OF PAPER in collaboration with Apparao Galleries, for India Design ID 2024

A notable addition this year is the exhibition "On Paper Of Paper," curated by Ankon Mitra in collaboration with Apparao Galleries. This unique paper exhibition will showcase works from over 70 artists across the country; a first-of-its-kind paper exposition in the country. On display will be installations, wall art, origami, and other paper art forms. Says Mitra, “From my observations over the last decade, I am now aware of many brilliant paper art practices in our own country (many still working quietly away from publicity and the arc-lights). This initiative ‘On Paper Of Paper’ is the first tentative step to kindle the possibility of creating a network and community around these diversity of practices which are immersed in making with paper. I am hoping this exhibition will seed the idea of an Indian Paper Art Biennale / Triennale.”

India Design ID brings luxury brands, international designers and artists together under one roof, nurturing a community of creativity and innovation
India Design ID brings luxury brands, international designers and artists together under one roof, nurturing a community of creativity and innovation

As India Design ID completes 12 years, the journey continues with a focus on pushing artistic boundaries, fostering technological development and innovation, and nurturing a community of like minded people to engage in intelligent design discourse. From humble origins, the mammoth event has grown into a powerhouse of creativity, influencing trends and shaping design narratives; and it will continue to be a driving force behind the evolution of art, design, architecture, and everything in between.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement