India Design ID 2024 Gears Up To Celebrate Luxury Design & Decor

India Design ID 2024, now in its 12th year, is set to celebrate design and decor excellence in New Delhi from February 15-18. Recognized as India's premier luxury design week, the event will showcase the finest Indian designs in interiors, decor, collectibles, and architecture, alongside selected international brands. Comparable to global design events like Maison et Objet in Paris and London's Decorex, this four-day extravaganza promises a rich blend of design, ideas, and trends. With over 130 design brands at ID Exhibit, 40+ experts at ID Symposium, contemporary discoveries at ID Collectible, and captivating art installations, India Design ID has become a highly sought-after international affair that lies at the intersection of art, design, and decor. Preeti Singh, Brand Director of India Design ID says, “This year ID is even bigger and better. We are merely keeping up with the huge strides that the India design industry is making. An exciting part of the show is the ideas exchange forum which is going to see some brilliant and talented design voices from around the world.”

ID Exhibit