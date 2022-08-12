India At 75: Changemakers Of Modern India

As India kickstarts celebrations for the 75th year of Independence this August 15, it is also time to reflect on what we as a nation have achieved, what goals we are setting ourselves for the future and what still remains to be done. In this process of reflection and goal-setting, it is but natural to look for inspiration, for role models and for heroes. And there are several.
The pro-Indian government militia, Ikhwan-ul-Muslimeen—that targeted Pakistan-backed militants in Kashmir—was launched in 1993 by popular folk singer-turned militant Kuka Parray
In Uttar Pradesh, especially, encounter killings have become the new normal and have gained wider acceptability among civilians as well as law enforcement agencies in the past few years.
The culture of rifles among Adivasis, aided by the ever-increasing deployment of paramilitary forces, has permanently mutated the central Indian forests in Chhattisgarh.
The highest levels of government keep encouraging police, paramilitary and army units to eliminate "undesirables" even as the public cheers the rogue elements from the sidelines
The secret killings are not the first cases of alleged extrajudicial killings in Assam. Since the 1990s, individual cases of extrajudicial killings have been reported in the state.
