Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Attends The Event Of Inauguration And Beautification Of Shivrinarayan Temple Complex

Raipur, April 10, 2022 / Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that our great men have done the work of connecting every section of society. This is the path followed by the whole country including us that will eventually lead us to peace. He said that we have to do the work of connecting the society with the spirit of 'Ram-Kaj Kishen Bina, Mohe Kahan Vishram'.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel addressed the closing ceremony of the grand three-day-long programme organized to mark the inauguration of the first phase of renovation, beautification and development works at Shivrinarayan–a famous pilgrimage site of Chhattisgarh located at the confluence of Mahanadi, Shivnath and Jonk rivers–under the Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit project. He said that Shivrinarayan is the city of Lord Rama, Lord Jagannath and Mata Shabri. He extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the opening of SDM office at Shivrinarayan and development of Laxmaneshwar temple and Shabari temple at Kharaud. He inaugurated and performed Bhumipujan of various development works worth Rs 238 crore in Shivrinarayan. These include the work of public health engineering, panchayat and rural development, urban administration.

The Chief Minister said that in Treta Yuga, Lord Rama worked to connect India from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka, Lord Krishna from Mathura to Dwarka in Dvapara Yuga, Shankaracharya from South to North and Swami Vivekananda from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. All our great men have done the work of connecting every section of society, they have worked to bind different classes in one thread.

He said adding that but today Lord Rama is being shown as warlord Rama and Lord Hanuman as angry Hanuman. He questioned if our Gods were like this. Addressing the friends of 'Ramayana Mandalis', the Chief Minister said that you should also follow the path of Lord Ram and do the work of connecting the society, not breaking it. The work of connecting everyone is our basic culture and it is the need of hour to work in this direction.

The Chief Minister said that the development of the individual is the core concept of our model of development. He said that it is our goal to provide nutrition, health, education and employment and equal opportunities to all. He said that for the last three years our 'Annadata' farmers are getting the benefit of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. 35 kg rice is being given to 66 lakh families. 40 lakh families are getting the benefit of half electricity bill scheme. More than 13 lakh forest dwellers are getting the benefit of procurement of minor forest produce at support price and Tendu leaves collection. More than two lakh people are earning income by selling cow dung. A scheme has been started to provide financial assistance of Rs 7000 annually to 3.5 lakh landless agro laborers of the state. For the last three years, the state government has worked to put an amount of Rs 91 thousand crores directly in the pockets of farmers, tribals, women, and laborers. This is Gandhi's 'Ram Rajya' in which everyone is happy and prosperous and has a feeling of equality and brotherhood among all. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to contribute their bit to make the welfare schemes of the government a success.

Mr. Baghel said that Chhattisgarh is probably the first state where 'Manas Gaan Competition' of Ramayana Mandalis was organized selflessly with the cooperation of the government. The text of Ramcharitmanas is the culture of Chhattisgarh. He said that Shivrinarayan has been the religious, spiritual and commercial center of Chhattisgarh since ancient times. Navratri has special significance in Chhattisgarh. Sheetla Mata is worshiped from village to village, Jawara is sown from house to house, flames are lit and goddesses are worshipped. While paying homage to Goswami Tulsidas ji, the Chief Minister said that he composed Ramcharitmanas in the layman's terms. He said that Goswami Tulsidas ji has done the work of taking Ram and Ramayana from door to door, to the people. He said that Chhattisgarh is not only known by the name of Naxalites and mines and minerals. Chhattisgarh has a unique and rich tradition. Be it Treta Yuga or Dvapara Yuga, whether it was the Buddhist period, we have been present in every age. Chhattisgarh was dear to Lord Ram because the people here are calm, simple and honest. When Lord Ram had to leave Ayodhya, he spent most of his time in Chhattisgarh, because the people here were dear to him. First of all, he made friends with the tribals, and ate the leftover berries of Shabri Mata. He did the work of connecting the society.

He further said that after December the event of Ramayana Mandali takes place from village to village in Chhattisgarh, but these events could not be held due to the third wave of Corona. But today I congratulate all of you for the phenomenal success of this event. Today, this event ran for three days in 26 districts including more than 65 hundred Manas Mandalis in total and 140 Manas Mandalis in Janpad. Our jury has carefully selected them. They selected Janjgir-Champa Manas Mandali for first place and give them Rs 5 lakh as the winning prize, Korea District Manas Mandali for second place with Rs.3 lakh winning prize and Bijapur Manas Mandali for third place with Rs. 2 lakh winning prize and a copy of Ramcharitmanas.

The Chief Minister said that other places selected under the Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit will be developed as Shivarinarayan and we will glorify these places to a new height. Mr. Baghel said that we can go to Malhar, Chandrahasini and Giraudhpuri considering Shivrinarayan as the centre point and this place will connect to other places.

Home and Tourism Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu presided over the event and addressed the people. Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya and Chairman of Chhattisgarh Gauseva Aayog Rajeshree Mahant Dr. Ramsunder Das also expressed their views on this occasion.

In the program, the Chief Minister inaugurated the renovation, beautification and upgradation work of the Shivrinarayan temple complex, Ramayana Interpretation Center and Tourist Information Center, development and beautification work of river bank, a statue of Mata Shabri at Baba Ghat, View Point, unveiling a statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk. An action plan of Rs. 39 crore has been prepared for the development of tourism facilities in Shivrinarayan. In the first phase, the works worth Rs. 6 crores have been completed, which were inaugurated today.

On this occasion, MLAs Mrs. Indu Banjare, Mr Chandradev Rai, Mr. Ramkumar Yadav, Chairman of Shakambhari Board Mr. Ramkumar Patel, Nagar Panchayat President Mrs. Anjani Tiwari along with many public representatives and a large number of people were present.



