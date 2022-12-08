IMPT Price Prediction 2023 - This Innovative, Green Crypto Has The Ability To Explode By 50x

Despite the difficult year for all crypto enthusiasts, it seems that it will end on a high note! The IMPT platform got introduced recently, and even though it was planned for the presale to end next year, it will happen a lot sooner - on December 11th, to be exact. This is a very exciting time for all the investors out there who simply cannot wait to see the price rise they have been waiting for. In this article, we'll cover the reasons why IMPT my platform is so popular and why we can expect IMPT token to explode 50x in 2023!

Why is IMPT so successful?

IMPT is a recently introduced platform established with the goal of reducing pollution. It is clear that it is becoming crucial to find ways to save the planet and reduce destruction as much as possible. IMPT platform will do this through carbon offsets, also known as carbon credits. One carbon credit allows carbon dioxide emissions of up to one tonne. These carbon emissions can originate from transport, delivery vehicles, and industrial productions and can only be issued by projects that have been certified. They can be used to destroy, capture, or reduce emissions.

The IMPT platform acts as an intermediary between individuals and organizations who want to purchase carbon credits. Such a critical mission is the reason why IMPT has gained immense popularity in a short time. The IMPT token is the native one of this platform, and it is currently available on presale for a few more days. IMPT platform recently hit the $14 million milestone, making it utterly important for early investors to hurry up and invest before the presale ends and the price goes up!

The factors that will impact the price rise

Carbon offsets are a quick and efficient way to reduce emissions. The IMPT project's integration with blockchain makes it more appealing and effective to those who are searching for a way to make a difference and improve their lives and also the lives of future generations. Carbon credits get tokenized through the platform and received in the form of an NFT. The process is very simple, and every activity on the platform will result in points. The users will be able to track the score on the platform.

It is obvious that the investors have recognized the importance and potential of this project, which is obvious by the speed at which the tokens are being sold. Even though the initial plan was for the presale to end next year, the plan has changed, and it will end in just a few days! The team behind the IMPT project has already announced the listings on Uniswap, LBank, and Changelly Pro. A successful presale is usually the first sign of success, and it is the first step towards a very successful future for cryptocurrency. Looking at the successful presale of Tamadoge and the fact that the price of TAMA exploded as soon as it got listed on the exchanges, we can expect the same to happen with IMPT. The price rise of TAMA brought gains 10x bigger than the investment!

Besides, the project's team is verified by Coinsniper, and Hacken has performed security audits, which means it is fully safe for the investors who want to have a sort of a guarantee that their money won't vanish in thin air. All these factors contributed to enormous hype around this cryptocurrency, and it is the reason why so many YouTubers are covering the progress of this presale. Its overall appeal cannot be denied because this crypto is affordable, its utility is genuine, and its use will be quite simple, so there are no hops for the investors to jump through - just a straightforward process that even beginners can quickly catch up on!

IMPT Price Prediction 2023

The price per token that the investors can expect now is $0.023 for one IMPT token. Judging by the success of the presale and the fact that it got finished a lot earlier, it is safe to assume that the demand will soon drive the price that will skyrocket at the moment this token gets listed on the exchanges. Considering that the exchanges are already known and announced is a huge step towards the bright future that we can expect. Even though it is not easy to make exact predictions regarding the price, the experts believe that this crypto could increase 50x during the following year, which is certainly quite optimistic and the reason why so many investors want to buy a sufficient number of these stokers while there is still time!

Conclusion

Seeing all the investors excited about the IMPT project is what all of us wanted to see at the end of the year, just before the holidays. The price rise of the IMPT tokens once they get listed on the exchanges will bring even more excitement and make the holidays merrier. Despite the fact that the presale will end a lot sooner than expected, there is still a little bit of time left. If you wish to get more tokens at this decreased price, make sure you take advantage of the presale before it ends!