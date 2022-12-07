IMPT Is Poised For Its IEO - Buy Now At Its Cheapest Price And Expect 50x Gains In 2023

Crypto coins usually go up in value when they're listed on crypto exchanges. Since demand rises upon listing on exchanges, prices go up. IMPT, which is an awesome and emerging crypto project, is now actively launching and looking to get listed on crypto exchanges soon.

Many experts say IMPT's price will skyrocket after it gets listed on crypto exchanges, so let's look at what features IMPT has that is making people optimistic about its future.

IMPT – A Cutting-Edge Trading Platform For Carbon Credits And Offsets

Our world produces more carbon dioxide today than ever before. As a result, the world around us has suffered a lot, causing extreme weather and problems everywhere. So, in the last few years, eco-friendly products and services have become increasingly important.

To offset 1 ton of carbon output, you can buy a carbon credit. But scams and false promises in the carbon reduction industry can deter people from doing it. In spite of this, the market is still worth over $262 billion, so a company that streamlines the market can get a huge slice of the pie.

IMPT plans to change the carbon reduction game. It's a green blockchain platform that reduces carbon footprints in an efficient and sustainable way. For this purpose, IMPT has a carbon offset program you can participate in. We'll take a quick look at some specific IMPT features that make it stand out.

1. Offering Incentives For Eco-Friendly Shopping

As part of its carbon initiative program, IMPT connects people and businesses with thousands of socially responsible brands, and you can earn cryptocurrency cashback.

More than 25,000 brands have signed up for IMPT’sprogram, and there are still a few more to sign up. The IMPT platform is partnered with companies like Netflix, Microsoft, and Huge Boss, so you can get eco-friendly services without worrying about the environment.

With every purchase you make from these brands, you earn a carbon credit worth a ton of CO2 that's taken out of the atmosphere. IMPT's marketplace lets you trade carbon credits that have been earned and tokenized as NFTs.

2. Offering Users Eco-Friendly Projects

Let's say you're not a regular IMPT shopper but like to help out on projects. For that reason, IMPT has a lot of projects geared towards helping the planet. Forest conservation, wind farms, and clean energy plants are some of these projects.

IMPT ensures that recognized regulatory bodies provide its projects before releasing them to users. Besides that, before you choose a product, you can check how much carbon compensation it has. Upon completion of a project, you get carbon credits.

3. Tokenizing Carbon Credits

As a way to motivate people to reduce their carbon footprint, IMPT has created a social media platform where people can compare how much they have offset. Plus, when you burn your carbon credits, you'll get a unique NFT. In addition to being collectible, IMPT users will eventually have the option of selling the NFTs for crypto. This will reward people for doing good in the world.

4. IMPT Has The Advantage Of Being First.

IMPT is operating in a market that's not overly saturated, so it has a little bit of leverage. Due to the tight market conditions and gatekeeper control of the carbon offset market, there are currently only a few startups working on blockchain-based carbon offsetting investments. In other words, IMPT is going to do great with the right business strategy.

5. One of 2022's Most Successful Presales

Ever since IMPT started its first presale, it's been making waves in the crypto market. On its first presale day, it raised a whopping $150,000, which is a great deal for a coin that just launched.

Since the supply of IMPT is limited to only 3 billion tokens, it has a deflationary effect. 20% of the supply was up for grabs in the first presale. However, if you weren't able to grab it earlier, you may still get it for $0.023 now.

However, there is not much time left since IMPT is ending the second presale on 11 December. So hurry. IMPT will be burning the leftover tokens from the second presale and locking the tokens for 12 months at the third presale.

6. Listings On 3 Exchanges Already Announced

IMPT recently announced early presale investors would be able to claim their tokens on the website for 48 hours from December 12, 2022. So, there's still time to purchase IMPT before the price rises even more.

With the transition between stages 1 and 2 of the presale, the value of IMPT tokens increased by 27%. When this coin hits the exchanges, it's likely to provide a pretty good return.

Unswap will be the first exchange to list IMPT. It will be available for purchase on this prominent decentralized exchange (DEX) from December 14, 2022.

After DEX, IMPT is going on LBank and Changelly Pro; however, listing dates have not been announced yet. In all likelihood, IMPT will gain massive traction on Uniswap before it is listed on LBank or Changelly.

Due to its real-world application, IMPT has a lot of potential ahead of its coin listing, proving that investors are excited about it.

Final Words

It is the perfect time for you to jump into the IMPT project while the presale is still going on, so do not miss out! IMPT is disrupting the carbon credit market. Many experts predicted it would surge when it launched and gain 10x or up to 50x in the following year. Because humanity faces enormous challenges due to climate change, IMPT has adopted a multifaceted strategy.



