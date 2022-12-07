IMPT Exchange Listings Confirmed For 14th December – 1 Week Left To Buy This $14 Million Green Crypto

In one of the most exciting developments in the cryptocurrency world, green crypto IMPT will be ending its token presale a week early on 11th December. This is in advance of the it being listed on three very well-respected exchanges -- the decentralized exchange (DEX) called Uniswap and centralized exchanges (CEX) Changelly Pro and LBank.

This means there's only one week left if you want to buy this $14 million green crypto project before it's officially out of presale and onto the open markets. IMPT is truly changing the world for the better through its decentralized carbon offset program, and it's giving people the opportunity to give back in meaningful ways as well.

Let's dive deeper below into why IMPT is such an impressive new crypto project and why now is the best time to invest.

The Importance of Carbon Offset Credits

There's no denying that the world is working hard to reverse the effects of climate change. Many countries around the world are actually mandating significant reductions in carbon emissions, with benchmark dates of 2030 and 2050 to that effect.

While some businesses, governments and even individuals will be able to do this by shifting their operations -- such as car manufacturers going to electric vehicles -- other industries will have a tougher time doing so. The only way that they can meet these mandates, and help improve the environment, is by purchasing carbon offset credits.

The money they use to purchase the credits are used to back eco-friendly projects across the world, thereby "offsetting" the carbon impact that their operations still causes. This is why many of the top economists believe that carbon offsets are going to be one of the biggest investment vehicles for the future -- because they're not only popular and necessary but mandated by government in a way. In fact Broadridge Financial Solutions estimated that all ESG assets would be valued at approximately $30 trillion by 2030.

IMPT realized that the current carbon offset market was poor, to say the least, so they decided to do something about it.

Decentralizing Carbon Offsets

So, what IMPT did was bring the carbon offset market to the blockchain. By doing this, they decentralized the process, making it transparent and, in the process, prevented against double counting and fraud that was prevalent in the current offset market. People can buy, sell and retire carbon credits right from the IMPT platform, which makes it very easy for people to make a direct impact on reducing their own carbon footprints.

From an investment standpoint, IMPT is so powerful because those who retire carbon credits on the platform will receive a unique collectible NFT that's designed by a recognizable artist. These NFTs can then be tradeable on outside markets. Even those who don't want to retire the credits can hold onto them as an investment or trade them right from the IMPT marketplace.

Even more impressive is that IMPT has 10,000 retail brand partners that are helping in the cause. Some major partners include Amazon, Macy's, Lego, Bloomingdales, Dyson and Tripadvisor, to name a few.

Any time people shop using the IMPT web widget or mobile app, the participating retailer donates a portion of the purchase amount to a green project that IMPT has vetted. This is another impressive way that IMPT is giving back to the environment and putting the power of "going green" in the hands of people around the globe.

Exchange Listings Represent Exciting Transition

IMPT has been in presale for a little bit now, but after a successful time there, it's time to go public. IMPT has raised an extremely impressive $14.1 million to date, as of December 5. Developers have moved the timeline up by a week, and the presale will end early on 11th December.

Those who purchase IMPT tokens during the presale period will be able to claim them starting on 12th December. To do this, you'll need to connect the wallet you used to buy the tokens to make the claim. The IMPT tokens then will instantly appear in your wallet.

A few days after that, on 14th December, the IMPT token will be available on the DEX of Uniswap and the CEXs of LBank and Changelly Pro. IMPT is an ERC-20 token, meaning it's completely compliant with the Ethereum blockchain, which is the host of hundreds of the best crypto tokens on the market.

Little Time Left to Buy IMPT in Presale

There's no denying that carbon offset credits are going to be an enormous part of the world achieving its lofty carbon reduction goals over the next 20-plus years. ESG investments, as a result, hold amazing potential and are likely to be some of the most popular asset classes in the world.

In crypto, there's no better ESG project than IMPT, which is creating an impactful carbon offset program on the blockchain. With the exchange listings set for Uniswap, LBank and Changelly Pro set for 14th December, there's only one week left to purchase IMPT in presale. This is by far the best opportunity to get the greatest ROI possible. The presale price is only $0.023 per token, a price that is likely to not be available for long once it's officially listed on the exchanges.

So, if you want to get in on the ground level of this amazing new carbon offset program called IMPT, you better act quick. Presale will last for only another week before the DEX and CEX listings begin. Don't delay, as you could miss out on the huge returns this crypto project promises.

