Importance Of Influential Brand That Every Leader Needs To Know: Akash Anand, Influential Branding Mentor

Companies are built by people, people who are trusted, people who become influential and people who are looked at as thought leaders. Becoming influential is a process, and one that takes time, and actions to back it up - it’s never overnight.

Influence and trust are interlinked, because the more you’re trusted, the more influential you become and then the cycle repeats itself endlessly wherein you’re respected like Mr Ratan Tata, or Mr N. R. Narayana Murthy.

Now, stepping back for a quick minute, you might ask the most pertinent question of “Why is it important to build an influential brand?” - and the answer to this very question is what kept Akash Anand awake for nights, pondering over this.

Akash Anand is India’s first influential branding mentor and CEO & Founder of Unbiasys and SocialEbox. Working with over 1500+ individuals, solopreneurs and business owners, he has enabled people to become influential via sharing their thoughts, and backing it up with actions in the real world. It comes as no surprise that across media channels, he’s got 200k+ people following him, and his thoughts.

Akash has spent over 200+ hours building the strategic course, “Creating influence: Building a legacy” brandtailored to solopreneurs, coaches and new-age entrepreneurs. The course addresses current trends, sentiment analysis, and the best ways to capture a niche audience’s attention via well-known and yet industry-secret methods. While he’s building and constantly iterating on this, Akash says, “Building my influential brand has taught me so much, and working with ambitious people enables me to grasp insights to a deep level, which we then use to build your influential brand”

Akash added, “Building an influential personal brand has helped me in meeting new people, adding more unique thoughts to my life, and moreover, it’s helped me grow holistically. I saw the change in myself once I started to build influence, and I believe anyone can do it with an influential branding mentor by your side.”

Adding on, here are 3 reasons you need to build an influential brand today that will last you a lifetime.

1. Your ideal prospects find you

These days getting a share of voice on the internet is an uphill battle since over the last 10 years, personal branding and influence’s needs have accelerated. People now want a stable career, an influential brand and goodwill that lasts a lifetime. When you do start building an influential brand along with Akash, you’ll notice the quantity to quality shift happening. When you build influence it is all about quality, and Akash started feeling this when his strategy to build an influential brand started to play out in late 2019. Once your ideal prospects find you, there is a significant amount of inherent trust built, and therefore, you’re one conversation away from unlocking a goldmine always.

2. Relationships turn from 1:1 to 1:many

When you’re building an influential brand, it is almost impossible to have 1:1 conversations unless they’re targeted, and have a significant outcome on you and the person. Most people with influential brands have 1:many conversations, which allow you to broaden your reach, depth and brand. With a 1:many approach of influence, you build relationships much faster with your online family and conversations inspire individuals to take on challenges head-first because you could do so too. In a 1:many relationship, there is also a significant amount of third-party work that happens through your loyal base. Akash says, “When I look at my analytics and see it being shared across the globe, I know I’m impacting people even way beyond my reach and that’s what matters to me! The feeling is unparalleled.”

3.You become relatable and memorable

Instantly when we think of Steve Jobs, or Walt Disney, or even some new-age entrepreneurs in the Indian ecosystem, we know exactly who they are - by face, or by thought process based on their influence that they’ve built.

“When you have a face, attached to thoughts, paired with a social handle (@xyz…) you are forming impressions about yourself every day by putting yourself out there!” said Akash.

When you become relatable, doing business becomes easier because you’ve done the groundwork already for “how people should think of you” and now it’s your turn to turn those thoughts into confirmations for yourself. And secondly, every good interaction with you and your brand forms a positive image in the person’s head about you - making you top of mind, and part of conversations.

Akash said, “If you’re in a room of strangers, and you hear name-dropping happening, always keep a watch for who’s being talked about!” - Akash said doing this has helped him recognise individuals he should be taking note of, and also learning from them, how to enable his clients to do the same.

Akash’s influence reaches across the globe, from students to solopreneurs to business owners and more which is why even while being remote, Akash has grown his brand nearly 10x in the last 2 years, and has seen business come in worth crores.

Influence is the key you need to unlock doors that lead to relationships, and business.

