What’s New in Immortal Romance 2?

Building on its predecessor's success, Immortal Romance 2 presents players with a deeper dive into its lore, introducing new characters alongside returning favourites, each with rich backstories. Enhanced with cutting-edge graphics and atmospheric soundscapes, the game creates an immersive experience that's both visually stunning and emotionally gripping.

Key highlights include:

Dynamic Storylines: This sequel delves further into the mystic realm of Immortal Romance™, uncovering the hidden secrets and intense passions of its fascinating characters: Sarah, Michael, Troy, and Amber.

Advanced Game Mechanics: Innovative features. A thrilling new feature that enhances this already richly detailed game is the Bloodline below the reels. This progress pathway offers rewards to players who hit specific spin milestones, providing them with extra visual and musical themes to personalize their gaming experience.

Improved Compatibility: Optimized for play across all devices, ensuring a seamless gaming experience whether at home or on the go.

What Are the New Features of Immortal Romance 2?

Character Jackpot Collection

The immersive experience of Immortal Romance 2 is further enhanced by the Character Jackpot Collection. Each of the four character symbols within the game is linked to a distinct Jackpot Prize and a Gem collectible that players can accumulate during the base game. The moment a character symbol adorned with a gem lands on the reels, it contributes to the corresponding Character Jackpot Prize, increasing it by 0.5x and potentially activating the thrilling Jackpot Wheel Bonus.

The Gems associated with each character add a layer of strategy and excitement, as follows: