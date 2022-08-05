Immediate Edge Review - Is This Trading Robot a Scam? (2022 Updated)

The Immediate Edge app and desktop platform is a crypto robot that claims to make people wealthy by automatically buying and selling bitcoin at the right price. The Immediate Edge website is full of testimonials about how the robot has helped people go from rags to riches.

There have been Facebook adverts linking this software with celebrities such as Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson. But is Immediate Edge a scam or a legit Bitcoin trading robot?

We can not verify any celebrity endorsement, but we found the robot useful when using a Fibonacci strategy with 10 minute time frames. Read on to learn more or visit the Immediate Edge site now at this link .

Is Immediate Edge Legit - Overview

Browsing the Internet to find accurate information on the best trading platforms can often be a challenge considering that there are tons of biased reviews out there. Immediate Edge claims to be a legit auto-trading robot with a high success rate.

Many websites report a high success rate with Immediate Edge

The software seems to be legit as advertised on the website. Please be aware, however, that the risks associated with crypto trading remain.

Start off with the minimum investment amount and increase your investment amount only if you find yourself satisfied with the services offered by the robot.

What is Immediate Edge?

Immediate Edge is a forex, crypto and binary options trading robot. There are scam brokers around that use platforms similar to Immediate Edge to get people to make deposits and steal their money. That is the reason why we reviewed this particular robot. Immediate Edge, however, does not appear to be a part of any scam and users report that you can actually make money on it.

Immediate Edge works with an algorithm which allows traders to sit back and wait for the software to do all the work for them, placing all trades for them without intervention. With Immediate Edge, trades are placed automatically, and they are reportedly more accurate than trades placed by expert traders.

The advantage that algo trading robots like Bitcoin Era have is that they do the market analysis within seconds and many claim to have a high accuracy, some even reporting a win rate of over 90%. Expert traders, on the other hand, have to spend hours analyzing all the information they need to be able to find out what is the most profitable trade at that point in time.

Keep in mind though, that even with a robot like Immediate Edge, there is a margin of error. Due to its high volatility, not even the best auto trading robot out there can predict changes in the cryptocurrency market with 100% accuracy, so you may run into losses at some point.

How does Immediate Edge work?

As we briefly mentioned, Immediate Edge claims that it is based on a sophisticated algorithm which allows the software to scan the markets for tradable insights. In other words, the robot is completely automatized, meaning that there is not an individual person or group of people controlling how it functions.

All you have to do to start trading is sign up and deposit your funds, that is pretty much it. You do have to spend a few minutes a day to check your trading settings though, but we will get back to that in our step-by-step guide later on. The most important thing you should know is that to be able to use Immediate Edge, you are not required to know anything about online trading.

The whole point of a bitcoin robot like Immediate Edge is to provide inexperienced users with an opportunity to make as much money as experienced traders with an automatic, sophisticated trading platform.

Immediate Edge says that the more you invest, the higher are your potential returns. However, please be aware that you can run into losses, so start off with minimum investments and see how that goes. You can then choose to increase your investment amounts as you go along.

Immediate Edge: Key Features

The Immediate Edge robot's official website states that users can expect to earn between $950 and $2,200 per day. If you are new to the world of crypto trading, you might not see such high returns right from the start, especially if you invest small amounts. With an investment of $250, some claim to have made $122 in a few hours, which is not as much as the robot promises.

The verification system is quite simple. You first register on the platform by typing in a few personal details. You will need to provide a full name, email address, and phone number. You will then be requested to deposit funds into your account to be allowed to access the trading platform. All you need to do then is the payment details, you do not have to provide any ID, bank statements or anything else.

As you can imagine, like the vast majority of auto trading robots, including scams, depositing funds on Immediate Edge is very simple and fast. You can withdraw money at any time and it will take less than 24 hours for you to receive it in your bank account.

Immediate Edge has no hidden fees according to their website. Registration is completely free and there are no broker fees or commissions either.

While browsing through the Immediate Edge website, there are quite a few reviews of users that seemed very happy and satisfied with the software. They claimed to have made money in very little time, which allowed them to turn their lives around for the better.

You can get in touch with a member of staff whenever you want in case you are experiencing any kind of problem that you may need support with. You can contact them 24 hours a day via live chat or email.

Immediate Edge functions by channeling funds through robot brokers. In other words, the money you deposit on Immediate Edge actually gets deposited on a broker and when you trade on Immediate Edge in auto trading mode, your trade is placed on the broker's trading platform. This is just to explain how the trading process works.

Why trade with Immediate Edge?

There are quite a few advantages to trading with Immediate Edge:

Immediate Edge is User-Friendly. The platform is based on a complex and sophisticated algorithm but despite this, it is capable of delivering a simple platform design and users learn how to use it quickly and intuitively. Not many bitcoin robots have this to offer.

It claims to have a high success rate. Immediate Edge claims to have a high success rate. Of course, how much you can make varies.

Dedicated customer services. You can contact a member of staff any time you want via email or live chat. You will receive a reply as soon as possible and be sure to have your issue solved in no time.

Can You Make Money With Immediate Edge?

Immediate Edge claims that their algorithmic trading platform is very profitable and there are several user testimonials on their website from investors who claim to have made significant profits using the platform. Keep in mind though, that the fact that you can make money on the platform does not mean you will.

Cryptocurrencies are known for being highly volatile, meaning that predicting the direction of their prices can be extremely challenging and often not even the most sophisticated of bitcoin robots like Immediate Edge get it right.

Is there an Immediate Edge app?

The bitcoin robot does not offer a mobile app, unfortunately. However, the good news is that it runs on a browser, meaning that you can definitely trade on the go as long as you have an internet connection on your smartphone.

How to sign up on Immediate Edge

Before you can start trading on Immediate Edge, you will have to register and create an account on it. As we mentioned already, signing up is free, but there is a minimum amount that you will have to deposit to be allowed to start trading.

We put together a step-by-step guide on how to sign up on Immediate Edge:

1. Registration

First of all, visit the Immediate Edge website to register a new account. As soon as you access the website, on the top right of the page, you will find a registration form requiring you to type in your email address, full name, and phone number as well as the country code.

You will later be asked to create a password so that you can log into your account later on. At this point, you will officially have an Immediate Edge account, but you will have to deposit funds in it before you can start trading on it.

2. Deposit

As soon as you create your Bitcoin account, you will be connected to a robot broker, where you will be able to make your deposit. It is recommended that you start off by investing the minimum required to allow you to start trading and that is $250.

You can pay via credit or debit card as well as Skrill or Klarna. Alternatively, you can also pay via bank transfer. The valid currencies are Swiss Franc, British Pound, US Dollar, and Euro. As soon as you have made your deposit, you can start trading on Immediate Edge.

3. Demo Trading

The availability of demo trading depends on the broker you are connected to once you sign up on Immediate Edge, some of them have it and some of them don't. For those that don't though, you normally have access to the trading platform before you deposit funds into your account and although you cannot place actual trades, you still have access to a lot of the functions of the broker.

Demo trading with Immediate Edge allows you to get familiar with the trading space and see whether you are satisfied with its functions and proceedings. Once you feel confident enough and ready, you can start live trading.

4. Trading

Before you start live trading there are a few things to look out for. Even though it is an automated software that you are trading on, you are still required to check on the trading settings on a daily basis. This includes stop loss, maximum amount of daily trades, investment amount for each trade and so on.

Other than that, you can also choose which cryptocurrencies you want the software to trade with. Immediate Edge offers all of the most popular ones, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, but if you want the software to trade with a digital coin in particular or to trade without one, you can definitely make that happen.

Whenever you are happy with your trading settings, you can switch on the 'auto-trading' button and start live trading. We do recommend monitoring the profits/losses (PnL) though so that you can stop trading once you are satisfied with your results.

Immediate Edge Review: Conclusion

Immediate Edge appears to be a legit platform that many sites claim that the app has generated money for their users. The algorithm the software is based on appears to be as sophisticated as all the most trusted bitcoin robots.

No matter how reliable an automated trading platform is, you can still run into losses so we recommend caution. Start with small investments and see how things go.

