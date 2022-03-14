IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'Zodhya', A Revamping Solution To Tackle Energy Crisis

Every 100 units of power consumed emit 90kg of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. That means a building with an area of 10,000sft emits 100,000 kilos of carbon dioxide per year. Probably you are sitting in one such building while reading this.

Zodhya is a start-up founded by a young team of three IIT Madras alumni. The founders understood the energy consumption scenarios at a very early stage and were determined to make a change with their products. Their main objective as a start-up was to contribute to day-to-day life in a humble but significant way and not be a unicorn in the market. Thus started Zodhya, with their initial focus on reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint.

The young team had a variety of ideas when they started as undergraduates. During this process, they interacted with people from various market segments. The founders realized that the energy consumption by the air conditioners is the biggest issue that people in the commercial sector are facing. They learned that the inefficiencies in energy management, especially in the commercial sector, are costing the environment dearly. The stats also back this assumption, showing that the electricity bills for many commercial spaces have doubled over the past five years. Buildings contribute to more than one-third of global CO2 emissions. This

issue has not just increased the carbon footprint but has also put pressure on our grid system.

When the team looked up the existing solutions, they realized they were either too complex or analytics-based which takes time to give visible results. The installation of such a solution was not easy either, demanding many infrastructural changes in existing buildings. Zodhya wanted to address these issues and have come up with a solution that is easy to install and gives you immediate savings.

With all these inputs, they started working on this issue and have come up with a solution which includes two parts, an ENERGY SAVER (hardware) & REAL-TIME PREDICTION (software).

Energy Saver

An AI-based plug-and-play model device that would fit in your hand and doesn’t take more than 30 minutes for installation. This device will be connected to your AC unit and reduce the power consumption by 20-30% from day 1.

Real-Time Prediction

Zodhya provides this as a value addition to their clients to manage the electrical aspects of the space to detect malfunctioned and inefficient hotspots. This feature will be handy for people who have multiple outlets.

“HQ10, a co-working space in Chennai using our product, was able to reduce their energy bills by 15%. Through our real-time monitoring software, they were also able to find a few discrepancies in the usage and took measures accordingly,” says Zodhya.

“Another leading retail chain (stays unnamed) was able to achieve 35% savings on their energy bills using our energy saver devices,” they added.

So far Zodhya has saved about 50,000 electrical units which translate to 45,000 kg CO2 emissions reduced. They look to scale this reduction to 1 million kg emission reduction over the next 18 months through their technology.

In this journey, Zodhya is backed by the Rainmatter foundation, an initiative by Zerodha.

Zodhya doesn’t want to stop here. They are further determined to improve energy efficiency leading to a low carbon economy by strengthening their product portfolio and customer Experience.

To know more about Zodhya, please visit: https://www.zodhyatech.com/