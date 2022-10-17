iGenics Reviews - Blurry Vision Breakthrough Ingredients That Work Or Scam Pills?

People don't have to get used to having blurry vision, not being able to read without glasses, or going to the bathroom at night and bumping into all the furniture in the house. Instead, they can use iGenics. This 100% natural supplement promises to restore their vision efficiently and rapidly. And since iGenics uses only natural ingredients, it doesn't cause any side effects. Both men and women can use this product regardless of their age. However, they should first understand that iGenics is not a miracle product. To work, users must take it regularly and as indicated by the manufacturer. But how does this supplement work, and what are its ingredients? The following sections of this presentation will explain.

How Does iGenics Work?

As mentioned, iGenics is a dietary supplement that claims to restore vision by helping the eye cells repair any damage and keeping the retina healthy. And iGenics makes this possible because it contains some of the most potent ingredients for good eye health. But more about the iGenics ingredients and how they work later. For now, readers should know that iGenics is a 100% American product. The manufacturer produces iGenics in a GMP-certified facility that follows strict hygiene and quality standards. Currently, iGenics is available at excellent, discounted prices, so people who want to restore their vision naturally can get it without making a hole in their budget. But more about iGenics prices later. Now, let's see this product's main ingredients and how they work when it comes to helping with having perfect vision.

iGenics Ingredients

According to the iGenics official website, the main ingredients in iGenics are:

Lutein

Research (1) indicates that Lutein is essential for eye health. This potent antioxidant doesn't only protect against oxidative stress and free radicals. It also sharpens vision and improves visual contrast sensitivity. Without Lutein, the eyes would suffer from glare impairment, and the eye tissue would not receive protection against sunlight. At the same time, this ingredient in iGenics reduces cell loss leading to eye diseases. People who spend a lot of time in front of the computer should know that Lutein is responsible for keeping their eyes safe from the screen's blue light. And the vision benefits of Lutein don't stop here. Without this iGenics ingredient, light signals would not reach the retina and the brain's cortex.

Zeaxanthin

iGenics also contains Zeaxanthin because this antioxidant protects against many eye diseases (2). For example, it slows down age-related macular degeneration (AMD) progress. At the same time, it slows down the formation of front-eye cloudy patches that lead to cataracts. And since it's an antioxidant, Zeaxanthin protects against the oxidative stress that damages the cellular structures in the eye. This iGenics ingredient seems to also be effective against retinal detachment and to have anti-inflammatory properties that fight off uveitis.

Ginkgo Biloba

Since it regulates blood pressure and flows, the Gingko Biloba in iGenics controls intraocular pressure (3). This effect also protects against diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration (4) while enhancing visual acuity. In addition, Ginkgo Biloba offers many other health benefits, such as improving brain function and addressing depression or other mental diseases. Hence, one can say that iGenics is a complete product that does more than improving eye health. It also keeps the entire body healthy in the long run because it contains some of the best natural ingredients for preserving general health.

Bilberry

Health experts recommend this other ingredient in iGenics because it contains anthocyanosides. These components help keep the retina healthy and protect it against the damage caused by most eye diseases, such as cataracts, glaucoma, or macular degeneration. At the same time, Bilberry reduces retinal inflammation. Therefore, people with dry eyes can take Bilberry or the iGenics supplement to increase their tear flow and eliminate their problems. When it comes to how this iGenics ingredient protects against cataracts, this is by lowering blood lipids and strengthening the eyes' connective tissue. Moreover, research (5) shows that people who spend a lot of time in front of screens could use Bilberry to no longer experience eye fatigue.

Saffron

The Saffron in iGenics plays many eye-protecting roles. For example, it's a powerful antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties. At the same time, it protects the neural pathways between the eyes and the brain to ensure that there is no health problem such as macular degeneration. Saffron is also interesting because it enhances the retinal response to light. In other words, people who use the iGenics supplement or have a diet rich in Saffron meals possess increased visual acuity. Health experts recommend that their senior patients use Saffron because this iGenics ingredient effectively protects the vision from most age-related eye diseases (6).

Turmeric

Another essential ingredient in iGenics, Turmeric, is one of the wealthiest natural Curcumin sources. And the health benefits of Curcumin are impressive. But let's see what this component can do for eye health. First, Curcumin protects the retina (7) when the body becomes exposed to increased glucose, as in cases of diabetic retinopathy. Type 2 diabetes patients would very much benefit from a diet rich in Turmeric or from using the iGenics supplement every day to protect their vision. And the Curcumin in Turmeric does much more for the eyes. It also protects against glaucoma, at least when the disease is in its early stages.

According to the manufacturer, iGenics doesn't contain any fillers or artificial ingredients like other chemically formulated products. Therefore, it's 100% safe to use. As seen above, its components have a solid scientific background, as many scientists used them for studies aimed explicitly at eye health. Using natural products like iGenics is always a good alternative. Most artificial ingredients in chemically formulated supplements or medicines have dangerous side effects and can lead to sickness.

Why iGenics and Not Other Eye Health Products?

The effectiveness of its ingredients makes iGenics stand out from the crowd in the market of eye health products. According to the product's manufacturer, the iGenics formula combines these ingredients in the ideal quantities for the vision to restore when damaged. Moreover, the iGenics ingredients ensure that the vision remains healthy in the long run and damaging factors no longer affect it. And these harmful factors are everywhere. They can be artificial food ingredients, even the polluted atmosphere, or sunlight. Knowing this, it's safe to say that using a health product like iGenics is a must.

Who Can Use iGenics?

As said earlier, iGenics is a product for men and women of all ages. While the product has protective properties, people who experience problems with their vision can also use it to reduce the symptoms of their conditions. In other words, healthy and vision-impaired adults could benefit from using iGenics. This product is not for children or anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding. People who suffer from a chronic disease and need treatment for their condition should discuss iGenics with their doctor before use.

Can iGenics Cure Blindness?

No. iGenics can't cure blindness. However, its manufacturer claims it protects against eye diseases that lead to blindness. Sometimes, patients can't have their eye conditions cured without surgery or using strong medication. Readers should understand that iGenics is not a cure for these diseases. However, people can use it to increase the effects of their eye medication or speed up recovery after eye surgery. In such cases, they need to ask for their doctor's advice regarding using iGenics. Depending on what treatment they need, the supplement may or may not work for them.

iGenics Results

According to the iGenics official website, this supplement's effects should become noticeable after 30 days of using the product. Health companies claiming their products work faster are not reliable. Natural ingredients take time before having a positive effect on one's health. And the advantage of using them regularly is that they provide long-term results without any side effects. This is the idea behind iGenics too. The product aims to improve health on all levels and to keep the vision healthy without damaging the other parts of the body in any way.

iGenics Pricing

People can buy iGenics from the official website at the following prices:

● Buy one bottle for $59 + $6.99 shipping

● Buy three bottles for $49 each+ $8.99 shipping

● Buy six bottles for $39 each + get free shipping

These prices include a 60-day money-back guarantee for any customers who might want a refund, no questions asked. This money-back guarantee shows that iGenics is a serious product, and its manufacturer doesn't want anyone to risk their money buying it. You can contact iGenics customer support service by phone at 1-833-236-3393.

Additionally, customers can use the iGenics website contact form to submit any questions about the product to the manufacturer. There's no way of knowing how long iGenics will be available at the discounted prices mentioned above. Those who want to improve their vision naturally and without spending much should now hurry to buy this supplement.

