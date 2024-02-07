Safety is one of the most important factors to consider when gambling online – aside from entertainment, of course – and iDebit casinos offer just that.
There are quite a few Canadian online casinos that accept iDebit, and we’ve narrowed it down to our top 10, covering all bases. We’re talking about the casinos with the best games, the best bonuses, and the fastest withdrawals.
If you ask us, Neospin goes above and beyond to provide all these to its players so it comes highly recommended. But nothing is stopping you from checking out the rest of the sites on our list.
Best iDebit Casinos in Canada
- Neospin: Best overall
- Jackpot City: Fastest payouts
- Skycrown: Up to C$3,000 welcome bonus
- Casinonic: Top-tier online slots
- Lucky7even: 6K games
- Wild Sultan: High banking limits
- Spin Casino: Great mobile app
- Jokersino: Generous deposit bonuses
- Lucky8: Super low wagering welcome bonus
- PlayOJO: Over 2,000 casino games
That’s a pretty impressive top 10 online casinos that accept iDebit, if we may say so ourselves!
But what is it about them that makes them so good? Let’s take a closer look at the best iDebit casinos in Canada today.
Pros:
- More than 5,800 top games
- Instant iDebit withdrawal processing
- C$10,000 welcome bonus package
- Supports cryptocurrencies
- Up to C$7500 withdrawals with each transaction
Cons:
- Mobile gaming experience could be better
- C$30 minimum withdrawal
At the top of our iDebit casino list is Neospin. This awesome site offers very fair iDebit banking, some amazing casino games, and top bonus offers.
Withdrawal Speed and Limit: 4.9/5
Every iDebit withdrawal request at Neospin is processed instantly, so you can get your cash quickly. You’ll also be able to withdraw up to C$7500 at a time which is great news if you win big on the slots!
The only minor downside is the C$30 minimum withdrawal, but that shouldn’t be an issue for most online gamblers. In fact, this is actually better than most online casinos, although you can find iDebit casinos that let you withdraw from a lower amount than this.
iDebit Bonuses: 5/5
Neospin is home to some of Canada's best iDebit casino bonuses. For a start, they’re offering everyone who signs up a 100% matched deposit of up to C$10,000, and you’ll also get 100 free spins.
There’s plenty more for ongoing Canadian players as well. The current lineup of promotions includes up to 20% cashback on every deposit, a 66% reload bonus every Friday, and free spins with every deposit every Wednesday.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
There are over 5,800 top-tier online casino games to try out at Neospin. Most of these games are from some of the best providers in the casino industry. We found slots from NetEnt, live blackjack from Evolution Gaming, and more. If you pick a game at random, there’s a very high chance that it will be a good one!
You can play most of these games on the mobile site, but not all. It should also be noted that the mobile app itself isn’t perfect and is only available for Android users.
Overall Score: 4.9/5
Not only is Neospin one of the fairest online casinos for iDebit customers in terms of its bonuses and its banking, but it’s also one of the most entertaining, with thousands of incredible games. What more could you ask for?
Pros:
- Withdraw from only C$5 with iDebit
- Over 50 live casino games
- 25 years of casino history
- C$1,600 bonus + 150 bonus spins
- Very compatible, downloadable mobile app
Cons:
- Some withdrawals can take 24 hours
- Need to signup to check out the games
Our second pick, Jackpot City, is the place to be for casino games with live dealers. But that’s only one thing we love about it!
Withdrawal Speed and Limit: 4.7/5
You’ll be able to cash out as little as C$5 as a Jackpot City player, making it a fitting place for more casual Canadian players.
However, the maximum withdrawal for iDebit is also a little on the low side, at C$6,000. Of course, this won’t be an issue in most circumstances, but it might be worth bearing in mind if you consider yourself a high roller.
iDebit casino withdrawals also take a little longer compared to our top pick, although it’s a lot faster than what most iDebit casinos offer.
iDebit Bonuses: 4.7/5
Your first four Jackpot City deposits will be matched 100% to C$400 each. This means a total welcome bonus package of up to C$1600, which isn’t bad at all, especially with 100 free spins on top of it.
Once you’ve finished with the bonus funds, check out the Bonus Wheel daily to get random prizes with your deposits.
It might have been good to see a few extra bonuses than this, but we’re happy with what Jackpot City offers overall.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
As mentioned, Jackpot City is the place to be for the best live casino games. It offers over 50 titles, many of which come from Evolution Gaming, which is a sign that the quality will be high.
There are a lot of great slots, video poker games, and more from other top providers (including Novomatic and Microgaming), so don’t feel like you need to be a live dealer fan to play here!
You can check out most of these games on the neat mobile app that can be downloaded from the App Store or the Play Store.
Overall Score: 4.8/5
Jackpot City was formed all the way back in 1998, and it has had a very strong 25 years in the game, consistently staying amongst the best of the best online casinos in Canada. Its strong iDebit banking and awesome live dealer games are two key reasons for that!
Pros:
- Maximum of C$3,000 welcome offer
- Includes 350 bonus spins
- Fun tournaments and reload bonuses
- Mostly instant withdrawal processing
- Thousands of online slots, blackjack games, etc.
Cons:
- Mobile compatibility needs improvement
- Needs better game categorization
The iDebit casino deposit bonus selection at Skycrown is probably the best in Canada right now, and you can use it to enjoy the amazing selection of games they have to offer.
Withdrawal Speed and Limit: 4.7/5
The withdrawal processing at Skycrown is pretty rapid if you choose to bank with iDebit, as most are processed instantly. You won’t need to wait for a mandatory pending period here, that’s for sure.
Online casino deposits with your iDebit balance are pretty rapid, too, although the minimum amount is a little high at C$30, the same minimum amount for the withdrawals.
The maximum transaction in either direction is a little low at C$6,000, but this shouldn’t be too problematic.
iDebit Bonuses: 5/5
You can deposit with iDebit to trigger the welcome bonus package at Skycrown. It’s well worth it! New players can claim up to C$3,000 and 350 free spins.
If all that wasn’t enough, there’s even a loyalty program that will suit more committed online casino players out there. The more you play games at Skycrown, the quicker you’ll rise through the ranks and the more extra promotions and perks you’ll unlock.
And if you don’t consider yourself to be such a serious online casino player, you can still check out the unlimited free spins on Sundays, the 50 free spins on Mondays, and all the other ongoing weekly bonuses at this iDebit casino site.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
There are thousands upon thousands of some of the best online casino games in the world at Skycrown, so we have absolutely no qualms with the game catalogue.
Whether you want to play slots, poker, or something with a live dealer, you’ve got plenty of options to explore.
The main issue with the games, however, is that you won’t be able to play them through a downloadable mobile app. Sure, most games can be accessed through your smartphone browser, but it doesn’t feel as smooth and can take a while to load.
Overall Score: 4.8/5
Skycrown is another iDebit online casino site that gets almost everything right. It was only a couple of minor details that held it back from being our number-one overall pick!
Pros:
- Over 3,000 slot games
- Downloadable mobile app
- Instant withdrawals for iDebit
- Daily promotions for all players
- C$5,000 welcome bonus
Cons:
- Limited welcome bonus overall
- C$6,000 withdrawal limit
It’s slots galore at Casinonic. Pretty much every slot game you could possibly want to play can be found there, and that’s not all!
Withdrawal Speed and Limit: 4.7/5
The withdrawal processing for iDebit online payments is lightning fast. Instant, in fact! And you can request one of those withdrawals from as little as C$20, so you won’t need to spend and win big bucks to cash out.
However, the low max withdrawal of C$6,000 might not be perfect for those placing high stakes or playing big jackpot games.
iDebit Bonuses: 4.4/5
If you use iDebit as your preferred payment method when you place your first deposit at Casinonic, you can get it matched 100% up to C$500. After this, nine lots of 50% up to C$500 are waiting to be grabbed for a total of C$5,000 in welcome bonus funds.
Casinonic also offers a wide range of the best casino bonuses in Canadas, like free spins every Wednesday and a 100% matched deposit every Tuesday.
Game Selection: 4.95/5
You can find over 3,000 games at Casinonic. This makes their games portfolio one of the strongest in Canada right now.
The best part of this game catalogue is the slots. Most of that 3,000 or so are indeed slot games and the majority of those slot games are of a pretty elite quality.
Providers such as Play ‘n GO and Pragmatic Play have delivered some of the most popular classic slots ever as well as the latest and greatest innovations of the online casino game world.
You can play all these hit slots on a mobile device too. The Casinonic mobile app is pretty to look at and runs smoothly, which is all we need.
Overall Score: 4.7/5
The fact that you can play nearly 4,000 slot games at Casinonic and then instantly withdraw any winnings you make from us catapults this casino into our top five. A higher withdrawal limit and a stronger welcome bonus would’ve made it even more competitive.
Pros:
- Instant withdrawal processing all day
- Generous welcome bonus package
- C$7,500 maximum withdrawal weekly
- Over 5,000 total games
- High-rated mobile app
Cons:
- No phone support
- Navigating games can be difficult
The more impatient type players out there will love how quickly Lucky7even processes withdrawals. And there’s a pretty strong welcome bonus to grab here too…
Withdrawal Speed and Limit: 4.7/5
You won’t find faster withdrawals for iDebit than those at Lucky7even. You should find that most of the time, the money will be on its way immediately after you request it. The minimum amount to do this will be C$30, which is pretty good too.
Making online casino deposits is also super easy here, and you can do so from C$30. Plus, you can cash out C$7,500 weekly, which is ideal for high rollers.
iDebit Bonuses: 4.7/5
Over your first four deposits at Lucky7even, you’ll be able to grab up to C$3,000 and 200 free spins. That’s really not far off the pace of Skycrown, which we selected as the best bonus for new players of all iDebit casinos in Canada!
And they don’t let down with their reload bonuses at Lucky7even here. There’s a great VIP program for the high rollers, plenty of tournaments and a bunch of weekly bonuses such as deposit bonuses on Tuesday and Thursday.
However, it can be a little tricky to understand the terms and conditions for some of these bonuses, so you might need to do a little extra homework to make sure that you’re be able to withdraw your winnings.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
Lucky7even is host to over 5,000 games and a wide variety of them too. Not only are there a whole lot of different types of slots (progressive jackpots, low variance games, lots of free spins bonus rounds), but you can find a lot of live casino games too!
The only downside is that it can be a little bit tricky to find your way around the games. The site glitches out when you load certain subcategories.
Overall Score: 4.65/5
We love the vast majority of what Lucky7even has to offer. Its fast withdrawals, its range of games and its welcome bonus are all really awesome. The fact that it has all of that but still only manages fifth place tells you everything you need to know about our top five as a whole!
How We Chose the Best iDebit Casinos in Canada
Withdrawal Speed and Limit
Canadian casinos that accept iDebit payments are great and all, but only if they process withdrawals quickly and don’t have super high deposit and withdrawal minimums or super low maximums.
iDebit Bonuses
We love being able to trigger free spins and matched deposits with our iDebit funds, just as long as the bonus terms and conditions are fair. This could be new customer offers or reload bonuses, VIP programs, tournaments, etc.
Game Selection
Last but not least, there’s got to be a good selection of games. Not only do there need to be a lot of high-quality games in the first place, but there should be a lot of variation in game forms and styles.
Why We Selected Neospin as the Best iDebit Casino Online in Canada
It wasn’t exactly easy to rank Neospin as the best online casino for Canadian iDebit users, such is the quality of the competition. But a few things about it twisted our arm in that decision…
- Incredible game selection: It will not be long until Neospin hits the 6000 figure for its total number of games. They’ve already got the latest and greatest titles, and they’re always adding to it as the top developers they work with keep creating hits.
- Enormous welcome bonus: Neospin offers new customers up to C$10,000 in bonus cash when they sign up. That’s a lot more cash than most online Canadian casinos.
- Rapid iDebit withdrawals: Neospin processes all iDebit withdrawals instantly, so you’ll only need the actual transfer length, which shouldn’t take too long at all. There’s no need to wait for any ‘pending’ at this casino.
- Great reload bonuses: The bonuses don’t stop with this new customer offer either. There are unlimited chances to grab extra free spins, matched deposits, and more all the time through the Neospin reload bonuses.
iDebit Online Casinos vs Canada’s Land-Based Casinos
Why are online casino sites so great anyway? What makes them so much better than land-based casinos? Well, these are the main things…
Welcome and Reload Bonuses: All you need to do to get thousands of dollars in matched deposits and maybe even some free spins is pay at an online casino. But these offers are rarely available in the physical casinos.
Playing on a mobile phone: Your location does not matter when you go online, just as long as you can get mobile data or a Wi-Fi connection. The best Canadian mobile casinos are the way forward these days.
24/7 access: The time of day you want to play doesn’t matter online. There aren’t any closing times on online casino websites or mobile apps.
iDebit payments: Last but not least, online casino transactions can take place through iDebit, but we’ve yet to hear of a brick-and-mortar casino that accepts this form of payment method.
Guide to iDebit Online Casinos in Canada – FAQ
Which Are the Most Trusted iDebit Casinos in Canada?
The best iDebit casinos Canada approves of are Neospin, Jackpot City, and Skycrown. They’re closely followed by Casinonic and Lucky7even.
How Long Does it Take to Withdraw from iDebit Casinos?
Some iDebit payments are super quick, whereas some could take up to five days. It also depends on how quickly the individual online casinos process the withdrawals, as this could add to the timeframe by a couple of days or more.
Are iDebit Casinos in Canada Safe?
Absolutely! iDebit is one of the most secure payment methods and the casinos that support the payment are generally well-licensed and encrypted. These things can certainly be said of our top 10, at least.
Summary of the Top iDebit Online Casino Sites in Canada
The iDebit online gambling sites we’ve looked at today are the best in Canada, but which of the five do you want to sign up for, and which welcome bonuses do you want to grab in the process?
Neospin: Get your exquisite C$10,000 welcome bonus package plus 100 free spins when you get your new account at the best online casino site for iDebit users overall.
Jackpot City: Live casino fans will particularly love what Jackpot City has to offer but there’s plenty more to love about this casino, including a 100% matched deposit of up to C$1,600 and bonus spins when you sign up.
Skycrown: The best bonuses can be found right here at Skycrown, and the first of those is the brilliant C$3,000 matched deposit package and 350 free spins you get when you sign up for a new account.
Casinonic: With over 3,000 slot games, there’s no better place to spin the virtual reels than at Casinonic. You can try them out with a new customer offer worth up to C$5,000 in matched deposits.
Lucky7even: An enormous C$3,000 matched deposit and 200 free spins await new customers at this online casino. And once it comes around to withdrawing your money to your iDebit account, things will happen as quickly as possible.
Signing Up for Canadian iDebit Online Casinos
You don’t need to do much to get yourself up and running at an online casino site that accepts iDebit payments. Here’s our quick guide to that process at Neospin…
- Locate and Complete the Registration Form
Access the Neospin registration link which can be found at the banner on the homepage. Click the “Sign Up” button and you should see a pop-up window with some fields to fill out.
You’ll need to supply your email address, a password, your name, date of birth, and a few more personal details to sign up.
- Transfer Funds From Your Online Banking Account
Now that you have your iDebit casino account, it’s time to put some money in it.
iDebit allows you to move funds from your online bank account to your casino account. You can either sign up for an iDebit account or check out as a guest.
Find iDebit as a banking option to start the payment and enter an amount. You’ll be redirected to sign into your bank account and then will be able to complete the transaction from there.
- Check Out Some Games
It’s time to get playing. Head back to the homepage because there, you’ll be able to start searching through the incredibly 3,800+ games Neospin offers.
Don’t forget to use your matched deposit funds and free spins too!
Hottest Tips for Playing at Canadian Casinos that Accept iDebit
Play Games in Free Play Mode
You can find free versions of most casino games in demo form. Playing these will allow you to determine if they’re worth your time or money. This is also a good opportunity to practice games with more complicated rules, such as video poker or slots with many in-game bonuses. And that could help you maximize your chances of winning cash!
Read Reviews of New Casinos
If you want to branch out and check out an iDebit casino that isn’t on our list, read reviews for it. It might look the part, but you may find another player has picked up on something untoward that you missed initially.
Look for High Payout Games
High payouts can mean large max wins or high RTPs, but we prefer the latter. A high RTP game means you’re likely to earn more on average! If you were to stake C$1000 on a game with an RTP of 95%, for example, you would win back C$950. It could be a lot higher or lower than this, though, so look out!
Go for the Lower Jackpots
You’re going to have a higher chance of winning lower jackpots. Not only is there a higher hit rate, but with progressive jackpots, you’ll have less competition from other players to contend with, too.
Keep Your Online Casino and Online Banking Login Details Safe
Make sure never to write down any banking details or passwords for casino accounts or tell them to anyone at all. Keep this information safe inside your brain so your accounts aren’t compromised!
Make the Most of Responsible Gambling Tools
You might not think you’ll ever need to use them, but it’s always worth noting the responsible gambling tools at the casino you sign up with. Self-exclusions, time limits, and deposit limits could be more useful than you think.
Enjoy Secure Payouts at the Top iDebit Casinos in Canada!
So now it’s time to figure out which online casino site you want to sign up with. Will it be our pick of the bunch overall, Neospin, or is there something else you like the look of?
How about Jackpot City’s live dealer games or Skycrown’s stunning welcome bonus? In fact, there’s nothing stopping you checking out that welcome bonus alongside those of the rest of our top picks while you play around to work out which iDebit casino is best for you.
Make sure to stay responsible with your gambling as you do this, though. That’s the most important thing!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling isn't a venture to engage in if you have financial troubles due to the risks involved.
Suppose you're struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who does, contact the National Gambling helpline today via 1-626-960-3500. There are several advisors available to help make gambling safe for both you and your loved ones.
Don't forget that gambling websites are rated 18+ only. More so, you may be unable to access the casino sites listed here, so ensure you check your local laws for online gambling and its legality. Not valid in Ontario.
For more free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/
- https://www.cprg.ca/
- https://www.responsiblegambling.org/
