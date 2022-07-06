I Never Dreamed About Success, I Worked For It: Satish Sanpal

Recently felicitated as the Stylish mid-day Iconic Entrepreneur at the Dubai episode of mid-day International Retail and Lifestyle Icons 2022, Satish Sanpal is the man behind the amazing night club Vii Dubai. He is also into construction business going by the name Sanpal Developments.

"Success is not the end, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to go on, that counts. I never dreamed about success, I worked for it and hence I feel so proud to be felicitated as mid-day International Retail and Lifestyle Icon 2022," says Satish Sanpal the owner of Vii Dubai and Sanpal Developments. He was awarded the stylish Iconic Entreprenuer award on the stage in presence of Isha Koppikar, Pooja Chopra and Vivek Oberoi.

The stylish entrepreneur Satish is a well known page 3 celebrity amongst the elite corporate circles in the UAE having his business interests across the Emirates, owner of restaurants and clubs and is also into construction business.

He attributes this recognition purely to his determination and hard work to achieve his goal, "Destiny does help to a certain extent in a professional's career, but what ultimately rewards you sooner or later is the never ending efforts of faith, determination and perseverance you have put in your objective," Satish revealed the secret behind his success.

There were several inspirational quotes displayed in his office like - 'An office is a place where dreams come true' and the other one being 'One day you will look back and thank yourself for not giving up'

‘One day or Day One - you decide'. Satish ended with his personal inspirational note, "When you drive a Ferrari, it doesn't matter what's behind and what you have left behind."