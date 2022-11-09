I Love Growing Marijuana Reviews (2022): How To Get ILGM Freebies

If you’ve read other seed bank reviews, you know that ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) is our top pick. But what you may not know! That’s why we are so grateful.

Finding the best seed bank that is safe and discreet can be difficult. Many factors determine what constitutes a “good” seed bank. It is difficult to find one that strikes a fine balance between providing quality products and providing excellent customer service.

So, in this ILGM review, we’ll go into more detail about seed banks and tell you everything you need to know.

Let’s know about ILGM in detail!

What is ILGM:

I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM for short) is one of the most popular seed banks for many reasons. ILGM offers excellent customer service, a large selection of seeds to choose from, great sales and discounts, and a huge collection of free online growing resources for both beginners and experienced growers as well. The quality is excellent and germination guaranteed. We have a comprehensive ILGM review that will tell you everything you need to know before ordering this.

What ILGM strain is best?

What makes a strain best? Cannabis qualities that are important to marijuana strains’ growers, namely:

When it comes to yield, it is normal for growers to choose strains that will give them the greatest benefit to their work. That’s why we focused on yield when choosing the best weed strains.

Additionally, both novice and experienced growers appreciate strains that give easy time, so we’ve included that as well.

But yield and ease of cultivation alone do not guarantee the best weed strains. As such, growers often weigh the effect of buds against the amount their cannabis produces. This is where the popularity comes in. For the most part, the most popular weed strains are the ones with the most noticeable effects, meaning they appeal the most to many people.

This could mean an energy-boosting classic strain, or an Indica-dominant strain with strong sedative effects. It all comes down to taste. Many experienced growers trust strains that have an established following because they are clearly people’s favourites.

However, some growers may take the risk of choosing strains that have not yet become mainstream, as they believe they may gain popularity due to their effects. But it works the same. There are those who follow and those who set them.

To set trends, you need to know what your target audience wants. After that, growers often need help identifying the best bud lines to grow that will produce the desired effect. This list includes the effects of each of our best cannabis strains to save you the trouble of researching.

What is the History and Location of ILGM?

ILGM was established in 2012 with the express purpose of selling quality seeds from reputable local suppliers. Ten years later, they are known for their free online growing resources, excellent seed selection, and unparalleled reputation in a shady market known for deceiving consumers.

Twenty-five years of academic study and an unwavering passion for his craft inspired Robert Bergman to start his ILGM from scratch. What started as a blog site of humble beginnings, has grown into a safe haven for marijuana enthusiasts across the country.

Based in Amsterdam, known for its rich culture. ILGM stole a page from their home country to provide world-class services and world-class products to thousands of producers.

Who is Robert Bergman?

Robert Bergman isn’t just a growing cannabis enthusiast. He is also an industry expert. Robert has learned everything there is to know about growing marijuana for over 25 years and now shares that experience with other cannabis growers by selling easy-to-grow, high-quality seeds.

Are ILGM seeds good?

#1 Product Quality:

I Love Growing Marijuana sells unbranded cannabis seeds. However, do not think that the quality is poor. They thoroughly inspected each seed so that they could determine if the seed met their standards. This means you can always be sure that every seed you order is of the highest quality.

Each seed has been handpicked by a team of experienced breeders. ILGM also has excellent facilities with all equipment to keep all seeds fresh and viable

A distinguishing feature of ILGM is its bacterial guarantee. If the seeds don’t germinate, you get your money back. Seed banks aren’t the only ones who can offer a money-back guarantee. In fact, most state explicitly that there are no guarantees at all.

Targeting new growers in particular only increases germination guarantees. It shows how confident they are in both the genetics of their seeds and the quality of their training materials, they know anyone can achieve results.

#2 Strain Selection

ILGM currently stocks 70-80 different strains. This means that no matter what type of grower you are, you can find the strain that’s right for you.

They offer feminized seeds as well as early flowering strains and auto-flowering categories. You can easily search the site based on the type of weed you want to grow and your growing needs such as climate, yield, growing indoors or outdoors. Indica, sativa, high CBD/low THC ratio, ultra-high THC and medicinal weeds.

We also offer a mix pack containing 3 exclusive strains. Themes include name, taste, color of buds, and growing conditions. If you’re not sure which strains to buy and you have the space to plant multiple plants, mixed packs can be a great place to start.

ILGM claims to have the best cannabis strains used by cannabis breeders around the world. The options seem limited compared to what other seedbanks can offer. When it comes to quality, ILGM strives to never let you down.

#3 Reputation

IloveGrowingMarijuana.com is a unique site where seeds are hand selected by the authors and founders to ensure only the best are included in the seed bank. This is important as he is able to bring his 25 years of experience to the selection process to ensure farmers have access to the right produce.

One of the reasons ILGM is so successful is that it does more than just sell seeds. They make sure you get as much knowledge as possible. They provide a comprehensive copy of his ILGM manual with every order and have access to lots of additional information on their website.

To ensure that you always receive quality marijuana and use it to your advantage, we recommend ordering only from Seed Banks who guarantee the quality of their seeds.

Comes with a money-back guarantee if seeds do not germinate or grow. When you order from ILGM, we cover every step with a shipping guarantee to ensure germination.

What is highest yielding autoflower?

If you want a large harvest of marijuana, these seeds are perfect. However, you have to remember that it may take a little extra work and close attention to reach its full potential. If you’re already growing marijuana and you’ve put the time and care into making sure these seeds perform at their best, you’ll be amazed at the massive yields you can achieve. You can find cannabis strains that are known for their high yields, such as Green Crack and Strawberry Kush.

A high yielding cannabis strain was bred to give the highest possible yield. However, a good grower should also ensure that all flavours and effects are maintained. High yields are great, but we want quality as well as quantity. We offer high-yielding strains with a variety of traits, so whatever you’re looking for, there’s sure to be a strain that fits your needs.

High-yielding marijuana plants generally take a little longer to grow and require extra care during the final stages of maturity. When purchasing these types of seeds, be sure to dedicate time and care to them. Keep an eye on these plants, especially if you’re growing a sativa dominant strain, as they can grow very tall and may need support to prevent the branches from snapping under the weight of the buds. Indica-plants, on the other hand, require extra ventilation to prevent rotting.

Yield is a top priority for many growers. Of course, we don’t want to sacrifice flavor or quality, but we do want to get the most out of the cannabis from the plant. We use seeds that contain the substance. The cultivation techniques you use will help you maximize yields from your marijuana strains but using seeds that have been bred for high yields will give you even better results.

In addition, many states where it’s legal to grow marijuana at home for recreational or medical purposes place limits on the number of plants that can be grown at one time. However, there is no limit to how much you can harvest. Using high-yielding seeds allows you to maximize your crop size while staying within its legal limits. Guess what you’re thinking before you say the amount!

Average intake per plant is 400 grams. Now, that number fluctuates depending on numerous details such as strain type, light availability, etc. Some strains produce up to 600 grams but allow up to 2 meters of space to grow upwards.

Average yield, check out the seed strains we’ve featured to get a better idea of what to expect and what other users like you have to say about growing.

As always genetics are important, but proper growing conditions are required to get the most out of your harvest. Examples of auto flowering seeds at ILGM include the following.

Why should you prefer ILGM?

There are several reasons why buying from this seed bank is a good idea. First, the best seed banks usually have a wide variety of strains available, so you can find the strain that best suits your needs. We sell quality seeds that are guaranteed to be. Secondly, most seed banks offer discreet shipping and packaging to protect the privacy of their buyers.

What we prefer:

Money-back guarantee

Competitive support desk

Beginner-friendly kits

Fast shipping

Delivery guarantee

Growing guidebook

Search for strains by type

Unlimited online resources

100% germination guarantee

Discreet packaging

4.8/5 TrustPilot rating

What We Don’t Prefer:

Non-branded strains

Limited strain selection

High prices

Ships to any limited area

More about ILGM is:

ILGM’s website is very easy to use. You can start on the homepage and sort by category to find feminized, auto flowering, and regular seeds. Their handy sidebar lets you filter by yield potential, indica or sativa dominance, THC to CBD ratio, and climate profile.

ILGM’s Growing Guide covers everything you need to know about growing your first crop. Get all the basics, privacy and safety information, detailed guides to indoor and outdoor growing, and tips for experienced users to get more out of their next grow. Free email newsletter, subscribe to receive a free PDF copy of the Marijuana Growth Bible.

Is ILGM safe?

Yes, ILGM is very safe. Based on over 28,000+ customer reviews, I Love Growing Marijuana Seed Bank has the highest rating. Additionally, the germination guarantee includes a 100% money-back guarantee if your seeds suffer premature lost.

While most online seed banks don’t even bother selling duds, I Love Growing Marijuana operates with honesty and integrity. Your order will arrive in discreet packaging. According to ILGM, customs rarely intercept orders.

I can assure you that it is completely safe to use. Yes, I love growing marijuana (ILGM he is 100% organic). They have a reputation for being honest with their customers and selling quality seeds that top their list.

Orders are rarely lost. ILGM will still resend the package free of charge. If the reshipped package does not arrive, this seed bank will go a step further and send out a third package.

They are serious about delivery guarantees!

Thanks to ILGM’s camouflage packaging, no one will know what’s inside your package. They pack the seeds into pens, toys, CDs, and more. Additionally, the label does not reflect the content and the bank statement does not reflect the purchased item.

ILGM seeds are also of very high quality. These are bred by renowned breeders around the world, as well as by the seed bank itself. The selection process is done by experts in the field, including Bergmann himself, to ensure quality.

No wonder ILGM’s seeds are 100% guaranteed to germinate. If these don’t germinate, you can request a refund.

Customer Service

Well, they are impressively more responsive than most of their competitors. The best online seed banks offer 24/7 customer support via email. You can also use ILGM’s native contact form for order-related inquiries. They respond to inquiries within 24 hours. This is much quicker than most competitors who have to wait up to a week for it to reach you.

This is the same amount of time (24 hours) that ILGM takes to reply to negative comments on TrustPilot. This is just a small part of the overall comment.

If you need tips and tricks for your first crop, our active community forums are always here to help.

Quite competitive, right?

Did I mention they have informative and active forums? The experts here are ready to educate you about cannabis strains and the growing process. Ask anything for free.

Customer Review

Online reviews show that a significant percentage of customers are satisfied with their purchase from ILGM Seed Bank. This helps prove the company’s credibility, at least when it comes to delivery, seed quality, customer service, etc.

If ILGM isn’t perfect (no seed bank is!) It is now clear that the vast majority of people online are very happy with I Love Growing Marijuana’s weed seeds and customer service is clear.

ILGM has approximately 4,000 user reviews on TrustPilot with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5. Marijuana growers leave many comments on this site. They have set up separate reviews for each type of strain they offer. This way you can read comments on growing conditions and guidelines from people who have grown on this particular strain.

Photos of each variety and what farmers are using his ILGM seeds are available. These images help you identify potential plant problems. Overall, ILGM has have been achieving very positive feedback. Fastest free shipping times and high quality of seeds are the most mentioned features.

Frequently Asked Questions

#1 Is ILGM legit?

Yes, it is! ILGM is a completely legal seed bank to order from. LGM has been selling cannabis seeds for over 7 years and is well known in the cannabis community for their excellent customer service and germination guarantee.

#2 Is ILGM legal?

ILGM is a reputable and completely risk-free company. ILGM has been in the cannabis seed business for years. The company was founded by Robert Bergman in his 2012 and has grown in popularity ever since. Bergman has over 25 years of experience in growing marijuana. Where is

#3 Where is ILGM located?

I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) has headquarters in the Netherlands and Amsterdam. However, they also have a warehouse in the US that can ship seeds to the US.

#4 Who is Robert Bergman?

Robert Bergman is a seasoned marijuana breeder and founder of ILGM. He has over 25 years of experience growing marijuana.

#5 How long does it take to ship a ILGM?

ILGM has warehouses in the US, so we can ship to US addresses quickly, with an average delivery time of 4-6 days. Additionally, depending on the situation, marijuana seeds must be received within 6 days to 12 days for him anywhere in the world.

#4 Is ILGM Seeds Canada legal?

It is illegal to share or supply Cannabis to others. However, you can hire someone to legally grow medicinal cannabis for you. All applicable laws, including local ordinances, must be followed when cultivating marijuana in Canada.