Hyperbolic Stretching Reviews: Is It Worth Buying? Shocking Result

I have tested and reviewed many online programs that claim to improve flexibility and mobility. Hyperbolic Stretching (aka HypStretch) by Alex Larsson is the most unique program I’ve come across.

Click Here To Access The Hyperbolic Stretching From The Official Website >>>

While other programs and apps focus on static stretches, Hyperbolic Stretching uses strategic training protocol and specific rep/set combination to target muscle survival reflex for an explosive gain in flexibility, strength, body posture, and relief.

Before joining this Hyperbolic Stretching program, I had some doubts about it.

However, I was impressed with the huge number of positive feedback people were posting on different social media platforms. Not just the official website, but many fitness groups and forums contain amazing before/after photos. Many people have used this program to achieve a full split as well.

The creator of this program, Alex Larsson, has worked with thousands of athletes in helping them to improve their flexibility and range of motion using the 3-step training framework he provided inside the Hyperbolic Stretching program.

Click Here To Learn More About This 3-Step Training Framework On Official Website >>>

Let’s take a deep look at it.

Why I Decided To Join Hyperbolic Stretching

I was working as a software engineer in a well-renowned software house and was receiving a handsome amount every month.

I like creating, maintaining, and testing software and used to work long hours. However, within my late 20s, I start experiencing various problems with muscle tightness, especially around the neck, back, and shoulders.

One day I woke up with a sharp pain in my back and hips.

I went to the gym, did some form rolling exercises, and spent some time in the sauna. Within two days, the pain disappears.

However, after a couple of days, the pain comes back again. I repeated the same procedure to settle it down, but the pain kept coming back.

Within the last two months, I tried many non-pharmaceutical ways to release my tight muscles and improve flexibility. I tried massage, stretching, hot showers, supplements, and rollers, but none provided a long-term solution.

I started researching for the solution, and I came across a success story from my online friend who used Hyperbolic Stretching to improve his flexibility and got permanent relief from back and knee pain.

Since I had both these problems, muscle tightness and back pain, I decided to join this program. I know you also have some concerns about this program, but I hope this Hyperbolic Stretching review will clear all your doubts.

If you want to purchase this program, then click the link below.

Click Here To Get Hyperbolic Stretching From The Official Website >>>

About Alex Larsson (Creator of Hyperbolic Stretching)

Alex Larsson is the flexibility expert who has helped thousands of people, including athletes in improving their flexibility and range of motion. However, before becoming a flexibility expert, Alex was working as a computer programmer and used to spend more than 10 hours in front of the screen.

One day he falls into a situation where he experiences a complete neuromuscular shutdown in his lower back, thighs, and hips. This situation puts him on track of physical fitness, stretching, and exercise.

After recovering from the neuromuscular shutdown, he decided to give up his high-paying computer programming job and become full-time flexibility and recovery expert.

Now Alex is working with athletes and people to help them to become flexible with his efficient 3-step training protocol. As per Alex, he has helped more than 16,000 men and women in receiving notable gains in their flexibility.

Alex has also worked with yoga gurus and MMA fighters, and whatever he learned from them is provided inside this Hyperbolic Stretching program.

About Hyperbolic Stretching

Hyperbolic Stretching is a 4-week training program designed to improve flexibility while strengthening the muscles. It teaches a 3-step training protocol to improve range of motion in the way that static and dynamic stretching can’t do.

It doesn’t matter if your goal is to do a full split, a high kick, or a complex yoga pose; Hyperbolic Stretching can unlock your body’s hidden potential so that you can achieve new levels of flexibility after every session.

Hyperbolic Stretching contains a series of self-paced exercises and instructional videos that you have to follow for the next 30 days. Every day you have to complete an 8-minute training session.

Hyperbolic Stretching is different from other stretching programs because it combines the training styles of Japanese sumo wrestlers along with the principles of modern science. This training method targets the muscle survival reflex to boost muscle elasticity, improve body control, and increase athletic performance.

In short, you can use Hyperbolic Stretching to increase your kick speed, boost your vertical jump, improve the range of motion, and enhance muscle strength.

How Does Hyperbolic Stretching Work?

Hyperbolic Stretching (HypStretch) is a completely digital program. After you join this program, you will get immediate access to the members’ area, where you can watch or download complete instructional videos, including step-by-step training routines and exercise explanation videos. You can access the members’ area from any device as long as you have internet access.

Hyperbolic Stretching works differently than any other stretching method because it uses a strategic training method along with specific reps/sets combo to target the muscle survival reflexes. This training method helps people to notice results right from the first session. Moreover, This training method boosts your flexibility, body posture, muscle strength, and relief.

This strategic training method prevents your legs from getting damaged when your legs and hips get too stretched. You have to use this training method three days a week to prevent damage and get relaxation at the same time.

Alex Larsson believes this training method is so effective that it can deliver results within four weeks. Many customers supported his claim as people are noticing results in their first session only.

The best thing about Hyperbolic Stretching is it doesn’t require any special equipment. Instead of paying for a gym membership, you can perform these exercises right from the comfort of your home with a bit of space and a chair.

[Exclusive Discount] Click Here To Get Hyperbolic Stretching From The Official Website

Benefits of Hyperbolic Stretching

So by targeting the muscle survival reflex with a strategic training method, what can you expect?

According to Alex Larsson, you can experience many more benefits than just improving your flexibility.

Here are some of the benefits you can expect with this training method:



Increases Range of Motions

Range of motion refers to the moves your joints can make in different directions. Ideally, you have to improve the range of motion to move your joints in different directions without pain.

Hyperbolic Stretching is one of the best methods to improve your range of motion. However, you just don’t have to stretch once and call it a day. You need to apply these stretching exercises regularly to see results with them.

Improves Blood Flow

Hyperbolic Stretches teaches PNF stretching exercises, which improve blood flow , increasing circulation in the body. In other words, blood vessels work more efficiently and bring additional oxygen to the muscles.

Ultimately, this reduces the chances of muscle soreness after the workout, and your recovery time after the workout will also reduce.

Prevents Back Pain

Sitting on the office or computer chair for an extended period can create muscle tightness, leading to back pain. It also reduces the range of motion, and you will most likely strain your back.

Performing Hyperbolic Stretching exercises regularly can strengthen your back muscles, which reduces the chance of getting strain. Moreover, these exercises will also help in healing existing injuries.

Relieve Stress

Muscles get weak and tighten up when the body is stressed. It can lead to various health problems, from headaches to back pain.

Thankfully, you can relieve stress from the body with these stretching exercises. Hyperbolic Stretching includes some exercises to target neck and shoulder muscles, and it is where stress can go.

What Will You Get Inside Hyperbolic Stretching?

Inside Hyperbolic Stretching, you will get six program routines for all body parts, including two splits (front and side). Each of these routines needs just 8-minute a day. You can do 1, 2, or all 6 program routines in a day.

Alex has also provided weekly workout routines, and he has explained how to split these routines.

Here are the six program routines you’ll find inside the program:

The Front Split

Many people often underestimate the importance of hamstring stretches. However, hamstring stretches are one of the best methods for preventing back pain and easing tight muscles.

If you are interested in improving your hamstring flexibility but don’t know where to start, this Front Split routine is for you.

This 8-minute routine contains muscle stretching exercises while they build lower body strength at the time. This 4-week program routine will provide you with special muscle contractions to fully relax and close the gap so that you finally drop to the flat front split.

The Side Split

Tight hip flexors can affect other parts of the body, like your glutes and lower body, limiting your ability to perform squats and deadlifts.

If you want to release your hip flexors and improve your strength, this Side Split program routine is for you.

This program routine is designed to help you overcome the limited range of motion for the side split. You will get strength and flexibility and improve your range of motion in your hips.

The Front Bend

If you’re looking for stretches that allow you to bend forward easily, this stretching routine is for you.

Most people who join Hyperbolic Stretching don’t want to get a full split; they just want to become flexible enough to tie the shoe’s lace or lift heavy objects from the ground comfortably.

This 8-minute routine is designed to help you touch the floor with your legs straight. You can also combine this routine with the Front Split routine to get quick results.

The Upper Body

A flexible upper body can make a huge difference in your workout and daily task, especially if you feel stiffness in your neck, shoulders, and upper back.

This Upper Body program routine contains some light dynamic stretches you can easily include in your pre or post-workout sessions.

These exercises are designed to improve blood flow and range of motion in the neck, shoulder, and arms.

The DYNA Stretch:

High kicks are one of the significant moves performed by dancers. In fact, the high kick is the signature move of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. While performers perform high kicks so effortlessly, it takes lots of hard work and patience to perform such moves.

If you also want to perform high kicks, you must improve the strength and flexibility of your hips and glutes.

This DYNA Stretch routine contains lower body exercises to improve dynamic flexibility and strengthen your glutes and hip flexors. In short, this routine can take your dancing skills to the next level.

The Back Bend

If you want one exercise to provide you with a strong, flexible, and injury-proof back, it is backbend (bridges).

Backbends (or bridges) can help you eliminate back pain, protect your spine, strengthen your spinal muscles, provide incredible stretch to the front body, and improve endurance in sports. However, the biggest benefit of bridges is they work on every muscle in the back and every other muscle in the body.

This Back Bend program routine will improve your body posture and strengthen over 85% muscles in your body.

<<< Click Here To Get All These Six Program Routines In Hyperbolic Stretching >>>

What We Like

Suitable For Beginners:

Although getting a full or side split needs a lot of work and dedication, this program also has many beginner-friendly exercises. Alex will not want you to achieve a full split in your first session; instead, your body will develop, which will take time.

The recent routines of Hyperbolic Stretching are beginners friendly.

However, the word ‘beginner’ needs clarification. Alex’s description of the beginner is someone new to stretching but has an ok level of fitness. If any injury or chronic condition limits your moves, it is better to hire a personal therapist to design a custom training plan for you or start a new fitness plan.

Simplicity

Hyperbolic Stretching is simple and easy to follow.

When you join the program, you will access the members’ area, where you can watch or download videos.

Hyperbolic Stretching comes with six different program routines for different body parts. So, you can select a program based on your preference. Each program routine needs only eight minutes, and you can do multiple routines at the same time.

Alex has also provided an instruction video in which he has explained how you can use these program routines in your workout and split them to get maximum benefits from them.

Needs Minimal Time

Hyperbolic Stretching contains six different program routines for every body part, including two for splits. Each program contains an eight-minute routine thrice a week. You can do multiple programs at once.

Basically, you need only eight minutes a day to start your favourite routine and follow it for four weeks to achieve your targets. Even people with a busy schedule can manage these eight minutes for their health and fitness.

Created By Expert

Alex Larson is an injury and flexibility expert with years of experience working with athletes and people. Alex has helped over 16,000 people to overcome their pain and muscle tightness with the help of his strategic training methods.

You’ll find exercise videos inside the members’ area, and he has also explained every exercise about how to do it step-by-step to avoid injuries.

Download Videos

One of the greatest reflexes we like is the ability to download program routines and videos.

Whether you have a bit dodgy internet connection or want to ensure you remain uninterrupted while following the routine, or you want to follow these routines outside, this feature has opened up many opportunities to complete your 8-minute routine anywhere and anytime.

You can also download your exercise routine videos and do them in the gym for extra motivation.

Doesn’t Require Much Equipment

You can complete most of the Hyperbolic Stretching exercises without any equipment.

Ideally, having a yoga mat will help you to avoid getting an injury from falling. Some exercises also require a chair for support.

Alex will complete every exercise in the video so you can see if any equipment is required before performing these exercises.

As far as home fitness goes, having the ability to perform a whole workout routine without any fitness trainer is already a huge bonus.

Important Considerations

Available Only On Web

Well, this may change in the future, but at the time of writing this Hyperbolic Stretching review, all the videos are available digitally. It means there is no option to get these videos on DVD.

Alex may start offering DVDs in the future, but if you think you can order DVDs from the official website and follow the exercises by popping the DVD into your DVD player, computer, or laptop, then it’s something you can’t do.

Doesn’t Track Workout

Alex has not provided any workout chart to track your progress with these routines. You have to record your measurements before starting any routine and compare them at the end of the fourth week to see your gains.

Who Is Hyperbolic Stretching Best For?

Hyperbolic Stretching is for someone looking to improve flexibility, build pelvic floor strength, and boost relief. It is for someone who wants to become flexible without spending too much time and money.

Hyperbolic Stretching exercises will challenge you in a fun and interesting way. So, if you want to overcome muscle tightness and make your body flexible enough to get front or side split, then Hyperbolic Stretching is the best option for you.

Some stretching programs focus too much on static stretching, but Hyperbolic Stretching uses a strategic training method with a specific rep/set combo to target muscle survival reflex and produces rapid gains in flexibility, muscle strength, body posture, and relief.

It is also best for dancers, yogis, runners, athletes, and weightlifters who want to make their bodies flexible and level up their abilities.

Hyperbolic Stretching Pricing

Hyperbolic Stretching is available only on its official website .

According to the official website, you can access the members’ area with a one-time payment of $27. Alex has put the price of this program affordable because he wants everyone to test this program.

Alex has also provided a 60-day money-back guarantee so everyone can use this program without worrying about losing money. If you are not satisfied with the results or for whatever reason you don’t like it, you can ask for a refund. You will get your money back within 2-3 days.

Final Verdict:

At the end of this Hyperbolic Stretching review, I like to say I tried my best to remain as unbiased as possible.

I gather all the information from the program and provide you in this review to help you understand the program in a better way.

If you ask my honest opinion, I would say Hyperbolic Stretching is above all other stretching programs and apps out there.

Alex Larsson created Hyperbolic Stretching with the combination of Japanese training style and principles of modern science. It is created to target the muscle survival reflex to boost flexibility, muscular strength, relief, and body posture.

After using the program, my back pain disappeared, and I feel my body has become more flexible and active.

It has been a month, and I am still using it as I am working towards getting a flat front split. I like progressing slowly towards my goal. I don’t like a magic pill or any program claiming overnight results.

Hyperbolic Stretching claims to improve your flexibility in four weeks and supports its claims with several customer reviews. Moreover, you have to perform these exercises regularly to achieve the target in this period.

Visit the official website to join the program now, and follow it step-by-step to improve your flexibility and range of motion.

Click Here To Visit The Official Website And Join Hyperbolic Stretching

Disclaimer: We are a group of researchers, writers, and product testers. If you decide to purchase the product recommended on this page through any of the provided link, we will generate a small commission fees that will not change final product price.

People also search for: hyperbolic stretching pdf hyperbolic stretching free hyperbolic stretching review reddit hyperbolic stretching examples hyperbolic stretching routine hyperbolic stretching youtube hyperbolic stretching uk hyperbolic stretching for beginners hyperbolic stretching login is hyperbolic stretching legit alex larsson hyperbolic stretching is hyperbolic stretching legit reddit does hyperbolic stretching really work

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

