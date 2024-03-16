Since AI writing tools were introduced, they’ve been the ultimate solution for students, bloggers, marketers, and more.
However, the rise of AI detection software is also spreading like wildfire with many unable to publish or submit raw AI content without being flagged or penalized.
This is where an AI humanizer like comes into play. With this tool, you can instantly convert any AI text into human content in just mere seconds. This lets you not only bypass AI detection but also make your content sound more engaging and relatable all in one swoop.
So, let’s dive deeper into what Humbot is all about below!
Advertisement
What Is Humbot?
Humbot is a powerful AI humanizer that makes any AI content 100% undetectable by reworking the text until it is indistinguishable from human writing. Powered by advanced algorithms, the tool goes beyond mere word replacement by completely altering the overall vocabulary, tone, and even syntax of the content.
Best of all, the platform is not only quick to humanize AI content in seconds but it also has an extremely user-friendly interface. Simply paste your AI content and hit ‘Humanize’ to get your output in seconds. This makes it an accessible tool for a wide range of users, even those with no technical experience.
Advertisement
However, that’s not all that Humbot has to offer. It even comes with several other added features and capabilities. Let’s explore them in further detail below.
Key Features of Humbot
While there are several alternative AI humanizers in the market, Humbot stands out over the rest for the extensive range of features it offers. Some of these key aspects include:
Beat All AI Checkers
Humbot can convert AI text to human content instantly, whether it is generated by ChatGPT, Gemini, GPT-4, Jasper, or any other AI model or AI generative tool. This enables you to effectively and consistently achieve 100% human scores on even the most formidable AI detectors like GPTZero, Originality.ai, Turnitin, Winston, Content at Scale, and more.
Bypass Mode Selection
With Humbot, you can choose from three different AI bypass modes. This gives you more flexibility and diversity in the output. The first is ‘Quick Mode’, which focuses on humanizing AI text with rapid speed to evade basic AI detectors.
The second is ‘Enhanced Mode’, which strategically humanizes AI content to ensure it can outsmart more advanced AI detectors.
The third is ‘Advanced Mode’, which works to aggressively humanize the AI text until it can bypass the most stringent AI detectors.
Maintains Contextual Accuracy
When rewriting any content, the biggest concern is often whether the intended message will be conveyed accurately. Humbot ensures that the humanized output it provides still retains the original intent to ensure that your message doesn’t get lost in translation.
Advertisement
The best part is that it manages to do this without ever compromising on coherence and readability. As a result, you can expect a quality piece of human-like text that is contextually accurate, grammatically correct, and flows well.
SEO-Friendly Output
Humbot also does well to accommodate SEO optimization by ensuring that it retains crucial keywords in your humanized text. This means that you can easily incorporate certain words or phrases to ensure that your content can rank high on SERPs.
It is also impressive that the tool manages to accomplish this without ever compromising on content quality. Since Humbot can work with any content type like articles and social media posts, this makes it well-suited for humanizing marketing materials.
Advertisement
Multi-Language Support
Humanizing AI content is one thing but doing it in multiple languages is something few tools can do effectively. Luckily, Humbot is one of the rare few. It can instantly humanize AI text in 50+ different languages and do it with complete accuracy.
Some of the most popular languages it supports include English, French, Mandarin, Japanese, and Spanish, just to name a few. This makes it easier for you to create content that appeals to native readers, while also expanding your audience reach.
Built-in AI Detector
Besides having an effective AI to human text converter, Humbot is also equipped with its own robust AI detection tool. The advanced detector is trained on extensive datasets that enable it to distinguish between AI and human text with complete accuracy.
Advertisement
As a result, you can confidently verify the undetectability of the humanized output and see how it would perform against some of the most sophisticated AI detectors out there. This includes Turnitin, GPTZero, Originality.ai, Winston AI, and others.
ChatGPT Watermark Removal
With OpenAI adding watermarks to any text generated by ChatGPT, it is important to erase them to avoid AI detection. The good thing about Humbot is that it has a ChatGPT watermark removal feature that can spare you the work of manual editing.
The tool instantly identifies and replaces these special phrases that may be used for watermarking. As a result, you can ensure that your humanized text will be completely undetectable in just one simple click.
Can Humbot Genuinely Humanize AI Text?
Yes. While many AI humanizers often claim that they can convert AI text to human and bypass AI detection, few are often able to live up to the hype.
Fortunately, Humbot is one of the chosen few that delivers as advertised. To provide more context, we tested this tool by generating some content using ChatGPT beforehand.
We then scanned the ChatGPT text using three highly popular and strict AI detectors, Originality.ai, GPTZero, and ZeroGPT. As expected, the tools each verified that the content was 100% AI-generated.
Next, we went over to Humbot to humanize the AI content and the results were impressive as you can see below.
While most AI humanizers may bypass 1 or 2 AI detectors, this one successfully managed to achieve 100% human scores on all three AI detectors.
Not only that, the humanized text was also coherent with zero grammatical or syntax errors to speak of. To put it simply, this is a tool that goes above and beyond to deliver the quality results you need.
How Much Does Humbot Cost?
First off, you’ll be glad to know that Humbot provides users with free access to its tool. Moreover, the free plan delivers the same quality output as the paid plans. However, the free plan is limited in word usage and input limit. To get more, you will need to subscribe to a paid plan of which Humbot has three tiers to choose from.
So, is Humbot truly worth the money? Well, the first tier is the ‘Basic’ plan, which costs $7.99/month and provides an input limit of 600 words for a total of 3,000 words per month. This is ideal for personal users who don’t want to break the bank and simply need to convert AI text to human text occasionally.
The second tier is the ‘Pro’ plan set at $9.99/month with an input limit of 1200 words for a total of 30,000 words per month. This caters well to professional users who typically need to humanize AI text more frequently like students or bloggers. Also, the price increase from the ‘Basic’ plan is minimal, which makes it very economical.
The final tier is the “Unlimited’ plan, which is priced at $39.99/month and offers an unlimited number of words per month. This is ideal for those with heavy content creation needs like authors, editors, publishers, marketers, agencies, etc. If you are in this bracket, then it’s safe to say the price is fairly reasonable for unrestricted AI humanization.
Conclusion
In summary, Humbot is a powerful AI to human text converter that can help you bypass any AI detector, no matter how sophisticated it may be. Moreover, the vast suite of features it offers encompasses a wide range of areas to ensure all your AI humanization needs and requirements are fully satisfied.
While there are alternative tools out there, we can confidently state that Humbot stands at the top of the mountain. So, do feel free to test it out and see for yourself how much easier to handle your AI content work becomes. Just keep in mind that AI to human text converter should only ever be used ethically and responsibly.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.