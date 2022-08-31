HUH Exchange and The HUH Token Rumoured to Explode Like Binance Coin

The cryptocurrency exchange market developed slowly at first, which was understandable given the challenges of creating order books with enough liquidity, ensuring the highest level of security for the assets held on customers' behalf, and navigating the challenges of transferring to and from traditional fiat currencies and the wider financial system.

The exchange sector experienced exponential expansion, notably from user-led exchanges like Binance, as the number of exchange platforms increased, but the cryptocurrency market as a whole remained cautious until the 2017 alt season and ICO bubble brought that to an end. New social exchanges like HUH Exchange (HUH) are rumoured to surpass Binance in the near future.

Binance Coin (BNB) Ahead of its Time

As one of the top crypto-to-crypto exchanges, Binance began as a little-known Chinese exchange for cryptocurrencies. It is renowned for its quick transaction processing and inexpensive trading costs. The platform's technical prowess is also impressive: with a processing speed of 1.4 million transactions per second, it leads in terms of bitcoin exchange volume. Currently, it has more than 300 trading pairs, a trading volume of about $1.6 billion, and 6 million users.

The BNB Chain ecosystem is powered by the cryptocurrency token known as BNB. Since BNB is one of the most well-known utility tokens in the world, you can use it for a variety of purposes in addition to trading it like any other cryptocurrency.

HUH Exchange (HUH): The Grand Social Network Blockchain

HUH Exchange aspires to be the largest exchange in the world, building from the ground up to make cryptocurrency user-friendly with a streamlined user interface and enable a more tailored approach to everything social.

Most significant exchanges are too complex for the general public to use or comprehend. The user interface is awkward and crams much too much data onto a single little screen. This is fantastic for tech-savvy users or seasoned traders, but it needs to be simplified for widespread adoption. HUH Exchange will use cutting-edge technology to provide the fundamental building blocks necessary for the blockchain to thrive to become a top-tier exchange.

Why Choose The HUH Token

Thanks to the rapidly increasing stability of digital currency innovation, you only need a blockchain, exchange, and wallet to explore and succeed in the cryptocurrency world. HUH Exchange (HUH) aspires to empower these three basic platforms for developers, content producers, and users to develop and live on. The MetaHUH foundation wants to be the top destination, extending beyond simply cryptocurrencies and creating an entire interconnected metaverse that anyone can take charge of, participate in, and earn money from.

The HUH cryptocurrency token powers the entire HUH ecosystem. The HUH Token aspires to become the most well-known utility token in the social world. You can use it for a variety of purposes in addition to trading it like any other cryptocurrency.

The HUH Token (HUH) will go on sale for a year, with the price rising each month throughout that timeframe. Every month functions as a different stage and has unique stage bonuses associated with it, with Early-stage users benefiting the most.

To maintain the stability of the project on launch and enable a smaller circulating supply, 35% of the supply will be accessible during the presale, and whatever remains will be burnt.

A cap of 10 trillion HUH tokens will be placed on the overall supply. In order to exchange HUH ERC20 tokens for the new HUH token on the HUH blockchain, 10% of this will be set aside. And by permitting trade from old to new, no one loses out.

The primary decentralised exchange on the HUH Blockchain, the HUH DEX, will host the debut of the HUH Token. And the price of the HUH token will be decided after 12 months, which represents 12 phases.

What Do I Gain When I Purchase The HUH Token

When one purchases HUH Token with Bitcoin (BTC) during the stage 1 presale and within 15 minutes of sign-up, they will receive a 12% bonus for using BTC, an 8% Stage 1 Bonus, 25% on their first purchase, 50% on their second purchase, and 85% on their third purchase.

In addition, HUH Token offers a referral bonus benefit, whereby referring a friend results in a 30% bonus of the referee's purchase amount for both the referrer and the referee.

