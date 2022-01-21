Globally, India is wealthy in terms of livestock and domesticated animal populace. Since waste is an integral part of the meat industry, if not utilized properly can lead to a loss in potential revenue, and the cost of disposal of waste will augment because of under or non-utilization of meat by-products. Disposal of waste and management of by-products is necessary as it poses serious hazards in areas of environmental protection and sustainability.

The majority of waste generated is in the slaughterhouse. During the slaughtering process, the waste consists of parts of a slaughtered animal that cannot be sold as meat, like bones, tendons, skins, offal, blood and contents of the gastrointestinal tract, etc. it's no longer practical to dispose of the waste from the slaughterhouse as it is economically feasible that products be recycled and converted into an item of higher value. Slaughterhouse waste can be used as feed supplements for poultry, fish, or pets like dogs and cats. Meat processing industries like HMA Agro Industries Pvt Ltd have a separate waste management system which enhances its efficiency, rendering growth in revenue and achieving sustainability.

“HMA is well aware of the fact that the waste and by-products must be efficiently dealt with as part of the growth of HMA depends on its policies on waste management. In response to problems, faced by the traditional way of disposing of waste, our team at HMA has directed its marketing and research efforts towards various food and non-food uses like pet foods, and animal feeds supplements,” said Mr. Gulzeb Ahmed, Director, and CFO at HMA Agro Industries Pvt Ltd.

Benefits of waste utilization :

Profit augmenting for the producer

Decrease in environmental pollution

Generation of employment

Upscaling the national economy

Slaughter-house by-products and their utilization

The intermediate by-products from slaughterhouses are Meat Bone Meal (MBM), Dicalcium phosphate (DCP) & bicalphos (BCP). These are feed supplements and proper animal feed is made after mixing it with various crop ingredients. Meat Bone Meal is a protein having a well-balanced amino acid profile along with the phosphorus supplements whereas DCP and BCP are phosphorus supplements for animal feed manufacturers.

Cost-wise offal or waste from the process of slaughtering is cheaper as compared to lean meat. “Pets particularly dogs have habits of biting and chewing household articles such as shoes, furniture, sticks. Products based on slaughterhouse meat by-products like skins & their trimming, head shanks and tails hides, and bones, etc.) could be developed for the puppies or

dogs during their teething phase,” said Mr. Gulzair Ahmed, Director, and CFO at HMA Agro Industries Pvt Ltd.

Pet food is one of the major applications of utilizing waste meat by-products which have a positive impact on pets’ health and their well-being. Pet food provides high palatability, acceptability, and good pharmaceutical properties to animals. Meat by-products such as animal organs and glands or offal have a very high nutritional content and are also responsible for a variety of textures and flavors. After processing the by-products, it can be utilized for the preparation of pet foods or animal feed.

Rendered products in pet food

Rendering is a process involving heat that involves the conversion of waste animal parts or tissues into stable, value-added materials. The materials used for rendering are collected from slaughterhouses which include fatty tissues, bones, and offal, and the carcasses of animals condemned at slaughterhouses are utilized.

Through edible rendering, HMA produces thick, lumpy stew which is utilized as pet food by the pet industry. This is used extensively in tinned cat and dog foods. The major ingredient used by the pet food industry is meat cum bone meal. Therefore meat parts, offal, meat cum bone meal, poultry wastes, and the respective by-products including fish wastes are the major source of protein meals that are widely used in the production of pet foods.

The way forward

“HMA utilizes the by-products and wastes for the manufacturing of animal origin food supplements and pet foods which has a positive impact on the development of secondary rural industries and further generates employment. The waste disposal of inedible offal needs very little or no manpower, however, the conversion of the offal into by-products generates employment and skills not only at the place of production but in the secondary industries,” said Mr. Gulzair Ahmed, Director, and CFO at HMA Agro Industries Pvt Ltd.

Therefore, it is essential that proper utilization of these by-products is carried for getting better returns from the slaughtered animals. This will improve environmental sanitation, leading to healthier and more productive livestock. Further, there is development witnessed in the secondary rural industries and generate employment thereby upscaling the national economy.

