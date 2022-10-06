How Upcoming Crypto Platforms Can Learn From The Best, With Big Eyes, Bitcoin And Ethereum

The cryptocurrency world is well-established and has millions of people investing in various platforms and coins daily. Many of us have heard of crypto, but are not quite sure what it means, the impact it is currently having, and how many people are investing in it and becoming very successful from it.

The crypto market is competitive and prevalent. Upcoming platforms that are looking to make a name for themselves have plenty of influence and surrounding peers with excellent features and tricks of the trade they can learn from and triumph.

With plenty of new crypto platforms, particularly those that are not yet on the market, it is important to acknowledge fellow platforms and learn from their achievements. Big Eyes is yet to go live on the mainstream market and can learn a lot from crypto partners, like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Let’s dive into all three’s online impacts.

Baby Business Big Eyes On The Rise

Big Eyes is a coin-crypto cathouse, a community-owned defi meme token which revolves around the themes and aesthetics of our favourite feline friends. They are a growing and established platform selling its coins to its community through a presale procedure.

They are functioning through four different stages, all of which have different goals to obtain. They are currently in stage three and it is selling very quickly, and with $3.25 million raised so far, they are demonstrating clear success. They have an array of inviting features and functionalities, keep their community free of taxes and fees and have strong charitable goals for the future.

But when it comes to considering Big Eyes and its competitors, what does the market look like and what exactly are they up against?

The Beauty Of Bitcoin And What It Is Teaching The Rest

Bitcoin The most noticeable name in the world of crypto. Even if people know nothing about the cryptocurrency world, everyone has heard of Bitcoin. If not, where have you been?

Bitcoin is another decentralised digital currency that can be transferred on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network. Being introduced to the public in 2009, they are the real trailblazers of the crypto universe as it is the most well-known digital currency in the world. It is a coin which can work anywhere and anytime and provides high security and control over your money.

They have the quality of time on their side, and being around for nearly 15 years allows the currency to be widely recognised across the world. As of 2021, there were more than 18.6 million bitcoins, displaying just how successful and popular the coin is. The ability to be created, distributed, traded and stored in the blockchain system enables Bitcoin to remain secure and the coin has a limited supply, making it more unique.

Bitcoin has owners, which allows the currency to be popular and is something upcoming currencies like Big Eyes are acknowledging and taking on board.

But what about Ethereum?

Ethereum, The Internet Of Assets

Ethereum offers a technology that allows its community to build apps and organisations, hold assets, transact and communicate without being controlled by any kind of central authority. Unlike other currencies, Ethereum is programmable which allows people to deploy and build decentralised applications on its networks.

Ethereum acts like the marketplace for financial services, social networks, games and other apps that will respect everyone’s privacy and do not have permission to censor you. It allows clear and concise banking for everyone, more private internet with peer-to-peer networking, censorship resistance, commerce guarantees and many more fantastic features for the Ethereum community.

There have been almost 3,000 projects built on Ethereum and with $3.5 billion in 2021 earned by Ethereum creators, they are a platform that currencies on the rise should look out for and a community worth admiring. They are continuously growing and evolving with the help of their community, which start-ups should bare in mind when aiming to achieve greatness in the world of crypto.

Let’s Round This Up…

With Big Eyes having a lot of surrounding influence and cryptocurrencies and established businesses to learn from, it is safe to say that there is plenty of support around. There are keen and excitable people willing to invest in crypto every single day, and there are plenty of reliable platforms to stick your teeth into.

