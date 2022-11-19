How Two Delhi Entrepreneurs Are Disrupting The Exhibition Of Architecture & Building Products With Matecia

MATECIA EXHIBITION almost came out of the blue to become one of the most successful building material exhibitions in Delhi from 2-4 Sep 2022 with more than 200 brands from all over India, 250000 sqft area, 4 Halls, 25500+ visitors from 500+ locations of India and 16 other countries. Additionally, they hosted three conferences which were houseful all day. Here is an exclusive chat with the directors Vertica Dvivedi and Pragath Dvivedi.

Q1) Your venture MATECIA BUILDING MATERIAL EXHIBITION 2022 was a spot-on success. How did you pull such a massive event for the first time?

Vertica Dvivedi: Though Bigsea Marcom India Pvt Ltd is a media house, what lies at the core is the market research wing and clarity with numbers. The performance of the MATECIA EXHIBITION has inspired us and kind of validated our work and strategies. Three ingredients of our venture are a) clarity of market need b) a strong intent to serve c) build-up of the right resources.

So far, MATECIA was a part of the WADE ASIA Architecture Event. 2022 is the first edition of a full-fledged exhibition. In the last four editions, the exhibition area has increased from 9000 sqft to 250000 sqft while the number of exhibitors has risen from 7 to 200+.

Having no background or expertise in managing such a large-scale exhibition was an advantage for us. We had no trail to follow. One learning we would like to share is, “Focus on building a strong foundation and world-class services. Others can copy your style and activities but not your foundation, intent, and connection. Being comfortable in chaos is essential while scaling up any business.”

Q2) One of the key features of MATECIA EXHIBITION is the highly curated knowledge sessions. Please elaborate.

Pragath Dvivedi: Conferences happen everywhere. Mere conferences do not give any edge. We have created a niche with our conferences because we work very hard and invest a lot of time & effort to keep them extremely relevant and market-driven. India Interior Retailing (IIR) along with knowledge partners Ply Reporter, Furniture Design & Technology, and Surfaces Reporter magazines share forecasts and important business research helpful for the industry and trade. WADE ASIA conference focuses completely on architecture, design, construction, and art.

I believe, “Knowledge is the new currency. Within so much chaos, people are in search of the right knowledge, the right business connections, and credible partners to work with. This is where MATECIA EXHIBITION comes in, as a high-performance trade show for building products of India.”

Q3) There are many old and new building material exhibitions. How is MATECIA EXHIBITION different?

Vertica and Pragath Dvivedi: Our audacious hunger to deliver ROI to our partners make MATECIA EXHIBITION hugely important for brands looking for outstanding exhibiting platforms.

MATECIA EXHIBITION is a nationwide exhibition attended by close to 30000 B2B dealers & distributors, channel partners, architects, interior designers, project consultants, fabricators, builders, and real estate professionals.

MATECIA attracts the top names of the industry and brings your business ecosystem around you. Your time and money are valued here.

Q4) Would you like to share any special moments from MATECIA Exhibition?

Vertica Dvivedi: There are many such moments and comments-

1. WADE ASIA Architecture Conference received a standing ovation from the Architects Fraternity. It was a very special moment.

2. One of the esteemed exhibitors of MATECIA EXHIBITION informed, “We printed more than 1000 visiting cards. Those were exhausted on the first day. We did not expect such a turnout.” Another exclaimed, “I have not seen a such crowd in any exhibition ever. The visitors are highly relevant and from all corners of India.” Many shared about the orders received from India and neighboring countries.

Our work is to bring relevant people together. Business automatically happens! Most of the comments are shared on MATECIA’S YouTube page.

Q5) What were some of the challenges in executing MATECIA EXHIBITION?

Pragath Dvivedi: We would not call them challenges but opportunities.

1. Scaling up from 9000 to 250000 sqft area in four editions was an interesting journey

2. The number of exhibitors grew from 7 to 200+ brands in 2022. This showed the trust of exhibitors at MATECIA EXHIBITION

3. More than 25000 visitors came from 500+ towns & cities and 16 other countries. 97% of visitors rated MATECIA from good to excellent

4. Not being from the background of the event gave us an unparalleled ground to learn.

5. Organizing a large exhibition without diluting the objectives of 3 separate parallel knowledge conferences tested our conviction. Having the houses full on all the days was encouraging.

Q6) What's in store for 2023?

The dates for MATECIA EXHIBITION 2023 are announced – 18th to 20th August 2023, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. We can be contacted via https://matecia.com/ and booking@matecia.com