How To Watch ‘Cocaine Bear’ Free Online - Where To Stream Comedy Thriller Movie ‘Cocaine Bear’ at Home

The film industry has no shortage of movies based on real-life events, all with varying accuracy to the events that are being adapted. From impeccably faithful biopics like the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. seen in Selma (2014) to looser comedic outings like the recent parody Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, films based on true stories are easily the most common and sought-after premises by studios for potential projects, as they're typically far easier to procure the rights for than an established, popular IP. It feels like every other week a new film based on real-life events hits either movie theaters or any of the many streaming services out there, but every once in a while, a film releases a trailer with the words "Based on a true story" in it that features a premise so bizarre and so absurd that it can't possibly be true.

Yet, a true story is exactly what inspired the next film from filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear (2023), which tells the very real story of, you guessed it, a black bear under the influence of cocaine. Well, to be perfectly honest, the inciting incident and namesake of the film is seemingly the only true event to be seen, originating from an event where a wild Georgian bear helped itself to a large serving of smuggled cocaine when a plane crashed in the state in 1985. The horrific and bloody rampage that the bear embarks on for the film adaptation is fictional, but it also looks like a hell of an absurd good time.

If you're interested in seeing this over-the-top, insane, and (kind of) true story, here is exactly how to watch Cocaine Bear when it premieres in theaters this weekend.

Cocaine Bear Release Date

Cocaine Bear is available in most theaters starting yesterday afternoon with a wider release date of February 24. To find when and where you can watch the movie near you, check the local showtime listings at the links below:

When & Where Cocaine Bear Will Be Streaming Based On Other Universal Movies

As a Universal movie, Cocaine Bear will drop on Peacock once it begins streaming. Universal has still yet to confirm the streaming release date for the true story-inspired Cocaine Bear, as the studio is doubtlessly pushing for audiences to experience the absurdity of the film in theaters. However, when looking at the prior release strategies for late-2022 and early 2023 movies from Universal, the online streaming premiere of Cocaine Bear will likely occur between 45 and 50 days after its theatrical release.

M3GAN premiered in theaters on January 6 before dropping on Peacock for streaming exactly seven weeks later on February 24. Similarly, Violent Night debuted in theaters on December 2, 2022 and hit Peacock seven weeks later on January 20, 2023. Since Cocaine Bear fits into Universal’s camp of horror-comedies, it’s apt to follow the 49-day exclusive theatrical window before being available on streaming. As such, audiences can expect the killer Cocaine Bear movie to stream on Peacock starting April 14, though it will likely only be available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

Where to Watch Cocaine Bear:

As of now, the only way to watch Cocaine Bear is to head out to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock.

How to Watch Cocaine Bear for Free?

As mentioned above, the dark fantasy is only released theatrically as of now. So, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its release on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

Is Cocaine Bear Streaming on Peacock?

NO! Cocaine Bear is not currently available to stream online, though it will eventually be released on Peacock.

Cocaine Bear distributor Universal Pictures cut a deal with Peacock in 2021 to have all of its movies come to the streaming service within four months of their theatrical debuts. This would put Cocaine Bear's streaming debut sometime before June 24.

Is Cocaine Bear Streaming on HBO Max?

No, Cocaine Bear will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

Is Cocaine Bear Streaming on Netflix?

No, Cocaine Bear will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.

Is Cocaine Bear on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Cocaine Bear’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other animal attack movies on the streamer like ‘The Requin‘ and ‘Maneater.’

Is Cocaine Bear on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed because ‘Cocaine Bear’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar films using your subscription, including ‘Bear With Us,’ ‘Beast,’ and ‘Jungle Run.’

What is Cocacine Bear About?

Based on a true story, Cocaine Bear is a dark comedy action-thriller about a rampaging bear high on cocaine. Here's the official synopsis from Universal:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

Cocaine Bear Cast

Cocaine Bear was written by Jimmy Warden and directed by Elizabeth Banks. It stars the following actors:

Keri Russell as Sari

Ray Liotta as Syd Dentwood

Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie Dentwood

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed

Margo Martindale

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Kristofer Hivju

Cocaine Bear Rating and Runtime

Cocaine Bear is Rated R for bloody violence and gore, drug content, and language throughout. The film runs for a total of 1 hour and 35 minutes including credits

