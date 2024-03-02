Figure out what you hope to get out of it and what you can give to it.

Selling feet pics online may sound like an easy way to earn extra money, and it is easier than many other jobs, but it is not THAT easy.

Like with any other business, you will need to invest time, effort, and even some money into it.

The most important thing to decide is whether you plan to (or can) fully dedicate yourself to it or just do it as a side hustle.

If you choose the former, you should know you can really make a lot of money selling feet pictures.

But you should also know that you will have to treat it like a day job from day 1. That means you’ll need to invest more money into the quality of your feet pictures.

You may need a better camera, lighting, foot jewelry, and other accessories. You may also need to diversify your content with various backgrounds and maybe even have your own website.

If you already have a day job and can’t invest that much time and effort into selling feet pictures, you can still earn plenty of extra money doing it as a side hustle.

In that case, you can just snap some hot feet pics here and there to build your portfolio and have them ready and then act upon request.

BUT you’ll need to make up your mind from the start so you’d know how to go about it.

We recommend you start selling feet pics as a hobby first because it will take some time before you blow up and start raking in the big bucks.

2. Choose a Reliable Platform

Next on your list of figuring out how to sell feet pics is figuring out where the foot lovers are to attract potential buyers. Attracting potential buyers is going to be the biggest issue as you start selling foot pictures, so you’ll need to choose wisely.

Set some time aside to research the best foot pics sites.

You should choose reliable platforms with secure payment systems to avoid scams and protect your personal information (like your CC info) from people buying feet pics.

But also, you should choose sites with huge traffic and a lot of interested buyers.

There are plenty of people who want to buy feet pics (and buy your feet pics!) and who want to spend a lot of money on them.

Go to big and reliable foot pics websites to make it easier for you to sell feet pics and actually earn money.

Here are ‘the big 4’ among foot worship sites we recommend:

We even have a FeetFinder review for you to explore if you want to get to know more about these sites.

These are all long-standing sites with a rock-solid reputation both when it comes to potential buyers and foot models.

With such huge numbers of buyers, it’s much easier for you to establish yourself as a foot model and actually make a living out of selling pictures of your feet.

If you don’t choose a reliable site as a partner, you may fall victim to scams or waste your time and effort on a site that has no interested buyers. Kinda like that meme of a desert with one haystack rolling.

3. Get Those Feet on Fleek

Listen, those two feet of yours will be your money makers. They will take care of you, so you’ve got to take care of them, too.

Don’t get us wrong - you don’t HAVE to have perfectly pedicured feet.

Dirty feet pictures and those with simple nail polish (or even without) sell, too. There are all kinds of foot lovers out there with all kinds of needs and desires.

Still, pedicured feet pics are the most highly sought-after.

Now, what does this mean for your wallet, and how big of start-up cash are we looking at here? The average pedicure costs around $50, and you should do it every 2 to 4 weeks, depending on how fast your nails grow and how active you are.

This is still not bad compared with how much money you need to start any other business.

HOWEVER, you don’t HAVE TO go to salons and spas right as you’re starting out and navigating how to sell feet pics.

You can still do a good job by yourself.

Scrub and file your feet by yourself, and simply apply regular nail polish on your toenails.

If you really want to go with overlays, you can do that by yourself, too. YouTube is your friend here, girl. Look at how the other girls are doing it. Practice makes perfect, as they say.

It’s also important to note that you will face some costs if you decide to do gel on your own, as you’ll need the lamp, gel polish, and other accessories.

These are all your options - you figure out what works best for you.

4. Figure Out the Equipment

One of the major parts of figuring out how to sell feet pics is knowing what you need and what you DON’T need when it comes to equipment.

You’re going to see a lot of articles out there on the topic of ‘how to sell feet pics’ telling you how you need to get the latest cutting-edge equipment of all sorts to get started.

We’ll be real with you - you don’t need most of that stuff.

Your iPhone camera will do just fine. As a matter of fact, most smartphone cameras will do. Here’s one secret - even the pro feet pic sellers still use their phone cameras.

Yes, even the ones that make six figures.

The next on your list of things you need to sell feet pictures online is good lighting. Now, the 3-point lighting system is the best, but it’s also the most costly one.

The 3-point lighting system consists of:

Main light

Fill light

Backlight

The system works like this - the main light shines light onto you (or your feet, to be more accurate), but it also leaves dark shadows.

The fill light is there to get rid of those shadows, and then the backlight evens everything out and separates your feet from the background.

Most content creators and even high-earning foot models use it for high-quality images.

BUT we would advise against getting one, especially at the beginning. Save those coins, girl, and go with a simple ring light if you don’t already have one.

That’s good enough for high-quality photos. Later on, when you start earning big bucks, you can get yourself the professional 3-point lighting system to really go pro.

5. Know the Foot Poses

A part of learning how to sell feet pics online is knowing the right poses and angles for filming your feet.

Of course, anything goes - you should be creative, and you will also get direct input from potential buyers, but there are some poses that are the norm when it comes to feet photos.

We encourage you to check out the competition and develop your niche when it comes to this, too, but we’ll also share some of the go-to poses so it’s easier for you in the beginning.

Here are the main foot poses that get feet lovers going:

The tops of the feet

Toes spread

Ankle shots are big, too

Foot soles

Feet in high heels

More ‘out there’ shots

Feet Pictures of the Top of the Feet

These types of foot pictures are just as they sound - you take photos of the top of your feet. These are pretty easy to snap but are still among the most popular ones.

The thing with these feet pictures is that you have to pay special attention to your nails.

Pedicure should be on point, as that’s the particular lure to these types of foot pics. You can add your hands to the frame as an added bonus if your mani and pedi match.

Toes Spread in Foot Pictures

Foot worshipers also love to see the toes nicely spread or in action. When it comes to foot pictures with toes spread, you can take them both from the top and the bottom.

You can show either part of your toes.

Or you can get feet videos spreading and wiggling your toes. As a matter of fact, any kind of toe movement is always good in videos.

Ankles in Foot Pics

When snapping foot photos, you should most definitely not forget about your ankles! That’s right - many foot lovers love the ankle shots, too.

Remember the popular shot of Barbie getting into her slippers?

Well, let us tell you - there’s a reason why it’s so popular. You can even try to recreate that one, or you can just take foot pics and videos with an extra focus on the arc.

Foot Photos Focusing on Soles

Feet pictures of soles are also very big in the foot-worshiping community. There are many different ways you can go about taking this type of feet pictures.

Browse your chosen site and see what other models are doing.

You’ll see foot soles from different angles and with different backgrounds. Feet pictures that focus on soles on glass and are taken from below are also popular.

Foot Images With High Heels

Heels, heels, heels - they make a big part of selling feet pics online. There are so many ways you can go about this type of feet pictures, too.

Usually, customers like to see your feet in heels from the side so that the heels are visible.

But you can also have your feet in the air or take shots of the top of your feet. Videos of your feet getting in or out of the heels are also popular.

Foot Pics of All Sorts

The aforementioned types of feet pictures were pretty much the mainstream of foot worship photography.

But foot worship comes in many shapes.

People will want to see your feet in ropes or pantyhose, or milk spilled over them. There are many other kinds of special requests, too.

You can get creative and try to separate yourself from the competition, or lean into common fixations, or have diverse content with all types - it’s your choice.

6. Check Out the Competition

If you’re new to selling feet pictures online and you really want to know how to sell feet pics so you can make money doing it, you need to research the field.

Check out the competition - that’s what all business owners do.

Go to other girls’ pages (especially the popular ones) and see what they’re doing. See what the clients are asking for.

Take inspiration from the things you like and change the ones you don’t.

You can also frequent foot lovers’ forums to see what they’re into and what they would spend big bucks on, and then try to put out such kind of content.

Get to know both your competitors and your customers - it’s the key to success for any type of business, and selling feet pictures online is no different.

7. But Find Your Niche

As we said, there’s nothing wrong with checking out competitors - quite the contrary, it’s very beneficial, especially as you’re learning the ropes.

But you also need to stand out in the crowd.

Besides, those other girls are already giving that to the buyers, so you need to give them something new.

Let’s be honest - you can’t reinvent the wheel here. You, too, have 2 feet, and a lot has already been done (and seen) in the community.

But you can be different in SOME ways.

Choose what niche you want to cater to and then completely immerse yourself in it and experiment.

Play with it - the clients want to see your heart is in it.

Experiment with other fields, too. Surprise your fans from time to time. Try making different types of videos and diversify the backgrounds to your feet pictures.

Show off your personality, and we mean the fake persona you will develop. This will depend on your chosen niche.

For example, you can’t be bubbly and girly if you choose to portray a dominatrix in leather black and red shoes - you get the point.

But let the clients feel like you’re being personal with them, too, and be innovative when communicating with them.

8. Know How to Talk to Potential Buyers

Selling feet pics online is a strange mix between being a service worker and an influencer. You need to learn how to communicate with buyers if you want to know how to sell feet pics and actually make money off of it.

You have to learn how to attract potential buyers.

Of course, high-quality feet pictures will help because that’s what they want. But it can’t be a hook, line, and sinker kind of deal.

You don’t want to sell feet pics to that one guy and get it done with - you want to build relationships.

Yes, you want that one guy (and every other guy) to keep coming back for more.

For this, obviously, you would have to be nice and approachable. But you also have to be able to determine what the guy’s into so you can sell him the fantasy, both when it comes to communication and content.

Now, you don’t have to be perfect, especially as you start out selling feet pics online.

Don’t be afraid - practice is what makes perfect, and you will nail this part of the job with time. As you start, the most important thing is not to be shy, reserved, or treat it as a simple transaction.

Turn on the charm as you would if you were bartending, and your brand and business of selling feet pictures online will grow.

This, of course, doesn’t mean that you should tolerate all kinds of creeps.

If someone is asking for personal info or anything really that’s not your feet pictures and videos - drop him and save yourself the time and trouble.

9. Marketing Is Your Best Friend

As we said, selling feet pictures is kinda like being an influencer. Most of these sites work like social media platforms. You have your page or profile, you add content to it, and people follow you to buy feet pics from you.

So, to learn how to sell feet pics online, you need to learn a thing or two about marketing, too.

Yes, you need marketing even if you join some of the already established sites, like Feet Finder, where there are heaps of potential customers.

You need to make your profile or your page stand out on these sites, too, kinda like influencers need to make their channels stand out.

In terms of selling feet pictures online, it starts with high-quality feet pics, consistency, and good communication with potential customers.

Then it’s about letting people know you’re out there with the goodies.

The former big 3 will do a good job, but they’ll only go so far unless you add some marketing magic to the twist.

Advertise the profile where you sell feet pics online on your social media platforms if you’re open to that.

If you are, it will go a long way. If you would rather keep that away from the people you have there to remain anonymous, that’s alright, too.

You can head to foot worship forums and advertise there instead.

Infiltrate all internet spaces that they frequent and share your profiles shamelessly. Place comments with links to your page on other articles on the topic of selling feet pics.

(You’re welcome to do it under this article, too!)

Collaborating with other models is also a great idea, and many girls do this to amass more fans and potential buyers.

10. You’ll Need Some Sales Tricks, Too

Once you get the people to your page, you’ll need to pull out some sales tricks to actually sell feet pictures (or sell more feet pictures!).

You have various options depending on what kind of platform you choose to sell feet pictures on.

For example, if you chose an OnlyFans-type of site that lets you have people subscribe to your page, it’s best to make the subscriptions free at first.

You can then breathe some life into your page by posting some foot pictures for free on your home page.

BUT don’t give away the goodies for free, girl!

Don’t show it all then and there. Do what the ladies used to do back in the day - leave something to the imagination. Tease them with what you’ve got to bring them to actually buy feet pics from you.

Be active and consistent on your main page and remind them of yourself every day.

If you’re not on a site that runs on subscriptions, offer deals - buy 1, get 1 free type of deal. You can also offer bundle deals - more photos for a cheaper price.

Offer holiday discounts, too, or run a special discount every week, like making Fridays 20% off everything. Get imaginative.

11. Have Patience & Power Through

Make no mistake, selling feet pics isn’t that easy peasy lemon squeezy, at least not in the beginning.

Arm yourself with patience and perseverance, girl - you will need it.

You won’t just hop on a site, make yourself known, and earn thousands of dollars by the end of the week.

That will come, but your page and your inbox will be empty at first.

You may even push out promo content for a couple of weeks with no sales in sight. A lot depends on the site you choose and your marketing skills. Either way, it will take some time before people start buying feet pics.

You have to be ready for this and factor it in both finance-wise and motivation-wise.

That’s why we advised you to take it as a hobby at first. If you have patience and power through these trying times, your big break WILL COME.

People will start coming to your page and your inbox wanting to buy feet photos from you and showering you with money and attention.

Your cash flow also may not be consistent all the time, even when you hit it big. That’s just how it is for everyone.

You just need to know what awaits you and stick it out through the bad times.

Because when you do, it will be easy to make money as a foot model, and there will be a lot of money coming up.

How to Sell Feet Pics: The Don’ts of Selling Feet Pics

Alright, we told you what you can expect and what to do to sell feet pics online like a pro and rake in the big bucks. Now, let’s talk about what NOT TO DO as a foot model. Here are the don’ts of selling feet pictures online:

Don’t enable your location settings

Don’t use your credit card

Don’t show your face

Don’t send feet photos before payment

Don’t give away the goodies for free

Don’t talk to buyers who want more

Don’t use your personal email address

Don’t Enable Your Location Settings

Some of the sites for selling feet pics will ask their models to enable their camera or even location settings.

Usually, there’s no issue with that with reliable sites.

Still, better safe than sorry, as they say, so don’t allow those settings - they’re not mandatory. In fact, it would be even better if you used a VPN for extra security.

You also shouldn’t reveal your city or even the state you’re from to your fans. They don’t need to know that, and you should change the topic back to feet pics if they start asking about your personal information too much.

Or flat-out block them.

The same goes for the school you went to or your day job. Create a fake persona, and don’t break character or reveal any identifying info.

Don’t Use Your Credit Card

Most reputable sites to sell feet pics already have their secure payment system in place, like Paxum or Segpay.

Others use general payment systems like WireTransfer, PayPal, CashApp, or Venmo.

When you sell feet pics on the site, the site acts as a buffer between you and those buying feet pics from you. That way, they don’t get any of your credit card or personal info, and you can remain anonymous.

But chances are you won’t be sticking to the official sites only. Customers could come to you via all corners of the internet.

Or you may be lucky and grow your business and develop your own brand and websites to sell pictures of your feet.

In those cases, it’s very important that you don’t ask or accept to be paid via credit card.

This is because your credit card has identifiable information like your name and surname, which some of those buying feet pics from you can use to track you down.

You don’t really know who these people are, and you want to go the extra mile to protect your identity and yourself.

Don’t Show Your Face

Let’s assume for a second you’re just looking to sell feet pics, and you don’t want anyone to know about your little side hustle.

You will then only want to show pictures of your feet and nothing else.

Don’t show your face or even arms if you have any tattoos. You should also be careful with backgrounds.

Be careful not to have framed photos or anything that could signal who you are or even where you’re from in the background.

You should also be extra careful with windows that show the outside of your place.

Don’t forget the mirrors or glass in the background or if you’re using them for aesthetics in your feet pics.

When you sell feet pics online, it’s best to have a clear and clean background.

People just want to see your feet, and you don’t want them to see anything else - especially not something that could identify you in any way.

Don’t Send Feet Photos Before Payment

Those who sell foot pictures come in contact with all kinds of people. There are some scammers out there.

At best, they will just try to get your feet pics for free.

Some will want to get your feet pics for free and then sell those feet photos to other folks and earn a buck instead of you.

Then, some people will try to get you to send them the feet photos before paying you to make sure they’re getting what they paid for.

Don’t fall for it.

The practice on these sites is that the customers pay in advance for the feet pics they want, and most folks out there know how things go.

Some reputable places like Feet Finder have special systems in place to help customers get a kind of quality check before paying.

For example, customers can get a blurred preview of the foot images they ordered as a way of confirming they’re getting what they’re paying for.

This is an excellent system that creates a safe and secure environment for both buyers and sellers, which is why we always recommend the site.

If you’re selling pictures somewhere else or on your own, you can create a similar system.

There are plenty of online places and filters that let you blur photos just enough that the person can get a glimpse of what’s on them but can’t actually see them.

Either way you go, DON’T send your feet photos before you get paid for them.

Don’t Give Away the Goodies for Free

Selling feet pics online is kinda like running an OnlyFans - you need to build your profile and attract buyers to your page.

You need to show them what you’ve got and what they can expect to get when they pay for your feet pics.

BUT you absolutely shouldn’t give away the goodies for free!

You can put a couple of pictures that clearly show your feet just to show them what they’re paying for.

But all the other photos and videos on your profile should be more of a tease of what they can get.

This is another point where you can take advantage of the blurring filters.

Another good thing you can use to avoid people reselling your feet pics or posting them somewhere else is watermarks.

They don’t really prevent it, BUT they can act as a marketing tool and send some of the people who end up seeing them right your way.

Don’t Talk to Buyers Who Want More

We all know how these things go - the buyers come to you asking for feet pics, they pay, and you send them the feet images.

The buyers know this, too.

Yes, it’s OK to have some kind of communication with them to build relationships so they’d come back for more.

But we also know there are some creeps and beggars out there, too.

Unless you want to provide the ‘girlfriend experience’ services or also dab into other forms of adult entertainment, you shouldn’t engage.

If they want to chat with you, photos of other parts, or your personal information, politely tell them to fuck off and do not reply unless they come asking for feet pics again.

Don’t Use Your Personal Email Address

Last but not least, don’t use your personal email address when signing up for these sites for selling feet pics or when communicating with customers.

Firstly, you don’t want anyone to know your real name.

But you also don’t want the site to spam your inbox. Create an email account solely for this purpose and use it both for the site and any potential communication with buyers.

Pros and Cons of Selling Feet Pics Online

Alright, we gave you some tips for selling feet pics online and told you what NOT to do when you sell feet pics online.

Maybe this has been too much information all at once, and it all seems confusing to you.

You might not even be sure if you want to sell feet pics anymore. Worry not - we’ve got a list of the pros and cons of selling feet pics to help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.

Then, later on, we’ll break them all down.

Pros of Selling Feet Pics

You can earn a lot of money

No one will ever know

It’s way easier than anything else

You don’t need start-up cash

It can be empowering

Cons of Selling Feet Pics

Starting out is hard

You can get scammed

Inconsistent cash flow

Content theft & leaks

People may judge you

Pros of Selling Feet Pictures Online

A lot of good things start happening to people who sell feet pics online - there are many benefits! Let’s go over the biggest ones and tell you what nice things you can expect if you decide to sell feet pictures online.

You Can Earn a Lot of Money Selling Feet Pics

It’s no secret that you can make a lot of money selling pictures of your feet - that’s why most women do it.

There are plenty of folks out there willing to pay a lot of money for high-quality photos and even more to their favorite sellers.

Let us just tell you that active girls on Feet Finder make around $10,000 a month.

Those aren’t even the biggest ones. Of course, not everyone makes that much, but it is possible if you put time and effort into it.

No One Will Ever Know You’re Selling Feet Pics

Many women who sell feet pictures also maintain responsible day jobs, and people in their surroundings are none the wiser.

It’s really easy to stay anonymous.

Even if someone finds out, no one will care about it all that much, and you can’t really lose your job or anything over it.

Selling Feet Pics Is Way Easier Than Anything Else

It’s not like money grows on trees for those who sell foot pictures, but it is way easier than any other venture.

You can make it as easy as you want it to be.

Devote as much time and effort to it as you can/want - you can still earn decent extra money without being completely immersed in it.

You Don’t Need Start-up Cash to Sell Feet Pics

You usually need start-up cash (and a lot of it) to start a business. But if you decide to sell feet pics, you only need to pay a subscription fee to the site, which is a couple of dollars. Some sites don’t even ask for that!

Selling Feet Pics Can Be Empowering

You know, having so many fans will make you feel like a superstar - it may boost your confidence.

Besides that, earning that much money and being able to take care of yourself will definitely make you feel empowered.

It also takes work and mental strength to overcome those first days or weeks when you’re pushing out content without any feedback or sales.

You will learn valuable lessons of perseverance, and it will make you into a go-getter.

Cons of Selling Feet Pictures Online

We’re not gonna lie - selling feet pics is not all peaches and cream. It’s not without its challenges and downsides. So, let’s go over the bad things you may experience if you decide to sell feet pics online.

Starting Out Selling Feet Pictures Is Hard

You probably already heard it from your favorite influencers - starting out is hard.

Depending on how much time and effort you put into it and how savvy you are with marketing, it can take weeks or even months before you’re making sales.

This is something you must factor in and find it in yourself to stay motivated and continue with your efforts because it will be worth it when the cash starts rolling in.

You may also learn valuable lessons of not giving up and perseverance despite adversities, which are useful for your other professional endeavors and life in general.

You Can Get Scammed When You Sell Feet Pics

There are scammers out there who’ll want to get your foot photos for free. But there are scammers in every industry, and these are the least dangerous.

Just refrain from sending foot photos before payments are made.

Most reputable sites will also have systems in place to protect their sellers from these types of scams and to protect their personal information.

Foot Models Have Inconsistent Cash Flow

As we said, the beginnings are hard for any foot model. But it’s not just that - even as you establish yourself, the cash flow is inconsistent.

You may make $3,000 one week and just several hundred dollars the next.

That’s the case with most freelancers, and you need to learn to deal with inconsistent cash flow if you want to sell pictures of your feet, especially if you want to do it full-time.

Feet Pics Theft & Leaks

We all know how the internet works. When your clients get your feet pics, they can basically do whatever they want with them.

You may find your feet pics anywhere online or even IRL.

The best thing you can do about it is watermark your content so you at least get some marketing out of it and not give a damn about it - it’s just feet.

People May Judge You Because You Sell Pictures of Your Feet

Not everyone around you may be as supportive of your new hobby. But guess what? Not everyone needs to know.

You are under no obligation to share it with anyone.

You can share your little secret with your closest friends just to have someone to talk to if you want. But most sellers (even the ones who quit) have gone through life without anyone knowing about their hobby.

How to Sell Feet Pics FAQs

We think we gave you a pretty decent step-by-step guide on how to sell feet pics, but we might have missed something.

It happens even to the best.

So, here’s one short and sweet FAQ part with some of the most popular questions people have about selling feet pics just to make sure we’ve covered all your potential questions.

Is Selling Feet Pictures Legal?

Selling feet pictures is legal as long as the person whose feet are on the photo is consenting or doing the selling. It’s 100% legal to sell pictures of your own feet on reputable websites made for that purpose, like FeetFinder, Feet4Cash, Fun With Feet, or FeetRecords.

Is Selling Feet Pics Worth It 2023?

Selling feet pics is absolutely worth it in 2023 - the trend and industry show no signs of stopping any time soon, quite the contrary. More people than ever are comfortable with their fixation and are seeking to buy feet pics so sellers can make a lot of money.

What Feet Pics Sell Best?

To answer the question of what feet pics sell best, we’ll give you a list of the most popular foot poses:

The tops of the feet

Toes spread

Ankle shots are big, too

Foot soles

Feet in high heels

The shots that are more ‘out there’

How Much Can You Earn Selling Feet Pics?

How much you can earn selling feet pics depends on how much time and effort you invest in it. A single foot pic usually goes from $5 to $20, but models charge (and sell) up to $100 for a single picture. Many active models make $7,000 - $10,000 a month.

How to Sell Feet Pics in 2023?

To sell feet pics in 2023, you should join reputable platforms like Feet Finder, Feet4Cash, Fun With Feet, or FeetRecords. Build your profile by posting some feet pics on your page and be active on the site to attract potential buyers.

Go and Ace the Selling Feet Pics Game, Girl!

There you go, girlie - now you know how to sell feet pics and bring the big buck you keep hearing about.

Choosing the right platform is crucial, so we recommend sites like Feet Finder, Feet4Cash, Fun With Feet, or FeetRecords.

Then, it’s up to you to spruce up your page and tease the buyers right into your DMs.

The most important thing is not to give up at the beginning - that’s the hardest part. Keep it up, and you will reap the rewards because those buyers WILL come.

Selling feet pics IS an easy way to make money once you’re out of the beginners’ woes, and we wish you the best of luck!

