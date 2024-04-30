How To Redeem Stake Bonus Drop Codes: Guide To Stake Bonus Codes

Bonus type How it works

Daily login bonuses This is where you just have to log into your account every day to redeem a Stake.bonus that gives you plenty of free Stake Cash to play with

Social media giveaways Stake.us is more than happy to host free coin giveaways on its Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) social media channels. A great reason to give this sweepstakes casino a follow.

Mail a request All you have to do here is to mail in a request for free Stake Cash in the way advised in the brand’s terms and conditions page and you’ll get your free credit. All for the price of a postage stamp.

Gold Coins purchases Every time that you purchase a package of Gold Coins you may be given some free Stake Cash as a bonus.

Daily races You could win a share of a 50000000 Gold Coins prize pool by taking part in the Daily Races. This is just where you have to play more than anyone else at the sweepstakes casino.

Weekly raffles These raffles could see you winning a slice of up to 250000000 Gold Coins and 25000 in Stake Cash just for getting a winning ticket. You have to play with at least 1000 in Stake Cash each week to qualify.

Slot battles Here you have to pick which out of two slot games you want to play and you’ll join other gamers aiming to beat the other team. The point of doing this? The winning team gets to share a prize of 50000000 Gold Coins.

Multiplier drops This is where you just have to hit a 100x multiplier on one of the select slot games to win one of the 50 prizes of 10000000 Gold Coins.

RNG promotion You could win a share of 10000 Stake Cash just by hitting a randomly-generated multiplier on a specific casino game at Stake.us.

Challenges Check out the Challenges section on the Stake.us site to see how you can get lots of free Gold Coins just for hitting specific multipliers on the hottest casino games.

Originals challenge This is where you could win 5000 Stake Cash just for landing a particular multiplier on one of the selected Stake Originals games.