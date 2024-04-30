How To Redeem Stake Bonus Drop Codes: Guide To Stake Bonus Codes

This guide is here to show you how to redeem a bonus drop code at Stake.us. As a result, you should be able to pick up plenty of free credit to play a massive range of online casino games from most places in the US. Plus you’ll even get to learn how to redeem the Stake.us bonus for new customers with the exclusive code. Good news for anyone who loves to play online casino games for free.
Pros and Cons
● Exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code for new customers
● Redeem real-world prizes
● Available in most US states
● Hundreds of slots and table games
Stake.us Promo Code
You can redeem a bonus drop code at Stake.us right now simply by signing up to the sweepstakes casino and using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code. This will unlock the welcome offer that comes in the following three forms:
● $55 Stake Cash: These are a kind of Sweepstakes Coin that can be used to play the casino games in a promotional sweepstakes mode and potentially redeem prizes like cryptos, gift cards and merchandise.
● 260,000 Gold Coins: These are simply used to play the casino games at Stake.us for fun meaning that no prizes can be redeemed when playing with Gold Coins.
● 5% rakeback: This part of the deal will refund any losses that you incur by 5% meaning that you can keep playing after even the most unfortunate losing streak.
Such a welcome offer should give you more than enough reason to sign up to Stake.us. After all, you aren’t just getting plenty of free credit to play with, but you are also getting some handy rakeback to help cover some of those inevitable losses. It’s pretty rare to find a welcome offer so wide-ranging in its adaptability and it could help you make a solid start at the Stake.us sweepstakes casino.
Stake.us Free Sweeps
You won’t have to look too far to redeem a bonus drop at Stake.us. This is because, as well as that exclusive welcome offer, the brand has a massive range of deals for existing customers to enjoy. Each of these deals works to give you either free Stake Cash or free Gold Coins which means that you can last a long time without having to spend any of your own cash here. Such special offers will be changing on an ongoing basis, so best check under the Promotions section of the Stake.us site to see what deals could be waiting for you.
There are plenty of deals here that work on a regular basis so as to give you free credit each day or even every week or month depending on how much you play and which games you are playing.
Plus Stake.us is happy to put on a variety of deals that give you free coins just for playing specific casino games and hitting some selected multipliers. All of which shows you that you should never be too far away from some special offers when playing at Stake.us.
Stake.us promo codes for new customers
It’s always been easy to redeem a Stake.us bonus as a new customer as this brand has a great track record for putting on quality sign up offers. However, the exclusive promo that you can get with the TOPVIPBONUS is a step beyond what has come before.
After all, it is a deal that works to give you free Gold Coins to play for fun, while that Stake Cash can be used to make your start on redeeming some real-world prizes. Plus the fact that you get your losses covered with up to 5% rakeback means that even the most nervous rookie gamers can enjoy making a decent start here.
Of course, you have to remember that this is an exclusive promo code and as such it might not be around for too long. So best take advantage of this deal before Stake.us replaces it with another welcome offer.
Stake.us promotions for existing customers
You’ll be given a seemingly endless range of ways to redeem a bonus drop code at Stake.us. Not only can you get an exclusive welcome offer as a new customer, but you will get to enjoy lots of deals as an existing customer too.
This isn’t a major surprise considering that Stake.us has to give away free Stake Cash in order to legally operate in the US as a sweepstakes casino. As a result, you will always be able to enjoy picking and choosing from an exhaustive range of promo offers here.
So take a look at the following deals to see how you could get free Stake Cash, free Gold Coins and a whole lot more:
|
Bonus type
|
How it works
|
Daily login bonuses
|
This is where you just have to log into your account every day to redeem a Stake.bonus that gives you plenty of free Stake Cash to play with
|
Social media giveaways
|
Stake.us is more than happy to host free coin giveaways on its Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) social media channels. A great reason to give this sweepstakes casino a follow.
|
Mail a request
|
All you have to do here is to mail in a request for free Stake Cash in the way advised in the brand’s terms and conditions page and you’ll get your free credit. All for the price of a postage stamp.
|
Gold Coins purchases
|
Every time that you purchase a package of Gold Coins you may be given some free Stake Cash as a bonus.
|
Daily races
|
You could win a share of a 50000000 Gold Coins prize pool by taking part in the Daily Races. This is just where you have to play more than anyone else at the sweepstakes casino.
|
Weekly raffles
|
These raffles could see you winning a slice of up to 250000000 Gold Coins and 25000 in Stake Cash just for getting a winning ticket. You have to play with at least 1000 in Stake Cash each week to qualify.
|
Slot battles
|
Here you have to pick which out of two slot games you want to play and you’ll join other gamers aiming to beat the other team. The point of doing this? The winning team gets to share a prize of 50000000 Gold Coins.
|
Multiplier drops
|
This is where you just have to hit a 100x multiplier on one of the select slot games to win one of the 50 prizes of 10000000 Gold Coins.
|
RNG promotion
|
You could win a share of 10000 Stake Cash just by hitting a randomly-generated multiplier on a specific casino game at Stake.us.
|
Challenges
|
Check out the Challenges section on the Stake.us site to see how you can get lots of free Gold Coins just for hitting specific multipliers on the hottest casino games.
|
Originals challenge
|
This is where you could win 5000 Stake Cash just for landing a particular multiplier on one of the selected Stake Originals games.
|
VIP club
|
The VIP club is Stake.us’ reward program that gives you a variety of benefits for the more time that you spend playing at the site. You’ll rise through the loyalty levels from Bronze to Diamond and pick up a bunch of benefits like free coins to having your own account manager.
How to claim the Stake.us free bonus codes
So let’s take a closer look at what you need to do to redeem a bonus drop code at Stake.us. The good news is that the brand has made sure that you don’t have to jump through too many hoops to claim the exclusive welcome offer for new customers. So make sure that you follow these steps to get your free credit and that all-important 5% rakeback:
First Step to redeem a Stake.us bonus
Load up the Stake.us website from the browser of your computer or mobile. Just note that there isn’t any kind of Stake.us app and so you will have to use your mobile browser if you want to play from the convenience of a smartphone or a tablet.
Second Step of how to claim the Stake.us bonus
Click on the Register tab in the top-right of the Stake.us site to start setting up your customer account. Remember that you can only take advantage of the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code if you have never signed up to Stake.us before.
Third Step of how to get the Stake.us bonus
Fill in the registration form with personal details such as your email, state and date of birth. This information has to be correct as it will be checked later on as part of the verification process. Also create a unique username and a secure password. These will be used every time that you log into your account to get one of those daily login bonuses, so be sure to make a note of them somewhere.
Fourth Step of how to redeem a bonus drop at Stake.us
Click on the Code box and type in the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code. Failure to do so will mean that you miss out on this exclusive promo, so be sure to get it right.
Fifth Step of how to claim the Stake.us bonus
Submit your account creation request and once approved, you’ll get your welcome offer. The good news is that Stake.us usually approves the creation of new accounts instantly so you shouldn’t have to wait too long to get your free credit and to start playing.
Is Stake.us legal in the US
So the good news is that it’s perfectly legal to redeem a bonus drop code at Stake.us in the majority of states across the US. This is because Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t actually feature any form of real money gambling. Instead of this, you will be playing the brand’s online casino games with forms of virtual currency that have no actual value.
This means that Stake.us is legally allowed to operate in many more states than regular real money online casinos. Despite this, it’s worth noting that each state will have its own regulations about which sweepstakes casinos are allowed to operate within its borders. Here are the states that Stake.us currently doesn’t operate in:
● Vermont
● Michigan
● Kentucky
● Idaho
● Washington
● Nevada
● New York
Not only is Stake.us legal in the vast majority of states across the US, but it’s also a seriously secure sweepstakes gaming platform too. After all, the brand’s website features the latest SSL-level encryption technology that can adequately safeguard your personal details and any payments that you make. Plus it’s worth noting that there is a lengthy privacy policy in the website footer that gives you extra reassurances over how your data will be handled.
Finally, you should know that Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino brand that is committed to responsible gameplay. You can see evidence of this in the special Responsible Play tab in the site footer and clicking on this reveals how you can take a break in play or even completely exclude yourself from the gaming platform.
Does Stake.us pay real money
While you cannot directly win real money from sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us, these gaming platforms are set up in a way that enables you to redeem real-world prizes. This is despite the fact that sweepstakes casinos are legally obliged to let you play for free.
Such an arrangement might come as something of a shock for anyone who has had experience playing at regular casinos where you wager your own money and expect to win real money in return. As such, it shows that sweepstakes casinos can take a little bit of getting used to. So let’s have a closer look at how you can redeem real money prizes from Stake.us:
How to win money at Stake.us
It’s worth emphasizing the fact that you cannot directly win money at sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us, but instead you will be able to redeem real-world prizes. At Stake.us these prizes include everything from cryptocurrencies through to gift cards and branded merchandise. This is a far more varied line-up of prizes compared to some other sweepstakes casinos that are out there.
The redemption of prizes can only be done if you play with Stake Cash which is one of the forms of virtual currency featured at Stake.us. The other kind of virtual credit is called Gold Coins, and it’s worth having a look at how these virtual currencies work:
By looking at this table you will see that you can only redeem prizes if you play with the Stake Cash form of virtual credit at Stake.us. So once you have got some Stake Cash, you will need to use it rather than your own money to play the casino games in the sweepstakes more. But before you are ready to redeem any prizes, you will need to make sure that you have done the following:
● Meet the playthrough requirements: Stake.us will only let you redeem a prize if you have played through your Stake Cash a minimum of three times.
● Have the minimum redemption amount: You can only redeem a prize from Stake.us if you have the minimum amount of Stake Cash in your account. The good news is that you can check the Progress Bar in your account to see how much more Stake Cash you have to get before you can redeem a prize like cryptos, gift cards and so on.
● Have a verified account: You won’t be able to redeem any prizes unless your Stake.us account is fully verified, so it’s best to do this early on. The good news is that you should be able to verify your account by submitting a selfie and something like your driver’s license or a passport.
Stake.us payment methods
While sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us are legally obliged to let you play for free with no purchase necessary, you will be given the option to purchase more Gold Coins should you wish. These purchases can be made at Stake.us as a one off payment and you should find that the transactions will be processed instantly.
Remember that each purchase of Gold Coins may allow you to redeem a bonus drop at Stake.us that gives you a bonus amount of Stake Cash to play with. Plus it’s worth noting that the prize redemption speeds will vary according to whether you are redeeming cryptos, gift cards or merchandise. Cryptos will be paid back to your nominated crypto wallet, gift cards will be sent to the email address used on registration, while merchandise will be sent to the home address you provided upon setting up your account.
The brand also featured an impressive range of payment methods that you can use to make your purchases. Here is a quick overview of what’s on offer:
Games at Stake.us
Once you redeem a bonus drop code at Stake.us you will have plenty of options for putting all of that free credit to good use. This is because Stake.us has an expansive collection of well over 700 online casino games that makes it one of the largest sweepstakes casinos in the industry.
So which of these casino games should you be spending your free credit on? While everyone will have their own preferences, the follow table should give you a few ideas:
What’s best is the fact that not only does Stake.us feature casino games from leading developers like Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play, but it even has its own exclusive in-house games called Stake Originals. These include a variety of titles like Limbo, Crash and HiLo that offer you an innovative way to play while giving you the chance to win some impressive multipliers.
If you had to pick one game above the others at Stake.us, you might be tempted to go for Plinko. This is an innovative update on the classic Japanese game of Pachinko where a ball drops from the top of the screen to bounce off the pegs to land in one of the pockets at the bottom. Each pocket features a different multiplier that could boost how much of a payout of virtual credit you get.
The best thing about Plinko is the fact that you get to adjust the risk level as well as how many pegs feature in the game. This means that you can opt to minimize risk or aim to go for increased rewards. Perfect for every kind of casino gamer.
Does Stake.us have an app?
The good news is that it’s also pretty easy to redeem a bonus drop code at Stake.us from a smartphone or a tablet. While the brand doesn’t have its own app, it has made sure that its website is very mobile-friendly.
This means that you just have to load up the Stake.us site from the browser of your smartphone or tablet and look forward to playing from the small screen. A great choice for anyone who wants to play casino games online without having to download any software.
Stake.us customer support
If you have any problem in redeeming any bonus codes at Stake.us, you will be glad to know that this sweepstakes casino is more than happy to help its customers. The brand has a friendly and professional customer support team that is available at pretty much any time of the day or night.
The easiest way to get in touch with the Stake.us customer support team is to simply hit the live chat icon in the bottom-right of the brand’s homepage. This opens up a dialogue box where you can post your questions and expect to get an efficient and knowledgeable response.
Beyond this, you will find that the Stake.us customer service team can be contacted via its email address. This is support@stake.us and it could be worth checking out for any more complex queries.
Elsewhere you will find a comprehensive Help Center that contains a wide range of articles covering topics from verifying your account to redeeming your prizes. Finally, it’s worth noting that Stake.us might also be contactable on its social media channels at Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).
● Live chat
● Email support
● Help Center
● Social media
Conclusion - Redeem a bonus drop at Stake.us
This guide has shown you that it’s quick and easy to redeem a bonus drop code at Stake.us. Not only is there that exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code that unlocks a generous welcome offer, but you will find plenty more promos for existing customers too. All of these deals do a solid job in helping you play literally hundreds of casino games for free, and you might even get some handy rakeback too.
It’s important to remember that all sweepstakes casinos have to let people play for free and this means that each of these sites will have their own special offers. As such, it is definitely worth shopping around these different sweepstakes gaming platforms to find those brands who have the best deals for your gaming needs. But for now it’s clear that Stake.us has come up with some remarkable deals that should give you all of the reasons you need to give its sweepstakes casino a try.
Stake redeem bonus drop code FAQ
Is there a minimum age limit for playing at Stake.us?
Yes, you will have to be at least 21 years old to play at Stake.us and this information is something that will need to be checked and verified upon signing up. Just note that this age limit is a little higher than at some other sweepstakes casinos where you only have to be 18 years or older to play.
How do you verify an account at Stake.us?
This can be done simply by submitting a selfie and some form of government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or a passport. Be sure to contact the Stake.us customer support team if you have any problems with this process.
Can I get a no deposit bonus at Stake.us?
Yes, and each of the special offers at Stake.us can be considered to be a no deposit bonus. After all, because it is a sweepstakes casino it doesn’t have the capacity to accept your deposits and you will always be able to play for free at Stake.us.
Can I win real money with these Stake.us promos?
No, you cannot directly win money at Stake.us nor can you wager real money on the site’s casino games. Instead of this, you will be playing with virtual credit that has no cash value but the Stake Cash form of this virtual credit may be able to be redeemed for prizes.
Do these Stake.us promotions have any time limits?
Not explicitly, as it looks like each of these deals can be used indefinitely. Plus by looking through the brand’s terms and conditions, it seems that there is no expiry date for how long you get to use the Gold Coins or Stake Cash forms of virtual currency.
