How To Get Rid of Man Boobs and Gynecomastia: See How To Eliminate Them With NO Surgery

Everyone admires a "rich" female breast.

However, what happens when men's tities start to grow larger than normal?

Prior to anything else, let’s get this straight: Everyone - men and women - has breast tissue.

While in women this tissue expands and grows a lot, for men (even most) the breast tissue never expands.

Nevertheless, what happens and in some men, this tissue begins to develop?

Is it a serious condition?

How can you get rid of man boobs?

Is there a way to deal with it and if so, does it necessarily require an operation?

In this article, we see what "male tities" are and how one can get rid of them, through surgery, or with 100% natural non-invasive methods.

We have to mention that the man boobs - which in medical terminology are called "gynecomastia" - are indeed a condition/disease usually due to hormonal changes in the male organism, sometimes related to the administration of specific medications, or in other cases to an underlying medical condition.

In general, this particular condition seems to be quite annoying, causing embarrassment to men suffering from it, often leading to problems in their sexual relationships, loss of self-confidence, antisocial behavior, and even depression.

In any case, let's state at this point, that while this is a really extremely uncomfortable situation for a man, there is no need to stress and be ashamed.

In fact, it is worth saying that - even if you feel alone - you are not.

According to statistics, nowadays, almost sixty-five (65) percent of men suffer from gynecomastia.

In addition, if this is not a reason to feel better, then let's make it clear that there is a way to deal with it and not necessarily surgical.

There are various treatment options for this condition, which certainly also depend on the causes of the existing gynecomastia in each patient.

Our team has collected all the information we think you would like to have about this condition, from surgical operations to non-invasive treatment methods applied at home.

Possible exercises, nutritional advice, but also preventive treatments.

We have found the most effective one hundred (100%) percent natural nutritional supplements against gynecomastia (for prevention and treatment)

However, prior to going ahead, let's look at the phenomenon in detail and make available as much information as possible, on what it is/how it is caused/how it is treated/which possible risks it entails/and what the experts recommend.

“Man Boobs” - What they are (gynecomastia)

When we talk about gynecomastia we refer to the unwanted and abnormal enlargement of male tissue in the breast area.

This is a fairly large amount of fat accumulated in the male chest area, creating the effect of a woman's breast.

Is it dangerous ? Can you get rid of man boobs … and how ?

Gynecomastia - although not medically dangerous to a man's life or to general health - is a medical condition quite often leading to mental and emotional problems (such as increased anxiety, feelings of shame and embarrassment, lack of self-confidence and social withdrawal).

As already mentioned, gynecomastia is a swelling of the male breast tissue; however, it is completely harmless to health, a swelling completely benign.

The main cause of this breast development is the imbalance of estrogen and testosterone in the male body.

It is no coincidence that many athletes who use anabolic steroids face the problem of gynecomastia.

The use of various synthetic hormones (such as testosterone) and other anabolic steroids (as well as some SARMs) causes a serious disturbance in the hormonal balance of the user's body.

Usually, after such a cycle of strong chemical preparations a treatment cycle (PCT: Post Cycle Therapy) is also required.

Gynecomastia – What can cause it

Transient Neonatal Gynecomastia

Gynecomastia can occur in newborn boys.

This is a completely normal and non-worrying phenomenon, which is transient, disappearing within a few weeks.

This is because estrogen passes through the placenta from mother to baby.

Hormonal imbalance

As mentioned earlier, one of the most basic reasons for the manifestation of gynecomastia is the imbalance between sex hormones, that is, the male hormone (testosterone) and the female hormone (estrogen).

Estrogens - i.e. the female hormones (which are also present in the male body but in a smaller quantity - when they increase in quantity cause (among other things) the growth of breast tissue, what many call "man boobs".

We have to be clear at this point that all men produce some amount of estrogen, but they usually have much higher levels of testosterone (preventing estrogen from causing breast tissue to grow).

Nevertheless, a disturbance of this balance between sex hormones (for any reason) can cause the development of gynecomastia.

Some of these reasons may be hormone disruption during puberty and boy growth, advanced age and a natural decline in testosterone levels taking certain medications, abuse (alcohol, drugs, and pills) or even genetic reasons.

Obesity

It is true. Excess fat is another serious cause, leading to the development of mammary glands in men.

As we mentioned above, gynecomastia refers to the deposition of a large amount of fat in the breast area.

Increased body weight can also significantly increase estrogen levels, which are then likely to cause an increase in breast tissue.

People who are overweight, or obese, have an extremely increased chance of developing gynecomastia.

Serious diseases

Sometimes another serious health condition (such as kidney failure, liver disease, Klinefelter syndrome, or blood clots and infections in the testicles) may be responsible for the onset of gynecomastia.

Gynecomastia – How it is treated - How to Get Rid of Man Boobs

Although gynecomastia is not an immediately life-threatening condition for men, there is no way that a man feels comfortable with developing female breasts.

This makes perfect sense.

Besides, who really wants to go into a surgery if there is not really a serious health reason threatening its life?

No one really.

Gynecomastia can therefore be treated both with surgery and with conservative measures (medications, diet, exercise or taking special non-pharmaceutical supplements).

In any case, referring to "proper treatment" we must first thoroughly examine the underlying causes of man boobs, if it is a temporary and non-worrying disorder, or if it is a more permanent problem requiring another kind of treatment.

Certainly, the therapeutic path to be followed also relates to the size of the problem, as well as to the patient's desire and the state of his general health.

Conservative treatment includes systematic observation and careful monitoring of the patient's course, discontinuing the drugs causing the problem and medical guidance, proper diet, physical exercise, avoiding abuses and taking natural nutritional supplements fighting gynecomastia.

Prescription medications may be used to treat gynecomastia with a doctor's prescription.

These drugs aim to return estrogen to the patient's body in a normal proportion to testosterone levels.

On the other hand, there is always the immediately effective (but not bloodless) method of surgery, usually applied in cases of long-term gynecomastia, i.e. in difficult reversible conditions or even when prescribed medication not working.

The surgical treatment can be applied in the following three (3) ways:

Subcutaneous mastectomy (with or without skin excision).

Mastectomy with liposuction

Liposuction using ultrasound.

Gynecomastia – How it is diagnosed

To get rid of man boobs … you have to find out their cause.

Gynecomastia occurs when the breast tissue is diagnosed to have a diameter greater than zero point five (0.5) cm.