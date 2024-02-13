How To Get An LLC For A Non-USA Resident | Open LLC In The USA

Looking to start and operate a business in the US? Look no further than Firstbase.io . This platform offers a seamless solution that covers all aspects of launching and managing your company. From incorporating your business to staying compliant, Firstbase.io has got you covered.

Taxes as a Foreign-Owned LLC

Regardless of residency, every entrepreneur must file and pay federal taxes if their LLC conducts business in the United States. Most states impose similar tax requirements at the state level. The method of calculating these taxes can vary depending on how the LLC is structured.

The pass-through entity structure for single-member LLCs means that the owner's income tax returns will include all profits and losses. Citizens and resident aliens typically report this information on IRS Form 1040, while non-resident aliens must use IRS Form 1040NR.

Non-resident aliens must file two additional forms: Form 5472 and Form 1120. Although these forms are usually associated with corporations, foreign-owned entities must also submit them so the IRS can closely monitor their business activities. Even if a business has no income to report in a given year, these forms must be filed annually.

An LLC with multiple members will be treated as a partnership for tax purposes. As a result, the LLC must file Form 1065 and Schedule K-1 to report the profits and losses of each partner. These forms replace Forms 5472 and 1120.

If the LLC receives income from a US trade or business, it may also be required to complete additional forms such as 8804 and 8805. Each owner is responsible for reporting their share of profits on their tax returns.

Managing taxes as a foreign-owned LLC can be complex, so it's wise to seek guidance from a tax expert who can assist in navigating these matters effectively.

Who Can Own an LLC in the US?

The classification of individuals who are not United States citizens is wide-ranging. However, specific individuals are considered foreigners when establishing an LLC in the United States. Non-citizens can form an LLC if they reside in the United States or another country and meet the guidelines set forth by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to the IRS, anyone who isn’t a US citizen is referred to as an "alien." This term encompasses individuals who were born in a different country and don’t hold US citizenship.

It includes resident aliens who live in the United States and pass either the green card or substantial presence test. Both types of aliens are eligible to establish an LLC, with one key distinction being how taxes are paid.

To open a U.S. LLC, physical presence or residency within the United States isn’t required as long as all necessary steps are completed and online forms can be accessed.

However, owning an LLC doesn’t automatically grant permission for employment within the United States. To work legally, proper steps must be taken to obtain a visa and work authorization.

Why Choose an LLC?

Many people opt for LLCs because of the way they’re organized, making them a popular choice.

Asset protection

The primary attraction of an LLC is its ability to provide personal asset protection for the business proprietor. If your business becomes involved in a legal dispute, faces substantial financial obligations, or declares bankruptcy, your personal funds and possessions will not be utilized to satisfy these debts. This safeguard enables you to establish a business without assuming significant personal risk.

Simple maintenance

When maintaining a U.S. company, an LLC requires less effort than a US corporation or a c corporation. Unlike those structures, an LLC doesn't require the election of a board of directors, holding shareholder meetings, or recording meeting minutes.

Although there are other requirements for foreigners wanting to start an LLC, the paperwork and maintenance involved are significantly reduced compared to other business structures.

Economic access

Establishing an LLC in the United States presents a fantastic opportunity to join the largest economy in the world and tap into a vast market. Specific sectors can significantly benefit from having an official presence in the United States, adding credibility and enhancing business expansion and success.

LLC tax structure

Although LLCs retain certain advantages of corporations, such as asset protection, they can also take advantage of a taxation structure that allows for pass-through. This implies that any profits and losses linked to the business are passed on to the LLC members, thereby avoiding the issue of double taxation.

What State LLC Is Best for Non-US Citizens?

Delaware is frequently regarded as the most suitable state for individuals who aren’t US citizens to establish an LLC because of its favorable legal framework, advantageous tax policies, and the convenience it offers foreign owners in terms of management. Nevada and Wyoming are also viable alternatives, as they boast business-friendly environments that cater to non-US citizens.

How Do You Make Your Foreign-Owned Us LLC Tax-Free?

We trust that we haven't already bored you with our lengthy speech. If you still need clarification after reading this, we can offer a few handy tricks to help you avoid paying taxes for your US LLC.

Here are some key points to remember to prevent triggering any tax responsibilities imposed by the US government:

Avoid hiring employees or engaging exclusive contractors within the United States

Ensure that members of your LLC are not U.S. persons

Limit your residence in the United States to less than 120 days per year



Please note that while these recommendations are generally applicable, seeking advice from a US accountant or attorney specializing in international taxation for complex situations is advisable.

How to Open an LLC for Non-US Residents – FAQs

Do Foreign Company Owners Pay Us Taxes?

Absolutely, every Limited Liability Company (LLC) established within the United States must fulfill all federal and state income tax obligations related to their business. This also encompasses personal income taxes, irrespective of whether individuals are usually not mandated to file taxes in the United States.

All supplementary filing prerequisites that U.S. business proprietors must adhere to, such as submitting an annual report, are equally relevant.

Can I Work for Myself if I Start an LLC in the US?

To work legally in the United States, adhering to the established regulations, including acquiring a green card or work authorization and visa, is necessary. Having ownership of an LLC simply grants you the ability to pursue employment within the country and fulfill all necessary procedures for residency.

Can Foreigners Start an LLC in the US?

Certainly! The United States allows anyone to establish an LLC. However, the specific procedures and tax obligations will depend on factors such as your residency status, citizenship, and the number of owners involved in the business. Forming an LLC doesn’t grant automatic permission for the owner to relocate here for business purposes.

How Long Does It Take To Form an LLC as a Non-resident, and What Is the Cost Involved?

The duration and expenses of establishing an LLC for a non-resident vary based on the registration state. Typically, it takes several days to a few weeks, encompassing payments for formation fees, legal charges, and filing fees.

Do I Need an SSN to Open an LLC Bank Account?

Usually, individuals who are not citizens of the United States don’t require a Social Security Number (SSN) to establish an LLC bank account.

Without an SSN, one can utilize their Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) as an alternative. Nevertheless, if you meet the criteria and acquire an SSN, it can be used in place of the ITIN when setting up a bank account for your LLC.

Bottom Line

Creating an LLC as a non-US citizen can be a savvy move for breaking into the American market or safeguarding your assets. By adhering to the guidelines provided in this manual, you can confidently navigate through the legal requirements, taxation procedures, and administrative tasks.

It's crucial to consult with legal and financial professionals with expertise in international business. This will ensure that you’re well-informed at every stage of decision-making.

While establishing an LLC for non-residents may require some initial effort, the long-term advantages of limited liability protection, tax benefits, and access to the US market make it a worthwhile pursuit for your business aspirations.

