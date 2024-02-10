This guide provides instructions on placing bets on the upcoming Super Bowl in North Carolina this month, considering that regulated online sports betting won't be available until March.
The introduction of online betting in North Carolina coincides with a month after the traditional peak of sports events in the US. Currently, residents are required to visit physical retail locations to wager on their favorite teams and outcomes. Given this situation, OutlookIndia offers a step-by-step guide on how North Carolina residents can bet on the Super Bowl on February 11th comfortably from their homes or while on the go.
For a considerable period, offshore sportsbooks have served as a reliable and secure alternative for bettors in NC and other states where the legalization of sports betting is still under discussion.
These offshore platforms not only cater to customers from any US state but also provide enhanced odds on familiar markets, along with offering exclusive Super Bowl proposition bets.
Best Betting Sites for Super Bowl LVIII 2024 from North Carolina
Best North Carolina Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim Up to $1,000 in Bonuses (50% Deposit Match)
When it comes to selecting the best offshore sportsbooks for the Super Bowl, particularly focusing on NFL betting choices and customer rewards, OutlookIndia suggests BetOnline as the top recommendation among the myriad options available.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in North Carolina
Prepare for the Super Bowl by taking advantage of BetOnline's sportsbook bonuses.
New customers from North Carolina can access up to $1,000 in free bets. Discover how to unlock these bonuses, and how to bet on the Super Bowl from North Carolina below.
1. Join BetOnline
Please visit BetOnline using the provided link as your first step.
Residents of North Carolina and individuals throughout the United States are welcome to register. Additionally, those residing in states with existing regulations can still engage in betting while traveling to areas where restrictions are still in place.
2. Deposit
The introductory sports betting bonus operates by providing a 50% match on the initial amount you deposit.
For new players, the highest bonus attainable is $1,000, requiring an initial deposit of $2,000 to fully capitalize on it.
Nevertheless, the bonus is applicable even with the smallest deposit, starting from $55.
3. Bet on the Super Bowl in North Carolina
Upon completion of the setup, you'll promptly discover a plethora of choices available for Super Bowl betting.
Select the NFL option to unveil a comprehensive array of markets and corresponding odds.
Opt for the Super Bowl bet you wish to make, determine your desired wager amount, and then press the 'place bet' button.
Displayed above is an illustration showcasing a sample betslip, serving as a mere representation of the diverse array of game and player props available for exploration.
BetOnline has elevated its Super Bowl offerings to unprecedented levels, presenting exclusive markets that set it apart from other platforms.
Among our preferred features is BetOnline's same game parlay building, complemented by a user-friendly interface facilitating the seamless assembly of multiple selections simultaneously.
For those seeking optimal betting strategies or requiring clarification on market terminology, refer to our comprehensive guide on Super Bowl betting.
Advantages to Using Offshore Sportsbooks in North Carolina
Let's revisit the reasons why we suggest offshore sportsbooks as the preferred option for individuals residing in North Carolina.
1. Bet From Anywhere in North Carolina
Residents in North Carolina must visit one of the three physical retail locations to place their bets until online sports betting becomes available on March 11th.
Utilizing offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline, individuals can engage in betting from various locations through their sports betting app. This includes the convenience of betting at home, in a bar, or while attending a friend's watching party.
2. Super Bowl Prop Bets Exclusive to Offshore Sportsbooks
Curious about placing a wager on Taylor Swift's presence at the event or predicting the Gatorade hue used to douse the victorious coach after the Super Bowl?
These unique betting options are not typically available on conventional platforms.
3. Improved Odds Means Better Winnings
By opting for offshore sportsbooks, you can access more favorable odds for the same markets available on typical websites. This translates to increased winnings in the event of a successful wager.
4. Wide Range of Payment Options
BetOnline functions as a cryptocurrency wagering platform, allowing users to utilize well-known digital coins for both depositing funds and placing bets.
All credit and debit cards
Cashiers checks
Money order
Bank transfer
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Ethereum
Litecoin
Ripple
Cardano
Binance
Dogecoin
Tether
Latest Super Bowl Bowl Odds
Moneyline:
- 49ers: -128
- Chiefs: +108
Over/Under:
- Over 47.5: -109
- Under 47.5: -111
Spread:
- 49ers -2: (-110)
- Chiefs +2: (-110)
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.