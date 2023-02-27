How To Amplify Mercury's Influence In Astrology

The prince of planets, Mercury, also known as Budh in Vedic astrology, rules over your ability to speak, reason, and communicate as well as your digestive, neurological, and skin systems. Unfortunately, some of us are trapped with weak (malefic) Mercury that can have a detrimental impact on our lives because it is a neutral planet whose effects on your life rely on the alignment of the other planets in your horoscope, according to the Best Astrologer in India. Fortunately, there are various ways to strengthen weak Mercury and undo any negative effects it may have on you.

1. Dress in green:

Green colours strengthen Mercury's abilities. To sway the earth in your favour, dress in green—green shirts, slacks, dresses, bangles, and other accessories. Wednesdays, the day of the week that in Vedic astrology corresponds to Mercury, will see the greatest impact of green.

2. Put on an emerald stone;

This stone is lucky for Mercury. An emerald, sometimes known as a Panna stone, can increase your self-confidence and sharpen your focus and concentration. Wear the stone on your little finger on the right hand for males and the left hand for women in a gold or silver ring.

3. Give to charities:

In astrology, giving is a potent way to carry out good deeds. Donate only what you are able to since your motivation for doing so is more significant than the sum of money you give or the number of items you send. Giving out green products, like clothing, food, and particularly mung beans, will win Mercury's favour.

4. Recite a Mercury Mantra:

The fastest and simplest way to please the planet is to recite a Budh Mantra. Although there are other mantras with various instructions, "om brom breem brom sah budhaye namah" is the most straightforward. Each morning, recite the mantra after taking a bath to counteract the effects of weakened Mercury or to increase the impact of a charitable act.

5. Save important transactions for Wednesdays:

Mercury is at his sharpest on Wednesdays. The day will be better for communication, fast thinking, and work success, so save your most crucial business-related activities for it. Your rational thinking will be sharp and you will be able to gather thoughts and information readily while Mercury is strong, according to the Best Astrologer in Kolkata.

6. Adopt a Wednesday fast;

Wednesday full or partial fasts greatly increase Mercury's potential. A fast will cleanse your body and alleviate the issue because low Mercury can contribute to indigestion and other diet-related problems. Consume only at night or in the early morning when the sun is down, and eat a lot of mung bean-based foods. On this day, eliminate all salt from your meals and beverages.

7. Increase your intake of vegetables:

Eat plenty of greens to strengthen your Mercury. Vegetables and other plant-based foods should make up the majority of your diet, especially on Wednesdays. Wheat, barley, and mint all have a strong influence on how strong Mercury is in your horoscope.

8. Feed green foods to animals:

Mercury is appeased by kindness and generosity toward animals. Give goats and cows spinach leaves or green grass, and give soaked mung beans to birds. Additionally, you can feed monkeys a type of cane sugar known as jaggery. Mercury also considers feeding insects and fish to be a nice deed.

9. Organize your thoughts twice a day by meditating for 20 minutes on a mantra:

Your ability to make decisions will be aided by concentrating and letting go of your worries, which is hindered by weak Mercury. Regular yoga and breathing practises can also help you focus and open yourself up to Mercury's positive effects.

10. Be kind to kids:

Show kindness to all kids you come across. Mercury is a young, dynamic planet that symbolises young children and values kindness to the underprivileged, through the eyes of the Best Astrologer in India. Even if they are unrelated to you, give all children advice, tales, food, and gifts.