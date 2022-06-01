How the NFT Marketplace of FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Could Rival Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC)

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may now be as large as the global fine art market according to a recent study by Chainalysis, which reports that the total NFT sales on the Ethereum blockchain alone exceeded $41 billion in 2021. For reference, the traditional art markets were valued at $50 billion back in 2020.

Considering that this metric does not include markets apart from Ethereum such as Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL) upon which the hugely popular SolSea marketplace platform is built. Add newcomers like FIREPIN Token (FRPN) into the mix, and it's hard to tell just how big the NFT industry has become in the year 2022.

Polygon (MATIC) Is A Layer 2 Scaling Solution Built on Ethereum

Polygon (MATIC) is the utility and governance token for the Polygon layer 2 scaling solution built on the Ethereum network. Layer 2 scaling solutions exist in parallel to the main Ethereum network to provide a much faster and lower-cost option for users building and deploying smart contracts.

One of the more controversial aspects of the network is the fact that being built on Ethereum, the popularity of layer 2 protocols (similar to surges in use caused by DeFi protocols built on Ethereum) can have a directly negative impact on the performance of the Ethereum network at times.

Developers can produce smart contracts to deploy child chains and tokens, decentralized applications and protocols, NFTs, and more. Polygon NFTs can be purchased on some of the largest and most popular NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.

Recently support for Polygon-based NFTs was announced for social media network Instagram, and in April 2022 Crypto.com NFT marketplace platform added support also.

Popular NFT Marketplace SolSea Was Built on Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is the token of the Solana blockchain’s ecosystem. It is the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization and like Polygon (MATIC), the addition of Solana (SOL) NFTs to Instagram was announced recently by Meta.

Solana is a blockchain network for creating and releasing programmable smart contracts, similar to how the Ethereum blockchain works and it offers benefits to creators over Ethereum like faster transaction speeds and reduced gas fees.

One of the most successful NFT marketplaces is also built on Solana, SolSea. SolSea features exclusive NFTs which can only be purchased on the platform upon release, as well as unlockable NFT content for existing NFT holders. Unlike OpenSea, SolSea only lists NFTs built on the Solana network and it does not have multichain support.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Will Fund Metaverse Development With Its Novel NFT Marketplace

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is the cryptocurrency of FIREPIN, a DAO-governed project with a novel NFT marketplace and swapping protocol which it will use to attract a community and fund the development of metaverse gaming. These games will be developed by an in-house gaming studio, in addition to FIREPIN providing funding such as grants to third-party developers.

The NFT marketplace of FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is unique for several reasons. For one, it has multichain support, meaning that NFTs from different blockchains can be sent to the FIREPIN NFT marketplace. Secondly, unlike other NFT marketplaces, you can use existing NFTs to mint “child NFTs” that can be exchanged using FIREPIN’s Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) shows great potential and the cryptocurrency is currently in its final presale stage which will conclude on June 24, 2022, and the total supply is capped at 100 billion FIREPIN Token (FRPN).

Many Consider Next Gen NFT Cryptocurrencies Preferable To Ethereum

The popularity of NFTs appears to be an enduring one, with new projects coming out regularly which push the market to new heights. The majority of these popular NFTs appear to come out on Ethereum however increasing gas fees and transaction times on the network have made it less desirable to both collectors and creators, leading many to seek new solutions such as Polygon (MATIC) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN).

