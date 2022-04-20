How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression

Vijayalakshmi Silks, the choice of silk connoisseurs across the country, has recently turned a page in its incredible 100-year-old journey with a brand-new identity and brand strategy - in partnership with Don’t Be Content.

‘Rediscover Silk Heritage. Rediscover Vijayalakshmi Silks.’ With this powerful brand mission statement, Don’t Be Content conceptualised and designed the brand identity that embraces the brand’s traditional moorings, and takes its legacy forward. The new logo is a stylised interpretation of the kamala (lotus), the flower that adorns Goddess Lakshmi, its 8 petals portraying the 8th Ashtalaskhmi - Vijayalakshmi. Purple the colour of royalty and grandeur; and gold, the essence of timelessness, come together to define the brand’s artistic nuances.

Carving a brand new identity

With the new identity in place, Don’t Be Content (DBC) worked closely with the brand to give it a new expression. Always respected for sterling quality, Vijayalakshmi Silks, which begun way back in 1920, now has a new look and feel that appeals not just to its multi-generational loyal customer base, but the contemporary Indian woman and her Gen Z sensibilities. The carefully thought-through strategy saw the brand finding place in new media with campaigns that reflect a wondrous blend of modern ethos and design with core traditional elements playing peek-a-boo and bringing alive an effervescent vibe.

With social media and strategically driven influencer marketing Don’t Be Content engaged promising Kannada actors to be part of the brand campaign. The influencers took Vijayalakshmi’s famed silken drapes and redefined the silks to create enchanting canvases where modernity meshed beautifully with timeless elegance. These wondrous style statements were harnessed on social media for the launch of their new store at Malleshwaram and helped shape the brand’s new persona, while paying homage to all it stood for down the ages.

Never content, hungry for more

Other than Vijayalakshmi Silks, Don’t Be Content today has partnerships with over 20 brands across myriad categories, including fashion & lifestyle, food & beverage, child and parenting, health & wellness, architecture & design, and money & banking. Clients down the years include Amul, Cadbury, Cleartrip, Freshmenu, Forever 21, Lifestyle, Max, Organic India, Roposo, Saffola, Tanishq, Titan, TVS, Van Heusen, Vijayalakshmi Silks and a few emerging D2C brands. In recent years, DBC has built partnerships outside India, and today counts Accelerated Growth, a leading financial services organization based in Chicago as one of its key clients.

Listed among the 15 best content agencies in India (https://bit.ly/35kg4IB), what started as a two-member team in 2015 comprising the founders, Shveta Sahu, former brand head of marquee titles at India Today; and Manjira Dutta, former editor of leading lifestyle magazines at India Today, DBC today has a supporting co-founder in seasoned brand strategist Akash Sahu, and a team of 25 plus professionals based in Bangalore and Delhi.

