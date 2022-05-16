How Team Innovation Turned The Tables During Lockdown When The Entire Entertainment Industry Was Shut

Make hay while the sun shines brightly, and Team Innovation exactly knows how to exemplify this saying. They can be easily synonymous with the word "ceaseless," and why not? During a lockdown when the whole entertainment industry was facing a downfall, Team Innovation bounced back with flying colours. In fact, they created milestones during each of the lockdowns.

Team Innovation is already a prominent nightlife event company in Mumbai, but after the first lockdown, it decided to expand its spectacular experience to Goa too. Already known for its buoyant parties and spirited aura, Team Innovation added magic to Goa with their electrifying acts. They flawlessly took over Goa's top nightclubs. Their Goa dairies include events with AP Dhillon, B Praak, Harrdy Sandhu, Jubin Nautiyal, Darshan Raval, Farhan Akhtar Live, Lucky Ali, Vini Vici and many more.

Team Innovation was taking over Goa with their acts and then the second lockdown happened. And as soon as the restrictions of the second lockdown were lifted, Team Innovation entered Hyderabad with their wave of vigour. They offered staggering acts that made Hyderabadis go bonkers. Events like B Praak at Prism Club, DJ Chetas live at Artistry, Jubin Nautiyal Live at Artistry and events with other artists like Armaan Malik, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and many more make it to their Hyderabad diaries.

Only when everything was going amazing and Team Innovation was building its empire stronger, Omicron Variant hit and slowed the expansion of the event company.

But they came back tougher and targeted their next city, Pune. Being a huge hub of students and youngsters, Team Innovation's thundering acts set their foot firmly in Pune. Events like Harrdy Sandhu at the Biggest Holi Festival and events with other renowned artists like AP Dhillon, DJ Chetas and many more made it to Team Innovation's Pune 2022 events.

This event company is one of those to do such big acts in India. They are currently operating in six top-tier cities of India, viz., Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa and Delhi. Team Innovation is also expanding to Dubai and Australia.

Team Innovation primarily focuses on curating unique and innovative trends and serving its clients with the best nightlife experiences. They have offered numerous mind-blowing acts to date and we hope they will continue too.