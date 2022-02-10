How Sunny Nehra Became A World-Class Master In So Many Different IT Domains

It’s very hard to find a person like Sunny Nehra who holds top IT certifications in so many different IT domains like Cyber Security, Penetration Testing, Digital Forensics, Networking, IT auditing, Security Assessment and many more covering conceptual, practical, industrial as well as legal aspects related to IT.

Sunny has become a first choice of many law enforcement agencies when it comes to breaking highly complex cyber cases as well as for cyber consultancy. In fact, he is a digital forensic analyst in many of the topmost cases being handled by specialised police units and top law enforcements. But the question is, how did Sunny become an expert in not just one but multiple IT domains that too gaining a top-level skillset?

This has been a common question among his followers and viewers. Since very young age Nehra was interested not just in developing applications but also in reverse engineering the applications to test how they could be hacked into and the right techniques which should be used to fix the loopholes in those applications to avoid their exploitation. This indirectly helps one to build a secure application. He started coding at very less age and kept honing up his overall tech skills side by side to achieve his goal of becoming a world class ethical hacker.

According to Nehra, in today’s scenario the young beginners must start with programming languages which have a strong online discussion community, huge pre-available code libraries, online platforms to host self-created projects and comparatively easier to start with. The reason being the youngsters are very curious about development things and after spending some time in learning, at a certain stage they want to build up their applications or tools and are very eager to try out impressive practical stuff. A strong helpful community, the pre-available code libraries that can do complex tasks and can be integrated in their basic or starting projects along with some good platforms to host, discuss and get appreciations help in creating a cycle for them where they don’t get bored of just merely coding, helps them understand how huge things can be created from an extensive learning, helps them realise where they are at the day considering their skillset and where they have to be in order to fulfil their development goals, keeps them remain in a loop of interest and hard-work and so over the time keeps honing up their skills.

Nehra doesn’t believe in just getting practical knowledge and trying out hacks but also in very depth understanding and conceptual knowledge about every topic he studies. To hone up his conceptual understanding not only he studied a lot but also created accounts on several forums both public ones and those hidden on darknet to enrich discussion and debating experience. He says sometimes on some discussion we should have an anonymous account which gives us a free hand and more comfortable zone to have discussion at any level, in the best way we want to without bothering about our image or reputation. He enjoys it when someone asks him some out-of-the-box questions and that has been one of the main reasons behind creation of Hacks and Security YouTube channel. He himself wants the viewers to raise depth questions which would force him to research more and hone up his concepts and understanding of the topics further.

According to Nehra, one of the mistakes youngsters nowadays do is just hurriedly going for business or professional level to make some bucks without having a strong base of knowledge and skills in a given domain, a mistake or say a choice which he did not opt for. He moved to prepare for top level certifications at last when he had gained enough knowledge and experience related to tech aspects and further wanted to prepare himself for industrial aspects. Many of the top certifications focus on the industrial terminology, implementations and overall IT handling in industrial environment. To understand the value of team work and learn handling of a full-fledged team meant to sort out any level of IT related tasks, Nehra keeps himself busy with some or other project that requires a dedicated team and well-planned strategy for its fulfilment. If someone wants to be skilled enough in cyber security, wants to enrich his/her IT related concepts and knowledge, wants to pursue their career in IT, wants to prepare for top IT certifications it’s advisable that you follow Sunny Nehra as well as Hacks and Security.