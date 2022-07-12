How Sarbjeet Kaur AKA Sara Khippal Is Managing To Be An Air Hostess & Bhangra Sensation At The Same Time

Why settle for less when you have the whole sky to explore? Sarbjeet Kaur, an air hostess spends most of her time travelling and touching the sky. But at the same time, she's also putting a major part of her energy into fulfilling her dream.

Sarbjeet who is a trained dancer co-owns a company named Pure Bhangra that manages performing artists, celebrity performers and runs a team of Gidha dancers. Through Pure Bhangra, Sarbjeet is not just promoting the traditional dance of Punjab but is also helping many Punjabi dancers live their passion.

As the co-owner of a reputed company like Pure Bhangra, Sarbjeet is spreading the vibrant colours of Punjab's culture worldwide. She occasionally organises Bhangra fests where her team of dance performers flaunt their talent in full galore. Earlier in 2020 while organising one such event in the Middle East, Sarbjeet said, "The Punjabi tradition, the culture and the fun will be observed in the event. As mentioned that it is the biggest Punjabi concert in the Middle East, the audience will be enthralled with the performances. It would be the biggest show of dance and fun and I feel that people in more and more numbers should visit."

Sarbjeet Kaur is a rage on social media as Sara Khippal. Her dance videos on Instagram go viral instantly and there are thousands of Punjabis who look up to her talent. Pure Bhangra also has a fan following of lakhs which constantly looks forward to new updates and announcements.

Managing so many things together while being an air hostess is something not easy at all. Talking about how she manages it, Sarbjeet earlier said, “It is definitely tough to manage both but I am used to it now. One is my career and other one is my passion. I cannot skip my passion for profession and vice versa.”