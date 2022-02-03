How Sahil Khanna Is Helping Thousands Of Students With His Courses

Sahil Khanna, a digital marketer and entrepreneur from India has been consistently putting out content that help entrepreneurs around the globe. With his passion for marketing, he's helped more than a million people reach their true potential.

Sahil Khanna is a passionate, creative entrepreneur with an engineering background. He's the founder of Lapaas and Intellectual Indies. Over a million+ people so far have realised their true potential through his digital marketing content that inspired them to take risks to achieve success.

He launched his SEO course in 2020 and got astonishing results. He provided his lifelong learning of SEO for FREE. Yes, you heard that right, he provided his first edition of the SEO course totally free of cost and now it is available at a very nominal price.

This SEO course is easy to follow and understand.as it is designed for beginners. You'll get all the information you need about search engines from A-Z, what they look for on a page or blog post (or any other content) and how to optimise your site/blog posts so that Google likes them better than others and more

Why struggle to learn on your own when you can have an expert teach it all? He knows what makes sense for beginners and experts as well. His course starts with the most basic information, so even if this is something new there's no guesswork involved.

The platform makes all information required to learn about SEO available. Their course will have students ranging from beginners who are just getting started with search engine optimization, or experts looking for new techniques.

With their practical assignments throughout each lesson and an emphasis on self-paced learning, it works perfectly well for thr beginners. The programme has got something that's perfect for everyone irrespsctive of their expertise level. We make sure every single one gets feedback often enough until finally feeling confident when talking openly during group projects.

You don't need any previous experience or knowledge in SEO. All you'll need is a computer, internet connection and some openness to learn about this exciting field of work.

Lapaas Digital is a well-established digital marketing agency that has been operating since 2011. Their main objective has always been to help our clients grow their business by providing them with the best possible solutions for both online and offline campaigns so they can reach new heights in no time.

A leading company like Lapaas knows how important it truly is to work together as partners on this journey of success which starts at home first. Because without strong foundations everything else would crumble apart quickly enough, right? Lapaas puts emphasis not only on following the latest trends but also on focusing equally on fundamentals of the subject.