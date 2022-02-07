Monday, Feb 07, 2022
How Saas Startup Hiver Is Simplifying Customer Service Delivery

Niraj Ranjan Rout, Founder & CEO, Hiver

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 2:34 pm

Hiver is a customer service solution built for Google Workspace that helps teams collaborate in a fast and efficient manner. It's the most frictionless, natural way for teams to handle customer email communication as it works right inside Gmail.

Here is an exclusive interview with Niraj Ranjan Rout, Founder, and CEO of Hiver, the world’s first help desk built for Google workspace.

Please brief us about the solutions you provide to your customers and how they get value out of it

Hiver offers teams the simplest way to offer outstanding, personalized customer service. As a customer service solution built on Gmail, Hiver is intuitive, super easy to learn, and delightful to use. Hiver is used by thousands of teams at some of the best known companies in the world to provide attentive, empathetic and human service to their customers at scale.

With Hiver, teams can assign, track, and work together on customer emails. They can also run the most advanced customer support workflows using automations and deep dive into team performance through real-time analytics. 

The biggest advantage with Hiver is that it makes delivering customer service extremely simple for teams. Since Hiver brings all the power functionalities of a helpdesk within Gmail, teams don’t have to learn one more software and find it extremely easy to use.

How does your tool help companies collaborate?

Hiver enables teams to work together on customer emails arriving in inboxes such as support@, invoices@ and help@. When teams use Hiver, they don’t have to depend on CCs or forwards to collaborate in Gmail. Instead, team members can loop in their colleagues on customer queries, provide detailed context on customer issues, and have back and forth internal discussions via Email Notes.

Hiver also offers other functionalities that enable faster collaboration – the ability to assign emails, share email drafts with colleagues, and save canned email responses, all of which enables teams to provide faster support to customers.

How can collaboration tools help fix the challenges of remote working and help team coordination better?

We’ve all seen how important collaboration tools are at addressing remote work challenges. If you take Hiver, enabling team collaboration is one of its core offerings.Many customer support teams that work remotely use our product because it provides a 360 degree view of what's happening across the team. Managers and supervisors can find out who is working on what customer query and get to know the status of every query -- all in real-time. They can also easily assign customer queries as tasks and track every single one of them until the point of resolution. When there’s complete visibility across the team, you don’t have to worry about customer emails going missing.

 Hiver also enables seamless collaboration between team members as they can have quick contextual discussions with chat-style Notes embedded next to customer emails. This helps them do away with the confusing email back and forths.

What is your business model? 

Hiver functions on a software-as-a-service model. Our product has been built for low-touch, self-serve onboarding, and almost all our customers have been onboarded with zero or very little hand holding.
We provide prospective customers a 14-day trial. After the free trial, we offer various pricing plans depending on the feature requirements. 

What is the roadmap for the company for the year 2022?

As far as our future roadmap is concerned, we want to go omnichannel. We are looking at adding more channels within Gmail to help our customers serve their customers better.

How different is your product from competition?

What makes Hiver different from most of the other conventional helpdesk tools is that it simplifies delivering customer service. Hiver is extremely easy to use because it works within Gmail and more importantly, fits intuitively within Gmail’s User Interface. That means support teams don’t have to deal with extensive onboarding, complicated workflows, or alien interfaces, and can focus completely on creating delightful experiences for their customers.

Another huge advantage with using a solution like Hiver is that it empowers teams to deliver empathetic and personalized customer service. Unlike most helpdesk solutions, Hiver does not turn customer queries into tickets. This approach ensures that frontline agents don’t look at real customer problems and issues as just random ticket numbers. Instead, they get to truly understand the problem at hand (in a more contextual manner) and the customer better, and have more human conversations.

Also, unlike some of the other helpdesk products that are strictly meant for support, Hiver is a horizontal product that neatly fits into the workflow of all teams - right from sales, support, accounts, finance to HR.

Can you list down a few of your notable clients?

At present, we cater to over 1,500 customers across 30 countries (US, UK, Australia, and Germany among others). Some of our notable customers include Harvard University, Canva, UpWork, Vacasa, Flexport, and Gong.

