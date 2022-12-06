How Presale Coins Like Dogeliens Compare To Other Coins, With Dogecoin And Stellar

In recent years, we have seen tremendous growth in the measurable cryptocurrency business. Every week a new cryptocurrency is launched in the cryptocurrency market. On the other hand, the existence of a large number of different tokens can make investors confused about which crypto to buy.



In this article, we provide an overview of trending cryptocurrencies for beginners such as Dogeliens (DOGET), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Stellar (XLM).



Dogeliens Presale Continues To Create A Strong Buzz In The Crypto Market

Dogeliens is a new DeFi meme coin on the BNB smart chain with significant sales momentum. DOGET is the native token used in the Puptopia ecosystem for payments. Dogelien ecosystem includes the Spaceship, Barkington University, and Puppy Store.



The community members can avail of attractive incentives, exclusive rewards, and early access to products. Finally, Pupstore offers a unique shopping experience to make purchases. Investors can make use of its attractive presale event and purchase their coins using Wall Connect or MetaMask.



When a user purchases Tokens using ETH, BNB, or USDT, they are eligible to receive an attractive bonus of 10%, 22%, and 18% respectively. Also, if a user registers for a new account and purchases within 5 minutes, they are eligible to receive a bonus of 45% of the total coins purchased. For instance, if you purchase DOGET worth $100 you can get coins worth $45 as a bonus into your wallet.



If you prefer the platform to your friend, you can get $50 worth of coins credited to your wallet. After their first purchase, if a user plan to buy for the second time, they will receive a 75% bonus, third-time purchasers receive a 100% bonus and fourth-time purchasers receive a 125% bonus for the total coins purchased.



Each transaction is subject to a 10% tax, while 7% coins are earmarked for the growth and development of its platform and 3% is contributed towards charities such as NGOs. The platform launch is phased into 6 areas that include the generation of Tokens, audits, advertisements, NFT launch, market expansion activities, and integration into the Metaverse platform. Currently, there are $25 billion in Tokens in circulation. Among the total, 15% is specified for revenue initiatives, 20% for marketing and liquidity, 30% for presale events, and 35% for product development.



Dogecoin Is All Set To Adopt The Proof-Of-Stake Protocol For Its Dogechain Network

Dogecoin is based on the popular internet word "doge" and uses a Shiba Inu image as its logo. The open-source digital currency was created in December 2013 by Billy Marcus of Portland, Oregon, and Jackson Palmer of Sydney, Oregon. The popularity of the coin soared after Tesla CEO Elon Musk declared it as his favourite crypto coin.



It uses a Proof-of-Work consensus protocol and uses Scrypt technology. The native Token is DOGE and was mainly used as a reward system for creating or sharing high-quality content on Reddit and Twitter. The most unique feature of Dogecoin is that it does not have a supply limit. Currently, there are $132.67 billion in coins in circulation.



According to reports, Dogechain is all set to move to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism after the launch of its smart contracts platform. The PoS update will allow veDC Tokens to be issued and locked. This allows users to block Dogechain Tokens (DC) and reward 1:1 on veDC.



Stellar Enters Into A Partnership With Gmo-Z.Com For Regulating Digital Assets For Jpy And Usd

Stellar is a decentralized peer-to-peer network founded in 2014 by The Stellar Development Foundation founders Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim. The network connects financial systems around the world and provides protocols for payment providers and financial institutions.



It uses distributed ledger technology for payments and is controlled by its community. The native Token is known as XLM or Lumens, it has a maximum supply of $50 billion with a circulating supply of $26 billion. According to reports, the first regulated digital assets in Japanese Yen (JPY) and trusted digital assets in U.S. dollar (USD) are now available on Stellar.



GMO-Z.com and Stellar Development Foundation have entered a partnership to create GYEN. This partnership will allow users to trade blockchain networks through Stellar’s established and proven global seamlessly and cost-effectively, using GYEN and ZUSD for instant, borderless transactions.



To Conclude…

The rise of presale is truly one to get your teeth stuck into. To find out more about the platform and how you can get involved today, click the links below!

Learn more about the Dogeliens Token:

Presale: https://ufo.dogeliens.io

Website: http://dogeliens.io/



