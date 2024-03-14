How A Non-US Resident Can Get An EIN Number In 2024

To comply with regulations, any business that has registered employees in the U.S. as a partnership, multi-member LLC (Limited Liability Company), or corporation must possess an EIN. Foreign companies operating within the U.S., whether involved in e-commerce or acting as Amazon seller, must obtain an EIN for income reporting and tax payment purposes.

>> Get an EIN Number With BusinessRocket >>

EIN vs. SSN vs. ITIN

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issues various types of federal tax ID numbers, including the Employer Identification Number (EIN), Social Security Number (SSN), and Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). However, eligibility criteria for these numbers vary.

Employer Identification Number (EIN)

When a business owner lacks an ITIN or SSN, they rely on an EIN for tax purposes. When importing goods into the United States, business owners must present an Employer Identification Number if they don’t possess an ITIN or SSN.

EINs are used for:

Submitting business tax returns

Establishing a business bank account

Handling payroll tax withholding, reporting, and payments

Establishing business credit for streamlined funding access

The EIN application (Form SS-4) requires the name and Taxpayer Identification Number (SSN, ITIN, or EIN) of the "responsible party" who oversees, manages, or directs the entity. This individual must be a person, not a business entity.

Social Security Numbers (SSN)

The Social Security Numbers serve as unique tax identification numbers that are specifically designated for U.S. citizens and individuals living in its territories. Note that foreign nationals aren’t eligible to obtain an SSN. For U.S. citizens, obtaining an SSN involves submitting IRS Form SS-5 for consideration and approval.

Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

The IRS issues ITINs to individuals who must have a U.S. taxpayer identification number but aren’t eligible to obtain a Social Security Number. An ITIN allows individuals, including residents and nonresident aliens, to comply with federal tax laws, such as filing tax returns and making tax payments. To apply for an ITIN, individuals must submit IRS Form W-7.

>> Start Using BusinessRocket >>

Steps for Obtaining an EIN Number as a Non-U.S. Resident

Step 1: Determine Your Eligibility for an EIN Number as a Non-U.S. Resident

Prior to submitting an application for an Employer Identification Number (EIN), fulfill the necessary criteria as a non-U.S. resident. It’s required that you either possess an existing business or trade within the United States, or have intentions of commencing one in the near future.

In case you’re starting a business registered at the state level, such as a Limited Liability Company (LLC) or a corporation, wait until your business receives approval from the state before proceeding with your EIN application. This precautionary measure will help avoid situations where you apply for multiple EINs or need to file a Notification of Business Name Change due to rejection of your LLC or corporation paperwork by the state authorities.

Step 2: Obtain a Physical Mailing Address in the United States

Having a physical address in the U.S. isn’t mandatory to obtain an EIN, but it greatly simplifies opening a bank account in the country.

Step 3: Complete the IRS Form SS-4

Please fill out Form SS-4, which is the application used to obtain an Employer Identification Number. In this form, you will be required to furnish details related to your business such as its legal name, address, and personal information.

Step 4: Submit the Completed Form SS-4 to the IRS by Fax or Postal Mail

After finishing the IRS Form SS-4, you have the option to send it to the IRS via fax or regular mail. The correct address and fax number can be found on the IRS website. Include all required information and carefully verify its accuracy before submitting the form. If any mistakes are present, it could result in a delay in processing time or even rejection of your application.

Step 5: Wait to Receive Your EIN Number From the IRS, Which Typically Takes 4 to 6 Weeks

Once you have submitted Form SS-4, wait for the IRS to process your application and provide you with an EIN number. The processing time usually ranges from four to six weeks, although it may be longer during periods of high application volume. Once you receive your EIN number, store it securely as you’ll require it for tax-related matters.

Step 6: Notify the IRS if There Are Changes to Your Business

Once you have acquired your EIN number, keep the IRS informed about any changes that occur within your business. Specifically, this includes modifications to your business mailing address, business location, or the individual responsible for your business operations. Any alterations to the responsible party should be submitted within a 60-day timeframe.

To inform the IRS of these changes, you can use Form 8822-B which can be found on their official website. If your previous business address was located in Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana Kentucky Maine Maryland, Massachusetts Michigan New Hampshire, New Jersey New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont Virginia West Virginia or Wisconsin then you’re required to send this form to Internal Revenue Service Cincinnati OH 45999-002.

If your previous business address was located in any of the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana Minnesota, Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico, North Dakota Oklahoma, Oregon South Dakota Texas Utah Washington Wyoming or anywhere outside of the United States then you will need to send the form to Internal Revenue Service Ogden UT 84201-0023.

By keeping the IRS updated about any changes to your address, you’re helping to maintain compliance with regulations and prevent potential penalties or fines.